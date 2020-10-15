Senate Republicans are predicting clear sailing for Barrett after she concluded her confirmation testimony Wednesday. They say she will forge a new and prominent path as a conservative, religious woman who opposes abortion. “There is nothing wrong with confirming to the Supreme Court of the United States a devout Catholic, pro-life Christian,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said.

Democrats’ slate of witnesses Thursday plan to testify about the nominee’s potential impact on key decisions involving the Affordable Care Act, access to abortion and voting rights. The lineup tracks with the party’s strategy, which has been squarely focused on health care and what Democrats say is the threat that Barrett’s confirmation would pose to the future of abortion and the 2010 health-care law, with its coverage for those with preexisting medical conditions.