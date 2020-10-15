The second half of the day will feature testimony from outside witnesses, four for the Republicans and four for the Democrats.
Here are some significant developments:
- Senate Republicans are predicting clear sailing for Barrett after she concluded her confirmation testimony Wednesday. They say she will forge a new and prominent path as a conservative, religious woman who opposes abortion. “There is nothing wrong with confirming to the Supreme Court of the United States a devout Catholic, pro-life Christian,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said.
- Democrats’ slate of witnesses Thursday plan to testify about the nominee’s potential impact on key decisions involving the Affordable Care Act, access to abortion and voting rights. The lineup tracks with the party’s strategy, which has been squarely focused on health care and what Democrats say is the threat that Barrett’s confirmation would pose to the future of abortion and the 2010 health-care law, with its coverage for those with preexisting medical conditions.
- Trump, whose administration is part of the legal fight to gut the Affordable Care Act, has pressed for confirmation of Barrett before next month — when the nation chooses the next president and the Supreme Court will consider the case challenging the health-care law. Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), mocking Trump, said an “orange cloud” hangs over the nomination. Barrett has insisted she has no agenda and is not hostile to the law.
Barrett committee vote set for Oct. 22
The Senate Judiciary Committee has formally set a panel vote on Barrett’s nomination for Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. Eastern time.
One Democratic senator protested the move b y Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), the committee chairman, to go ahead with setting up the nomination votre, under committee rules that require at least two members of the minority present during the meeting. Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) was the only Democrat present until Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) showed up.
But Graham essentially waived the rules and went ahead with a vote on setting the committee’s vote on the nomination next week.
“What’s going to happen is that we’re going to be denied the ability to operate as normal,” Graham said.
Harris presses Barrett about her views on climate change; nominee declines to comment
Questions about how the Supreme Court would rule on climate cases are now officially a campaign issue.
Barrett acknowledged during her confirmation hearing Wednesday that the novel coronavirus is infectious and that smoking causes cancer. But during questioning from Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), a former prosecutor who is now Joe Biden’s running mate, Barrett refused to weigh in on whether the changing climate is a threat.
Calling the issue “very contentious,” Barrett said: “I will not express a view on a matter of public policy, especially when that is politically controversial.”
The probing from Harris was the culmination of a line of inquiries from the committee on Barrett’s view on the changing climate and its causes.
The high court is set to hear a case next year involving several oil companies, including Royal Dutch Shell, that are being sued by Baltimore. The city is seeking damages from sea-level rise and other impacts of global warming. Barrett’s father spent much of his career as an attorney for Shell in Louisiana, a low-lying state that is losing acres a day to the sea.
Democrats invite witnesses who will focus on Barrett’s potential impact on health care, voting rights
Democrats have called a slate of witnesses who plan to testify about the nominee’s potential impact on key decisions involving the Affordable Care Act, access to abortion and voting rights.
The lineup tracks with the party’s strategy all this week during the hearings, which was squarely focused on health care and what Democrats say is the threat that Barrett’s confirmation would pose to the future of abortion and the 2010 health care law.
The Democrats’ witnesses include:
- Stacy Staggs, a member of Little Lobbyists whose 7-year-old twins were born prematurely and have several preexisting conditions. She is expected to highlight the Affordable Care Act’s ban on charging more for patients with preexisting conditions.
- Dr. Farhan Bhatti, a family physician and nonprofit clinic CEO who plans to discuss the impact of losing the Affordable Care Act on his patients.
- Crystal Good, who will testify on abortion rights. Good at 15 obtained a judicial bypass, a legal order that allows girls who are not yet 18 to obtain an abortion without notifying a parent or guardian.
- Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, who will testify about voting and other key civil rights.
Republican aides have indicated they plan to call witnesses who will testify to Barrett’s qualifications and character.