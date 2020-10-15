Later in the day, outside witnesses invited by Republicans and Democrats were scheduled to testify on the fourth and final day of confirmation hearings.
Here are some significant developments:
- Senate Republicans are predicting clear sailing for Barrett after she concluded her confirmation testimony Wednesday. They say she will forge a new and prominent path as a conservative, religious woman who opposes abortion. “There is nothing wrong with confirming to the Supreme Court of the United States a devout Catholic, pro-life Christian,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said.
- McConnell made it clear that Republicans will move expeditiously to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court. “We have the votes,” McConnell told reporters in Kentucky. Republicans hold a 53-to-47 majority in the Senate. McConnell said that after the Oct. 22 committee vote, the full Senate would consider the nomination beginning Oct. 23.
- Democrats’ slate of witnesses Thursday plan to testify about the nominee’s potential impact on key decisions involving the Affordable Care Act, access to abortion and voting rights. The lineup tracks with the party’s strategy, which has been squarely focused on health care and what Democrats say is the threat that Barrett’s confirmation would pose to the future of abortion and the 2010 health-care law, with its coverage for those with preexisting medical conditions.
- President Trump, whose administration is part of the legal fight to gut the Affordable Care Act, has pressed for confirmation of Barrett before next month — when the nation chooses the next president and the Supreme Court will consider the case challenging the health-care law. Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), mocking Trump, said an “orange cloud” hangs over the nomination. Barrett has insisted she has no agenda and is not hostile to the law.
McConnell on Barrett nomination: ‘We have the votes’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made it clear Thursday that Republicans will move expeditiously to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court.
“We have the votes,” McConnell told reporters in Kentucky. Republicans hold a 53-to-47 majority in the Senate.
McConnell said that after the Oct. 22 committee vote, the full Senate would consider the nomination beginning Friday, Oct. 23.
Trump has pressed for Barrett to be confirmed before the Nov. 3 election.
Graham to Dems: ‘Y’all have a good chance at winning the White House’
Graham noted something that is becoming increasingly clear in polling: Joe Biden has a good shot at becoming the next president.
“Y’all have a good chance at winning the White House,” Graham said to Democrats.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) responded: “Thank you for acknowledging that.”
The comments came as Graham was mounting a vigorous defense of Barrett and her qualifications to sit on the Supreme Court, and attacking Democrats for their line of questioning against the nominee this week.
“You’re trying to make her something she is not,” Graham said. “You’re asking her questions about what happens if the president pardons himself. What is she supposed to say?”
Graham, Durbin clash over whether Barrett was forthcoming in her testimony
During two days of testimony, Barrett declined to offer her legal views on a range of topics, from whether a president has the authority to pardon himself to climate change.
“I’d be afraid to ask her about the presence of gravity on earth,” Durbin said, expressing frustration with Barrett’s unwillingness to comment on voter intimidation and presidential power.
Graham defended Barrett, insisting she was forthcoming and dismissing Democratic concerns about climate change.
“Anybody who has doubts about climate change is weird in your world,” he said.
Democrats cite Sen. Graham’s words, treatment of Merrick Garland in 2016 in calling for delay on Barrett nomination
Senate Democrats pushed for a delay in consideration of Barrett’s nomination, citing the GOP’s treatment of President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland in 2016.
When Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, Republicans refused to consider Garland’s nomination for months, saying the voters should have a say in choosing the president in the November election and that that individual would fill the court vacancy.
“Look at the words of my colleagues in this committee,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), imploring the panel to “allow the winner of the election to pick this nominee” while adding that millions of Americans are voting.
In 2016, in defending the delay on Garland, Graham had said: “I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said, ‘Let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination,’ ” he said. “And you could use my words against me and you’d be absolutely right.”
Republicans have the majority and the Democrats have no power to delay Barrett’s confirmation process.
Barrett committee vote set for Oct. 22
The Senate Judiciary Committee has formally set a panel vote on Barrett’s nomination for Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. Eastern time.
One Democratic senator protested the move by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), the committee chairman, to go ahead with setting up the nomination vote, under committee rules that require at least two members of the minority to be present during the meeting. Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) was the only Democrat present until Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) showed up.
But Graham went ahead and held a vote that set the committee’s vote on the nomination for next week. Both Durbin and Blumenthal voted in person.
“What’s going to happen is that we’re going to be denied the ability to operate as normal,” Graham said.
The Judiciary Committee vote is on whether to advance Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate for a final confirmation vote. President Trump has said he wanted Barrett confirmed before the Nov. 3 election.
Harris presses Barrett about her views on climate change; nominee declines to comment
Questions about how the Supreme Court would rule on climate cases are now officially a campaign issue.
Barrett acknowledged during her confirmation hearing Wednesday that the novel coronavirus is infectious and that smoking causes cancer. But during questioning from Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), a former prosecutor who is now Joe Biden’s running mate, Barrett refused to weigh in on whether the changing climate is a threat.
Calling the issue “very contentious,” Barrett said: “I will not express a view on a matter of public policy, especially when that is politically controversial.”
The probing from Harris was the culmination of a line of inquiries from the committee on Barrett’s view on the changing climate and its causes.
The high court is set to hear a case next year involving several oil companies, including Royal Dutch Shell, that are being sued by Baltimore. The city is seeking damages from sea-level rise and other impacts of global warming. Barrett’s father spent much of his career as an attorney for Shell in Louisiana, a low-lying state that is losing acres a day to the sea.
Democrats invite witnesses who will focus on Barrett’s potential impact on health care, voting rights
Democrats have called a slate of witnesses who plan to testify about the nominee’s potential impact on key decisions involving the Affordable Care Act, access to abortion and voting rights.
The lineup tracks with the party’s strategy all this week during the hearings, which was squarely focused on health care and what Democrats say is the threat that Barrett’s confirmation would pose to the future of abortion and the 2010 health-care law.
The Democrats’ witnesses include:
- Stacy Staggs, a member of Little Lobbyists whose 7-year-old twins were born prematurely and have several preexisting conditions. She is expected to highlight the Affordable Care Act’s ban on charging more for patients with preexisting conditions.
- Farhan Bhatti, a family physician and nonprofit clinic CEO who plans to discuss the impact of losing the Affordable Care Act on his patients.
- Crystal Good, who will testify on abortion rights. Good at 16 obtained a judicial bypass, a legal order that allows girls who are not yet 18 to obtain an abortion without notifying a parent or guardian.
- Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, who will testify about voting and other key civil rights.
Republican aides have indicated they plan to call witnesses who will testify to Barrett’s qualifications and character.