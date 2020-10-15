President Trump's third nominee for the high court refused to say if she agreed with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who has said: “Voting discrimination still exists, no one doubts that.”

The long wait: Barrett's comments coincided with the start of early voting in states like Texas and Georgia, where voters queued for hours in the state's major urban areas, amid a raging debate over whether Republicans – led by President Trump – aim to suppress the vote to increase their chances of winning the election. Early returns show that Democrats are casting votes in larger numbers than Republicans, at this point, a development that looks good for Biden.

The marriage of Trump's attacks of widespread mail-in voter fraud, delivery problems within the U.S. Postal Service and the president's calls for his supporters to man the polls on election day — all amid a pandemic — seem to have spurred an extraordinary level of early participation.

“With less than three weeks to go before Nov. 3, roughly 15 million Americans have already voted in the fall election,” our colleagues Amy Gardner and Elise Viebeck report, “setting a trajectory that could result in the majority of voters casting ballots before Election Day for the first time in U.S. history.”

Those who have already voted are disproportionately Black voters and women: “In Georgia, so many people were determined to vote in person at the first chance of early voting Monday that they withstood lines that lasted throughout the day. A record 242,000 people voted in the first two days,” per Amy and Elise. “ … nearly 40 percent of those who voted Monday in Georgia were Black, and 56 percent were women, according to state election data.”

“The willingness of many Black voters to queue up instead of coming back another day is a measure of their determination and their skepticism about the system,” the Associated Press's Russy Bynum, Kate Brumback, and Jeff Martin report.

After Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the race for Georgia governor in 2018, Black voters are wary of yet another contest that could be plagued by issues with the voting system and view early in-person voting as an insurance policy of sorts this time around.

“Those in Georgia acknowledged they could have voted by mail or returned to a polling place at a different time; but with no expectation of voting becoming easier in the weeks to come, they saw waiting as a necessary step to ensure their votes get counted,” the AP reported.

“I just don’t really trust the system, to say the least,” Stephanie Loftin, 48, told the AP . “I feel that me standing in line and actually making sure my ballot it is in makes me feel better, makes me rest better at night.”

Communities of color tend to vote by mail at lesser rates, because of reasons including historical attachment to voting in person, but there are also communities that can't reliably trust their mail and are not getting good mail service , ” Myrna Pérez , director of the Voting Rights & Elections program at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University, Business Insider's Grace Panetta earlier this year. are not getting good mail serviceMyrna Pérez

By the numbers: “According to data compiled by the University of Florida’s Michael McDonald, more than 14.4 million ballots have already been cast this year. That’s more than 10 percent of the ballots cast in 2016. At a similar point in 2016, 16 days from the election, the number of ballots cast early totaled less than 5 percent of the 2012 total. (In 2008 and 2012, the number of ballots tallied by McDonald made up about a quarter of the prior election’s total,”) our colleague Philip Bump reports.

The number of people turning out to vote early is record setting in some places and likely bodes well for Democrats: “Officials expect early in-person voting to kick off Thursday in North Carolina with the same kind of enthusiasm seen in Texas and Georgia this week — and have logged the same kind of enthusiasm among absentee voters. For instance, 1 in 5 who have already voted by mail did not vote in 2016 — a key indicator of enthusiasm, several Democratic strategists said. More than 1 in 4 newly registered voters have already cast their ballots,” Elise and Amy report.

Notable: Trump is traveling to Georgia for a campaign rally on Friday — he won the state by five points in 2016. A Quinnipiac poll released yesterday showed Democrats aheadt here: Biden held a 7-point lead over Trump, 51 percent to 44 percent, and both Democratic Senate candidates led their Republican opponents in the survey.

Technical problems also contributed to the long waits in Georgia, according to the Atlanta Journal- Constitution's Mark Niesse and Ada Wood: Slow check-in computers “created a bottleneck as voters reached the front of the line, when poll workers had to deal with sluggish laptops to verify each voter. Some early voting sites reported checking in just 10 voters per hour at each computer.”

But Abrams, now a voting-rights advocate, and experts argue the Peach State hasn't invested the resources necessary to support seamless elections in certain areas.

“As angry as we should be about the injustice and the voter suppression that is on display in Georgia, we should be extraordinarily pleased that people are willing to fight back and to make their voices heard, despite the challenges they face,” Abrams said on CNN Tuesday night.

She added Raffensperger “ has refused to invest heavily in the areas where we need him to, to support elections … counties that are doing their best to scramble to fill in the gap . ”

Voting experts note the 2013 gutting of a key section of the Voting Rights Act enabling states with a history of discriminatory practices to pass restrictive voting laws.

Nearly immediately after the ruling, some states moved to enact policy making it harder for people of color to vote. In some places, that has led to the reduction of resources and closures of polling places – an issue only exacerbated during the pandemic. Studies show race is one of the strongest predictor of how long someone waits in line to vote, report NBC News's Dareh Gregorian, Matteo Moschella, and Jane C. Timm.

“In 2019, researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles, Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Chicago used smartphone data to quantify the racial disparity in waiting times at polls across the country . Residents of entirely-black neighborhoods waited 29 percent longer to vote and were 74 percent more likely to spend more than 30 minutes voting.”

“Similarly, nonwhite voters are seven times more likely than white voters to wait in line for more than an hour to vote , according to a 2017 study by the University of Pennsylvania’s Stephen Pettigrew , who is a senior analyst for the NBC News Decision Desk. The reason, the study concluded, is because election officials send more resources to white polling precincts,” per Gregorian, Moschella, and Timm.

“It feels like voter suppression is going on here, with hopes people will see this line and just walk away,” Enise Dean, a voter in Gwinnett, Georgia who waited nearly eight hours to cast a vote Monday, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Amanda Coyne, Ben Brasch, and Kristal Dixon.

Local election officials pushed back against the notion that voter suppression is at play: "If you have a lot of people engaged in the process, and a lot of people showing up and a high volume of voters, no matter how many polling locations you open up during early voting, you're going to have lines. It's not necessarily voter suppression … Every presidential election during early voting, we have lines,” Rick Barron, director of registration and elections for Fulton County, said during a news conference earlier this week, per ABC News's Quinn Scanlan.

And on Tuesday “ … Judge Michael Brown of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia turned away a lawsuit requesting that he order additional personnel, training, equipment and emergency paper ballots at Georgia polling places to alleviate long lines,” the … Judge Michael Brown of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia turned away a lawsuit requesting that he order additional personnel, training, equipment and emergency paper ballots at Georgia polling places to alleviate long lines,” the New York Times's Reid Epstein, Stephanie Saul and Manny Fernandez repor t. “Documents in the lawsuit, filed in August by the Democratic Party, concluded that polling lines were longer in Georgia neighborhoods with large numbers of Black voters.”

In an interview with Pod Save America's Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor, former president Barack Obama doubled down on gutting the filibuster as the way to remedy racial disparities in the U.S. voting system: Obama reiterated his belief the Senate procedural hurdle needs to be scrapped to get new voting rights legislation and argued Democrats shouldn't shy away from a debate where they will be “portrayed as partisan” in the process of “eliminating the last vestiges of Jim Crow.”

“I think we have to go ahead and have that argument. If you have one major party, perhaps the only major party that I know of in any advanced democracy in the world, who explicitly says “we’re trying to keep certain fellow citizens from voting,” Obama said on the progressive podcast.

The campaign

RUDY, TRUMP RETURN ATTACK TO HUNTER BIDEN: “Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani and his former top adviser Stephen K. Bannon, who have attracted the scrutiny of U.S. authorities for their political dealings in recent months, helped make public private materials purported to belong to Biden’s son in an attempt to swing support to the struggling incumbent,” Matt Viser, Paul Sonne and Annie Linskey report.

A key caveat: “The Washington Post was unable to verify the authenticity of the alleged emails and other correspondence that the New York Post published Wednesday and said had come from the younger Biden’s computer and hard drive.”

The takeaway: “The report did not markedly advance what is already known about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, other than to suggest that at one point he gave Vadym Pozharskyi, a Ukrainian business colleague, ‘an opportunity’ to meet his father,” our colleagues write. “The Biden campaign said the vice president’s schedule indicated no such meeting.”

Just the facts: Fact checker Glenn Kessler has Fact checker Glenn Kessler has compild an explainer on the entire topic, including what we already know about about Hunter Biden, Burisma and the former vice president from Trump's impeachment.

TRUMP'S CLOSE IS A LITTLE OFF: “Less than three weeks before Election Day, Trump’s lack of a consistent and coherent closing argument is alarming some Republicans, raising fears among his allies that his undisciplined approach to campaigning could render him a one-term president,” Toluse Olorunnipa and Josh Dawsey report.

And the race isn't even that close, according to national and swing-state polls: “In the final stretch of the race, a trio of long-standing challenges have converged to create a daunting barrier to Trump’s reelection: the inability to drag down Biden’s favorability ratings, the lack of a clearly articulated ­second-term agenda, and a pandemic that continues to upend American life,” our colleagues write.

Behind the scenes: “ On Tuesday, Trump tweeted a doctored image of Biden in a wheelchair at a nursing home. The tweet — and the Trump campaign’s move earlier in the day to have a former White House doctor declare Biden mentally unfit — came as polls show the president trailing among senior citizens, a group he carried in 2016. One senior administration official said there have been meetings with campaign officials, White House officials and Trump outside advisers on how to fix the president’s problem with senior citizens, but the president keeps making that job harder with his comments and tweets .”

Meanwhile, Biden smashed another fundraising record: “Biden announced that his campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised $383 million in September, a massive sum that leaves him flush with cash in the final weeks before the election,” Colby Itkowitz reports. The former vice president campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon says Biden campaign has $432 million on hand.

“The total means that Biden has raised nearly $750 million since Aug. 1, in back-to-back months of record-breaking hauls (he raised $364.5 million in August) that have delivered him a significant financial advantage over Trump in the closing weeks of the campaign,” the New York Times's Shane Goldmacher reports

But Biden's campaign manager is looking to tamp down expectations:

Pentagon leaders' goal of staying out of the election is being tested: “The issues included a new online campaign ad featuring Trump in the White House Situation Room flanked by Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — in defiance of norms excluding uniformed leaders from campaign material — and criticism from Democratic lawmakers highlighting Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper’s handling of concerns about possible military involvement in a disputed election,” Missy Ryan reports.

Dueling town halls planned for tonight: “Trump and Biden will take questions in different cities on different networks: Trump on NBC from Miami, Biden on ABC from Philadelphia. Trump backed out of plans for the presidential faceoff originally scheduled for the evening after debate organizers shifted the format to a virtual event following Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis,” the Associated Press's Zeke Miller, Bill Barrow And Aamer Madhani report.

At the White House

MORE OFFICIALS PRIVATELY WARNED COVID COULD BE WORSE: “The president’s aides appeared to be giving wealthy party donors an early warning of a potentially impactful contagion at a time when Trump was publicly insisting that the threat was nonexistent,” the Times's Kate Kelly and Mark Mazzetti report of private comments multiple senior officials made in late February that seemed to be more dour about the novel coronavirus.

An example of the split-screen: “ Hours after he had boasted on CNBC that the virus was contained in the United States and ‘it’s pretty close to airtight,’ White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow delivered a more ambiguous private message," the Times reports of Kudlow's comments based on a memo that reporters obtained. "He asserted that the virus was ‘contained in the U.S., to date, but now we just don’t know.'” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was also those who expressed more alarm than what was being publicly expressed.

If that sounds familiar, that's because Trump himself is on the record saying he “downplayed” the virus:

This hidden alarm quickly found their way back to Wall Street's elite: “'What struck me,' a hedge fund consultant wrote, was that nearly every official he heard from raised the virus ‘as a point of concern, totally unprovoked,’” the Times reports. The consultant's memo summarized all of the concern expressed by officials addressing board members of the conservative Hoover Institution. Reporters found some of the memo was exaggerated, but the core theme that the virus was about to upend everyday life quickly proved prescient

And the memo soon fueled trading: “'Short everything,' was the reaction of one major investor, using the Wall Street term for betting on the idea that the stock prices of companies would soon fall … The investor, and a second who was briefed on the Hoover meetings, said that aspects of the readout from Washington informed their trading that week, in one case adding to existing short positions in a way that amplified his profits. Other investors, upon reading or hearing about the memo, stocked up on toilet paper and other household essentials.”

From the courts

GOP SAYS BARRETT'S CONFIRMATION IS ALL BUT ASSURED: “Senate Republicans predicted clear sailing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as she concluded her confirmation testimony and said she will forge a new and prominent path as a conservative, religious woman who opposes abortion,” Robert Barnes, Seung Min Kim and Ann E. Marimow report.

Key quote: “This hearing, to me, is an opportunity to not punch through a glass ceiling, but a reinforced concrete barrier around conservative women,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham said. He called Barrett “unashamedly pro-life,” saying she “embraces her faith without apology” and later added “I have never been more proud of a nominee than I am of you.”

Democrats remain worried Barrett could help overturn precedents on abortion rights, birth control and LGBTQ rights: “I’m stunned,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said after Barrett said it would be improper for her to endorse the court’s 1965 holding in Griswold v. Connecticut, which involved the use of contraceptives by married couples and speaks to privacy concerns underpinning the right to abortion. She also demurred on a number of other topics.

On the Hill

MNUCHIN SAYS RELIEF DEAL UNLIKELY BEFORE ELECTION: "I’d say at this point getting something done before the election and executing on that would be difficult, just given where we are,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said during an event hosted by the Milken Institute’s Global Conference, Erica Werner and Jeff Stein report.

But talks continue: “Mnuchin made his comments after an hour-long conversation he had earlier with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” our colleagues write. “The two have been negotiating the contours of a comprehensive deal for a couple of weeks, despite the long-shot prospects for success. Trump called for a deal in a Twitter post, urging negotiators to ‘go big or go home!!!’”