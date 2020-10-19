AD

Important functions of the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB) and the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) — both deal with disputes involving federal employees and agency management — have ground to a halt because presidential appointees to these agencies are not in place. The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has had a confirmed director for only about a year of President Trump’s tenure. It oversees policies affecting 2.1 million federal workers and their families, while providing security clearance services to agencies across the government for staffers, contractors and applicants.

AD

With voting underway in most states, the six-member election commission, which enforces campaign finance laws, has only three members. Without a fourth, it has no quorum and cannot vote on various issues, including enforcement matters or approvals of public funding requests from presidential candidates.

The three-member MSPB has none. The board has been without a quorum for the entirety of Trump’s presidency. The FLRA’s general counsel office is empty. The authority has not had an appointed general counsel since Trump took office and has been without an acting general counsel since November 2017.

AD

These vacancies are consistent with Republicans’ drive toward smaller government, opposition to organized labor and denigration of government staffers. These agencies cannot decide appeals, generally of management actions against employees, without people in those positions.

AD

Appeals are backing up at each agency. The MSPB’s backlog is approaching 3,000 cases. The FLRA’s general counsel office has about 400 complaints needing action, according to an agency official. Not only are federal employees denied relief now, but when the next officials are installed, it will be a long time before they get relief from the mountain of waiting work. That diminishes the effectiveness of these government offices.

While both labor and management can seek relief from the agencies, employees are more severely harmed by the idle offices. With no MSPB to hear appeals, disciplinary actions against employees remain in place. With no FLRA general counsel, labor complaints are blocked, and the alleged unfair actions continue.

AD

Most of the actions considered by the MSPB are appeals of adverse actions against employees, such as suspensions and terminations. Similarly, the majority of unfair-labor-practice complaints considered by the FLRA come from employees and their unions. Supervisors control workplaces, so management has far fewer reasons to appeal to either panel.

AD

These vacancies are occurring within the context of Republicans’ repeated efforts to undermine federal employees and their unions, notably through Trump’s 2018 executive orders that restricted the ability of federal labor organizations to represent workers.

“When you starve agencies of confirmed officials who are authorized to make official decisions, you in effect make it harder for federal employees to exercise their right to due process,” said Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.), who chairs the House Government Operations subcommittee, which oversees the federal workforce. “It’s corrosive to our system of government.”

AD

Another GOP argument “is ideological,” Connolly added, “which is the whole idea that the federal government is bad, reliance on the federal government is bad, working for the federal government is bad, and anything we can do that starves the beast . . . serves the purpose of discrediting government and lessening its credibility with the public.”

AD

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, declined to comment.

After Trump’s long delays in sending nominations to the Senate, Johnson’s committee approved his MSPB and FLRA candidates. Yet they remain stalled in the full GOP-controlled Senate. The office of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who controls the chamber’s agenda, did not reply to a request for comment.

AD

During the 63 months since July 2015, the OPM director’s office has been filled for only about a year, split between two Trump appointees who didn’t last long. The Senate did not vote on the last OPM nominee of President Barack Obama, a Democrat, who left office in January 2017.

“These agencies provide critical guidance and safeguards to ensure our federal workforce is qualified, competent and serving the American people effectively and in a nonpartisan manner,” said Sen. Gary Peters (Mich.), the top Democrat on the Senate committee. “The federal workforce deserves to have qualified, Senate-confirmed leaders at the helm who are committed to strengthening and supporting the workforce and protecting whistleblowers.”

AD

Not filling “these important positions,” he added, “does a serious disservice to the civil service and the taxpayers they work so hard to serve.”