“If President Trump and the Republicans win, DMC will hopefully be able to continue operating, more or less as it has been operating lately,” the letter reads, according to WESH, which obtained it through one of the company’s employees.

“However, if Biden and the Democrats win, DMC could be forced to begin permanent layoffs, beginning in late 2020 and/or early 2021,” the letter continues.

According to its website, DMC manufactures tools and electronics for the aerospace, military and aircraft industries. Like many companies, DMC has struggled with financial strain brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the letter also underscores a polarized political context in which some see the upcoming election as a crossroads in the nation’s economic future that could either lead to a way out of the crisis or deepen the fallout.

In the letter, Daniels informed employees that because of industry-wide reductions in airline travel and civilian aircraft construction, the company is “more dependent than ever before” on military contracts. He then argued that Democrats have historically cut military funding and a Biden victory would lead to lower profits and a need to reduce the workforce.

The incident prompted mixed reactions among the employees and raised questions over the appropriateness of the message. It was seen by some workers as an attempt to coerce their votes.

Several of the company’s employees told the local TV channel that they felt intimidated and offended by the letter.

“I don’t feel like it was correct to do something like that,” Stan Smith, a DMC employee, told WESH. “That’s like me coming to work because we had all these Black killings and I should come in here and wear a Black Lives Matter shirt and bring out hats and pass them out to everyone. I felt like it was unfair.”

Other employees seem unfazed and said they planned to vote for Trump anyway.

George Daniels did not immediately respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment.

In an interview with WESH, Daniels said: “I have been doing this for years. I have an obligation to let workers know what could happen, based on the outcome of an election. They certainly should vote for the candidate they want."

Federal campaign finance records show Daniels has made contributions of hundreds of thousands of dollars to Trump’s campaign and the political action committees supporting him — including the Trump Make America Great Again Committee and Trump Victory — as well as other Republican candidates in and outside of Florida.

In July, for instance, Daniels donated $100,000 to the super PAC Club for Growth Action, whose stated mission is “defeating big-government politicians and replacing them with pro-growth, limited government conservatives."