He urged those listening not to simply go out and do what they wanted because “the president said, ‘Let’s get out.’” For younger people, though? Different advice and a different tone.

“We cannot allow unscientific, panic-driven, fear-based policies to deny our children and grandchildren their future and their dreams,” he said. “We can't take a year or two years out of their life. … These left-wing lockdowns will crush America.”

The crowd — indoors, many not wearing masks — cheered.

There’s an obvious disconnect between what Trump says in the first quoted segment and in the second. We must choose “science over hysteria” — but restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus are “unscientific” and “panic-driven.”

A few hours later, at a campaign rally in Georgia, he offered some clarity during another off-the-cuff set of comments targeting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Biden will close your classrooms,” he said, reading from the prompter — and then interrupting himself.

“And you know that. He actually said the other day,” he told the crowd: “He’ll follow science, he’ll fight — so that means, if Fauci says close it up, he’s going to close up the country. It’s not going to happen.”

The “Fauci” being referred to, of course, is Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s leading infectious-disease specialist and, theoretically, a central member of the administration’s effort to limit the spread of the virus. Where Trump’s rhetoric of the pandemic has been ceaselessly rosy to the point of misleading, Fauci’s has been skeptical and cautious. He has been critical of how the pandemic has been handled, including by the administration.

In an interview with CBS News, incidentally, Fauci indicated that he does not support broad shutdowns.

Before that would happen, things would “have to get really, really bad,” Fauci said. “First of all, the country is fatigued with restrictions. So we want to use public health measures not to get in the way of opening the economy, but to being a safe gateway to opening the economy.”

It's not clear what constitutes “really, really bad,” but it is clear that things are getting worse and not better.

Yet, at another rally on Sunday in Nevada, Trump again disparaged the idea of listening to scientists.

“If you vote for Biden, he will surrender your jobs to China. He will surrender your future to the virus,” he said, again reading from the teleprompter.

Then, off the cuff: “He’s going to lock down. This guy wants to lock down.”

He adopted a mocking tone.

“He’ll listen to the scientists,” Trump said. “If I listened totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression.”

He went on to lie about how Democratic governors are keeping their states closed to hurt his reelection chances. (He pointed to New York, for example, where the virus has both been better contained than elsewhere and where businesses are broadly open.)

We have noted in the past that there is an obvious tension between Trump's official embrace of science as driving the government's response to the pandemic and his informal description of what he wants to see. His campaign team clearly understands the political utility of showing the president as embracing masks and efforts to contain the virus. A recent campaign spot (notable for the density of shots in which Trump is seen wearing a mask) included footage of Fauci praising the government response. That he was doing so in March and referring to the response overall and not Trump was not mentioned, nor was the campaign willing to remove Fauci from the ad when the doctor objected.

That effort, though, constantly runs into Trump’s own unscripted rhetoric. This has been a refrain for Trump’s entire presidency: the distinction between Trump’s formal voice as president and his personal voice on Twitter and at public events. It’s the formal voice that has most often condemned white supremacy, for example, while the personal voice is the one that wants to talk instead about left-wing violence.

Some of the roughest waters of Trump’s presidency have occurred at the places where his personal and formal voices conflict. As on white supremacy, for example, where a whistleblower claims that officials sought to tamp down public concerns about the movement in favor of Trump’s preferred targets. Or on Ukraine, where Trump’s obvious interest in getting a foreign power to investigate Biden was revised into an administration anti-corruption effort.

And, of course, on the pandemic.

On Monday, The Post published a sweeping look at how the administration task force charged with combating the virus has been roiled by Trump’s contrarianism and the addition of a voice sympathetic to that goal: Scott Atlas, a neuroradiologist whom Trump plucked from Fox News punditry to help steer the government’s efforts. His addition has led to internal feuding and tension hobbling the team’s response even as the pandemic enters a third wave of new infections.

Atlas, in fact, is the embodiment of the tension in Trump's approach to the crisis. He assumes the mantle of science when useful and discards it when it isn't.

At a White House news briefing last month, for example, Trump insisted: “Our approach is pro-science. Biden’s approach is anti-science.”

When Atlas was asked at the same briefing about comments of his that conflicted with those of the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, his response was curt.

“You’re supposed to believe the science, and I’m telling you the science,” he said.

“So he’s not telling us science?” a reporter followed up.

“I’m telling you the science, and that’s the answer,” Atlas replied.

On Sunday, the “science” Atlas shared on Twitter included a rejection of the idea that face coverings help prevent the spread of the virus — by now an established component of efforts to fight the pandemic's spread. Twitter took the unusual step of removing his post for spreading misinformation.

But Atlas, like Trump, advocates a broad resumption of life as normal while encouraging senior citizens to stay home. It’s a surefire recipe for a massive increase in the number of infections, as well as tens or hundreds of thousands more deaths.

It’s also a recipe that no longer even makes sense as a short-term boost before the election, now two weeks away. It seems clear that Trump simply believes the claims being made by Atlas and touted on Fox News more than the advice of those like Fauci who have both privately and publicly contradicted him. His disparagement of Biden for being willing to listening to scientists is certainly in keeping with that prioritization, but it’s also a staggering admission of his own priorities.