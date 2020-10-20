Earlier this month, Trump had reason to believe that something similar might happen this year. He reportedly knew that his personal attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, had obtained a laptop allegedly containing personal information belonging to former vice president Joe Biden's son Hunter, a frequent target of Trump's rhetoric. Giuliani had given the material to the New York Post because, he told the New York Times, other outlets would “spend all the time they could to try to contradict it before they put it out” — in other words, to vet it. That includes Fox News, which apparently passed due to concerns about the reliability of the material.

The New York Post, for its part, ran a front-page story centered on the material (largely written by a reporter who declined to put his name on it). Its central allegation involved an email from a Ukrainian energy official which focused on then-vice president Joe Biden. The fuse was lit.

AD

AD

But then something unexpected happened, to Trump’s obvious frustration: Safeguards meant to prevent the spread of misinformation kicked in.

That Giuliani was at the center of the Post story immediately kicked up red flags. The federal government, which even Trump has criticized for being insufficiently robust in response to Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 election — including stealing the material released by WikiLeaks — had been more vocal in warning that Russia was running a similar playbook. Last year, intelligence officials warned Trump that his attorney was suspected to having been a target of Russian intelligence, prompting a shrug from the president. Given that Giuliani was overtly scouring Ukraine for any information that might be derogatory to Biden and pushing various specious claims out through acquiescent channels like the right-wing One America News certainly suggest that the intelligence community was onto something. When one of Giuliani’s sources, Andrii Derkach, was identified as a likely Russian agent by the U.S. government last month, questions about Giuliani’s role only heightened.

A month later, Giuliani shows up bearing digital evidence from Ukraine obtained through curious means. The immediate assumption among many observers, then, was not that this was necessarily a boffo discovery but, rather, a convenient one. A number of former intelligence officials have raised questions about whether the material is part of a Russian disinformation effort. It's a question that the FBI itself is apparently investigating.

AD

AD

After the 2016 election, social media networks came under scrutiny for providing a platform for Russian misinformation and interference. That material stolen from Clinton’s campaign propagated easily on Twitter and Facebook, and that Russian actors used both platforms to organize and incite voters led to the companies introducing new safeguards meant to prevent such spread. When the New York Post story broke, the questions about the provenance of the material prompted the platforms to intercede to slow the spread.

Other media companies, meanwhile, had similarly learned from 2016 the extent to which foreign agents might try to inject dubious or stolen information into the news cycle. Last month, for example, The Washington Post's executive editor sent reporters an email urging additional caution before publishing material believed to have been obtained through hacking or leaks. Other outlets have been similarly constrained about elevating material that might have come from questionable sources. The New York Post declined to share the material it obtained from Giuliani with other outlets, preventing them from effectively vetting what was obtained.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, a staunch political ally of Trump's, denied that there was any evidence linking the Biden laptop to a Russian disinformation operation. (As ABC's Mike Levine noted, Ratcliffe did not address another aspect of Russian interference identified by his office: hacking and releasing information.) Ratcliffe was criticized earlier this month for doing precisely what he accused Trump's critics of doing this week: using intelligence for political purposes.

AD

AD

Even if the email is authentic, it doesn't prove that either Biden did anything untoward or that the former vice president lied. There are, in other words, a number of reasons to treat the story with skepticism and to pause before offering it uncritically. But this is very much not what Trump was hoping would happen.

His frustration is palpable. On Monday, Reuters' White House correspondent Jeff Mason asked Trump why he and his campaign were suggesting that Joe Biden was a criminal — itself a retread of the 2016 playbook that's similarly failed to gain traction.

“He is a criminal,” Trump replied. “And you know who’s a criminal here? You’re a criminal for not reporting it,” he told Mason.

AD

On Tuesday morning, the president lashed out at his attorney general for not launching an investigation focused on Biden.

AD

“We’ve got to get the attorney general to act,” Trump said on “Fox and Friends.” “He’s got to act, and he’s got to act fast. He’s got to appoint somebody” — meaning, a special counsel. “This is major corruption and this has to be known about before the election.”

The “corruption” Trump is alleging isn’t clear. In its most concrete form, Trump may be resuscitating long-debunked claims about why Biden pressured Ukraine to fire a prosecutor, a call that was supported by the international community and Ukrainian leaders. But there’s nothing to suggest that Trump’s complaint involves much more than rhetorical comfort food, a soup made up of “leaked email,” “political opponent” and “bad."

AD

Four years ago, the last weeks of the presidential campaign were heavily influenced by the constant drip of material from WikiLeaks. Trump and his allies mentioned it constantly during campaign rallies, using the material as a way (however sketchily) to attack Hillary Clinton as corrupt. But that focus and the Russian interference effort broadly served to effectively inoculate information systems to be on guard against a similar effort this year. The intelligence community, social media companies and journalists learned to be more proactive in addressing false or stolen information and being more conscientious about its spread.

AD

The Biden laptop story triggered precisely the sort of immune response that 2016 created within the information ecosystem.

This same pattern holds more broadly for Trump’s 2020 campaign. All of the tactics Trump deployed four years ago — the constant rallies, the outlandish allegations, the obvious falsehoods — have become background static. The public is used to all of it by now. Just as a story about curiously obtained emails linked to sketchy characters in Europe triggers a well-honed response, so does another Trump assertion about criminality by his opponents. Trump said a reporter was a criminal for not reporting a story, and it barely rose to the public’s attention.