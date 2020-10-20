“Our voters are not going to be intimidated. We’re doing everything we can so that every voter in Shelby County can exercise their right,” Thompson said.

The poll worker “of his own volition” was seen telling people late last week that they had to turn their T-shirt or mask inside out if it said “Black Lives Matter,” according to Thompson. A separate poll worker who worked the check-in table and was believed to be friends with the fired poll worker did not show up for work the next day, Thompson said.

The incident occurred as Tennessee residents across the state have set records for early voting since the polls opened last Wednesday. In Shelby County, at least 132,000 people have cast early ballots as of Tuesday — nearly double the number of the first five days of early voting in 2016, according to data from the Tennessee secretary of state.

Thompson said county officials learned of the incident after a witness reported it to the election commission.

When county officials reminded the poll worker, who has not been identified, of the training that all poll workers undergo — and which this year specifically addressed that racial justice slogans are permitted at the polls — he pushed back, Thompson said. She described the poll worker as expressing his belief that Black Lives Matter and the slogan “I Can’t Breathe” were “political statements connected to the Democratic Party.”

The issue garnered more attention after Antonio Parkinson, a Democratic member of the Tennessee legislature, referred to the incident on his Facebook page and praised the Shelby County Election Commission for firing the poll worker.

Electioneering, or engaging in activity that supports a particular candidate or party, is broadly prohibited at the polls, though specific rules about what voters can say, wear or display while as they cast their ballots vary by state.

Tennessee’s electioneering laws bar campaign materials that support a specific political party or any candidate or position that appears on the ballot. Election officials in Shelby County had previously discussed slogans as part of the county’s broader plan to counteract any potential voter intimidation or voter suppression, Thompson said.

Black Lives Matter is permissible, as it does not reflect a specific party or candidate, but a person wearing a “Make America Great Again” shirt would have to cover it up before voting since the slogan is known to be connected directly to a candidate who appears on the November ballot, Thompson said.

Kristen Clarke, the president of the National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, praised the county’s swift action in firing the poll worker and called his actions a form of voter suppression.

“It was targeting a voter who merely opposed racial injustice,” Clarke told The Post. “It’s something to keep an eye on given the racially charged moment we’re in.”

Clarke echoed Thompson’s explanation of Tennessee’s electioneering laws, noting that voters are still free to express personal views when they vote as long as they do not pertain to individuals or questions on the ballot.

“People are free to wear T-shirts saying ‘Stay in school’ or ‘Smoking is bad for your health.’ There can be a range of messages. And there’s nothing in Tennessee law that would ban a voter from communicating support for racial justice,” she said.