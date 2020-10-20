EUGENE, Ore. — Like every debate in the age of the coronavirus, it was awkward. Rep. Peter A. DeFazio, the Democrat who has represented southwest Oregon since Ronald Reagan was president, looked into a camera from one side of the district; Alek Skarlatos, the 28-year-old Republican challenging him, looked into his own camera from 75 miles away.

The Democrat used his opening remarks to say that voters “know where I stand” and accuse Skarlatos of misleading people about his right-wing views. Skarlatos used his time to reintroduce himself, as a local hero.

“I was one of the three Americans who helped stop a terrorist attack on a train to Paris back in 2015,” Skarlatos said at the start of the City Club of Eugene's virtual debate. “Due to what I survived in the middle of a gun-free continent, I'm incredibly pro-Second Amendment.”

In a tough-looking year for Republicans, the party’s recruiting in House races turned up numerous candidates with compelling military biographies, blank-slate political records and a knack for fundraising. Skarlatos is one of a handful of Republican challengers in competitive races who outraised a Democratic incumbent in the third quarter of 2020. Win or lose, his approach to the race could be a model for Republicans going forward as they look for a path to regain a House majority.

“Alek Skarlatos has the type of work ethic and biography that makes my job easy,” said Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, the chairman of the NRCC. “He represents the selfless service so many of our armed service members embody, and it’s one of the many reasons he’s put himself in a position to win on Election Day.”

Skarlatos, who ran unsuccessfully for commissioner in conservative Douglas County two years ago, was immediately attractive to national Republicans. The blunt-talking DeFazio had easily won the 4th District, and its predecessors, even when many of its voters turned away from other Democrats. More than half of the district's vote comes from Lane and Benton counties, where the liberal cities of Corvallis and Eugene have grown around Oregon State and University of Oregon campuses.

The rest of the vote comes from largely rural counties between the Pacific Ocean and the Cascades, with plenty of towns that have declined alongside the timber industry. That region has been voting against Democrats for years, and it has been fertile territory for movements like Timber Unity, an anti-environmentalist group that has opposed the liberal government in Salem — and shown mutual affection with Skarlatos.

“There’s a lot of excitement about Alek,” said Rod Schilling, the Republican Party's chair in conservative Coos County. “People can see we’ve got a chance to win this for the first time. The Democrats always come out with a character assassination campaign, and this time, that would backfire. How can they come after a veteran? How can they come after the circumstances he got put in, on that train in Paris?”

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the district by fewer than 1,000 votes, a decline from Barack Obama's two easy wins there. Both Democrats and Republicans saw the seat as potentially competitive, with a catch: A scientist named Art Robinson kept running and losing, never getting more than 44 percent of the vote.

This year, DeFazio got an opponent with none of Robinson's weaknesses. When Skarlatos entered the race, Robinson switched to a state Senate campaign, clearing the field. Since the start of the cycle, Skarlatos has raised $3.9 million to DeFazio's $3.2 million, and both parties have reserved time in the 4th District — a very rare case, this year, of a seat Democrats held safely for years being put on the board in 2020.

“Partisanship is seeping in everywhere,” DeFazio said in an interview outside his Eugene campaign office. “In the past, I have gotten a fair number of Republican crossover votes and the majority of independents. This is a tougher year, because a lot more people are just going to vote on straight tickets. Oregonians usually don't do that. I'm sure I still get some Republicans, but not very many.”

The pandemic changed the campaign that both candidates expected to run. That has been less of a limitation for Skarlatos, whose heroism had made him a star, and whose time in the spotlight — promotion for Clint Eastwood's “The 15:17 to Paris,” junkets for “Dancing With the Stars” — had made him comfortable behind a microphone. He was in high demand for media interviews outside the district, and when conservative media outlets booked him, he'd get time to pitch his message with more encouragement than pushback.

“My next guest is a hero,” Fox Business host Lou Dobbs said at the top of his Oct. 1 interview with Skarlatos. His questions: What separated Skarlatos from a “card-carrying member of the radical Dems,” how he was polling and what people in the district thought of unrest in Portland, more than 100 miles away.

Skarlatos's campaign, which has cooperated frequently with local media, didn't make him available for an interview or respond to questions about the campaign's strategy. Politically, there was no need to. The GOP watched Democrats recruit military veterans with no political record in cycle after cycle, some of them (Texas's MJ Hegar, Kentucky's Amy McGrath) becoming sensations for liberal donors, many of them benefiting from friendly coverage that didn't probe their politics.

In 2020, Republicans found or promoted veterans in key races, coast to coast, a strategy that gave them their first West Coast special election victory in decades — Rep. Mike Garcia of California's win in the seat briefly held by Democrat Katie Hill. In a Houston-area congressional district, they recruited West Point graduate Wesley Hunt; in Michigan's Senate race, they recruited John James, a classmate of Hunt's at West Point who narrowly lost a 2018 race.

They tapped more veterans some places that looked hard to reach, where Trump ran strong but local Republicans hadn't, such as Minnesota's suburban 2nd District and Wisconsin's largely rural 3rd District. In the Pittsburgh suburbs, they found Sean Parnell, a veteran Army ranger, who they hope can neutralize the strengths of Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb. In each race, the Republican challenger has either raised more money than the Democratic incumbent or come close to it.

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Navy SEAL and star of the party’s 2018 class, brought some of this year’s veteran-candidates (together with some non-veterans) together for a video titled “Texas Reloaded,” a takeoff on action movies in which the congressman assembled a crack team of specialists — and that was on top of Crenshaw’s work recruiting or helping veteran-candidates in other states.

“Veterans make superior candidates because their service serves as a shorthand for integrity and patriotism to voters and donors,” said Will Ritter, a Republican strategist who has worked with 11 Republican veteran candidates this cycle. “A state senator might have to describe the intricacies of a legislative victory at the statehouse to donors and voters, while a veteran can talk about the places they served and the lessons they learned in the military.”

DeFazio, a populist and veteran of the Air Force Reserves who co-founded the Congressional Progressive Caucus, has not given Republicans any scandals or gaffes to work with; the closest to it is his decision to live on a cheap house boat when he's in Washington, which the ads lighting up western Oregon TV portray as a “yacht.” Skarlatos's negative commercials portray DeFazio as a guy who has been around forever and hasn't “fought” hard enough for constituents; Skarlatos's positive ads tout his 2015 visit to the White House, which included words of praise from then-President Barack Obama.

“President Obama called Alek Skarlatos a hero, but Peter A. DeFazio called his act of bravery an accident,” tut-tuts a narrator in one ad. (DeFazio had said it's “just by accident” that Skarlatos became a “celebrity.”) “A veteran of Afghanistan, Alek Skarlatos will never cut our health care.”

But higher-circulation TV ads don't reflect the flash that Skarlatos and other veterans have brought to their races. Like Parnell, and several other strong fundraisers this cycle, Skarlatos recorded a memorable walk-and-talk video for online audiences, in which he lifted logs at a timber yard while making the case that DeFazio had been around too long. On Aug. 20, the day before the Paris train attack anniversary, Skarlatos released a dramatic campaign video that showed him sitting in a night train, poised for battle against “those in America who want to see this country fail,” drawing a line between his military heroism and what he was ready to do in Washington.

“It's time for a fighter,” he said, before running into the darkness. “Let's go.”

Democrats' mission here has been to portray Skarlatos as a creation of a campaign lab, saying only what strategists think voters will respond to. In an interview, and in the debate, DeFazio repeatedly argued that Skarlatos's health-care stance was incoherent — that he promised a plan that would take care of everyone who got needed coverage under the Affordable Care Act, while repealing the law, and offering no specific fix on his website.

“I see his ads: He's going to protect your health care and lower the cost of prescription drugs,” DeFazio said. “Well, how's he do that? If the Affordable Care Act goes away, 70,000 people in my district lose the Oregon health plan. No insurance.” The debate format didn't require a response from Skarlatos, and he didn't give one.

Both parties saw Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and DeFazio with an advantage when early ballots went out — Biden doing better than Clinton, but DeFazio doing a bit worse than his 2018 rout over Robinson. And Democrats were making use of moments when Skarlatos told Republicans, or sympathetic interviewers, of a conservative view that's not highlighted in his ads. DeFazio has gone after the challenger for saying he's opposed to a federal minimum wage, full stop; in the debate, Skarlatos said he was against a federal standard, when Oregon's wage was $4 higher than that anyway. Skarlatos had told local media that he didn't always agree with President Trump, so Democrats have weaponized old photos of him meeting the president and wearing a Trump shirt; stopping any Biden voters from crossing over, they suspect, would lock the race up for DeFazio.

But the race remains competitive, and a Republican win here — or even a close loss — could would give the party a road map back to power. DeFazio isn't on his party's far left, but he has embraced the Green New Deal, which Skarlatos's mailers warn would “effectively end air travel and cattle ranching.” The congressman had said that some situations were better handled by social workers than armed police officers, which is already policy in Oregon; the mailer describes this as DeFazio “defunding police departments all across America.” Between the lines, you can read the message and image of a Republican comeback — one that would portray Biden's Democrats as out of touch and dangerous.

“I endorsed Alek because he's an American hero and a true conservative,” Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said in a statement after being asked about his early support of Skarlatos. “Strong candidates like him make me optimistic about the future of our party."

Ad watch

Gary Peters, “Obama Endorsement.” Michigan's junior Democratic senator has been polling slightly ahead of his Republican opponent John James, but a small bloc of voters who support Joe Biden remain undecided in the Senate race. Peters's solution: The 44th president, who has grown more popular in retirement, making the pitch for a down-ballot Democrat. “When you're president, you learn real fast who has your back,” Obama says. “In Michigan, that was always Gary Peters.” This is one of several Obama straight-to-camera ads running on behalf of swing-state candidates.

America First Action, “Biden Scandal.” The publication of emails purportedly to and from Hunter Biden, allegedly retrieved from a laptop in Delaware, led to three days of stories in the New York Post so far, but nothing since Saturday. Ads mentioning the story, like this, have ramped up the atmosphere of scandal; here, the stories about Biden's business relationships in China and Ukraine are splashed across the screen with a question about what else the Bidens are “hiding.” (The Fact Checker has laid out what we know about the alleged emails, which The Washington Post has not been able to independently verify or authenticate.)

The Lincoln Project, “Hello, Mississippi.” The GOP-founded PAC created to pull Republican votes from President Trump moved weeks ago into Senate races, attempting to demolish Republican power in Washington entirely. This is a sort of full-circle ad — the LP's Stuart Stevens got his start electing Thad Cochran as the first Republican senator from Mississippi since Reconstruction. There's little ideology here, just a warning that Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith is “ineffective” and a promise that Democrat Mike Espy will be “strong” for the state. “Every CEO in America will listen when he fights for jobs,” a narrator says.

Al Gross, “China.” One reason that Republicans have continued to link Biden and vulnerable Democrats to China and its influence is that when it works, it really works. In Alaska, the Democratic-backed Gross worked quickly to turn around an ad about RPM International, a Sullivan family company that does business in China. “You, your family, and your campaign have been profiting off of shady deals with a hostile foreign power,” Gross says.

Poll watch

U.S. Senate race in North Carolina (Washington Post/ABC News, 646 likely voters)

Cal Cunningham (D): 49%

Thom Tillis (R): 47%

No other race in the country might say so much about the immutability of voter opinion than this one. At the start of this month, Cal Cunningham admitted to an extramarital affair after texts were published. The story dogged him for days, as he canceled at least one event, and spawned more rumors about his personal life. The result, as several polls have now shown: Cunningham has grown less personally popular without giving up his lead over Tillis. Just 26 percent of registered voters say the scandal is an important factor in their votes, half as many as say Tillis's support for Trump is a factor.

Presidential election in Colorado (American Politics Research Lab, 787 likely voters)

Joe Biden: 47%

Donald Trump: 38%

Other: 3%

Closer than expected in 2016, Colorado has so decisively broken from Republicans under Trump that neither campaign is investing heavily here; it's looked at as a lock for Biden. Former governor John Hickenlooper holds a near-identical lead, of eight points, over Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, as the same White professionals with college degrees who've rejected Trump line up with other Democrats on the ballot. What's new, in a state that has employed all-mail voting since 2014, is paranoia about the count and results. Just 54 percent of voters say the election will be conducted fairly, and 55 percent of voters say they're worried about Election Day violence in the state — a state, again, where there is very little in-person voting.

U.S. Senate races in Georgia (NYT/Siena, 759 Georgia likely voters)

Jon Ossoff (D): 43%

David Perdue (R): 43%

Shane Hazel (L): 4%



Raphael Warnock (D): 32%

Kelly Loeffler (R): 23%

Doug Collins (R): 17%

Matt Lieberman (D): 7%

Ed Tarver (D): 2%

Get used to hearing this: There are two Senate races in Georgia this year, both of which would go to runoffs Jan. 6 if no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote next month. Republicans have held both seats since 2004, but they may be headed to their first runoffs since 2008, as neither freshman Sen. David Perdue nor appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler is comfortably hitting 50 percent. A runoff in the latter race is basically guaranteed; a runoff in the former comes down to the total vote for the Libertarian candidate.

Still, this poll finds the presidential race tied and finds Democrats down the ballot making inroads with nontraditional supporters. Ossoff, best known for losing a special House election in 2017, has a five-point net favorable rating; Perdue’s net favorable rating is two points. Warnock, who has barely taken a punch all year, has a 24-point net favorable rating, higher than Collins (16 points) or Loeffler (four points). The proportion of White voters with no opinion of Warnock, who is Black, is double the proportion of Black voters with no opinion. That suggests an opportunity for either Loeffler or Collins in a runoff. But Perdue is winning just 62 percent of White voters, and Loeffler and Collins are winning a combined 59 percent of that slice of the electorate — far below the 75 percent of White Georgians who told exit pollsters that they backed Trump in 2016.

Voting wars

Democrats won a legal battle in Pennsylvania last night, and it filled them with terror. Pennsylvania's Supreme Court had previously ruled that while election statutes ended voting at 8 p.m. Nov. 3, the circumstances of the pandemic allowed the commonwealth to count absentee ballots that arrived up to three days after the election, “unless a preponderance of the evidence demonstrates that it was mailed after Election Day.” Republicans sued, arguing that ballots that came in after Nov. 3 should be tossed.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court let the lower court's ruling stand, by the thinnest margin: a 4-to-4 decision, with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. joining the court's three liberals. What was the rationale? None of the eight justices said so, and Roberts's decision was at odds with what he'd previously argued when there was a dispute over state election law and a legislature had not acted. That worried liberals, who expect a Justice Amy Coney Barrett to side with conservatives and toss out ballots that are challenged after the election, either through lateness, voter error, such as forgetting to sign a form, or anything else.

In Florida, the Republican-run Division of Elections urged local officials to remove voters from the rolls if they fell into the penumbra created by the state's restrictions on “returning citizens” — former felons who had registered to vote without paying all the court fees associated with their convictions.

But as The Post's Beth Reinhard and Lori Rozsa reported, there's no single database for determining who owes what in Florida. That previously threw the effort to register former felons into chaos. It led to former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg collecting money to pay off tens of thousands of court debts, which led the state's Republican attorney general to threaten a lawsuit. And it evoked memories of the infamous purge of voters before the 2000 election, which led to thousands of Black Floridians being mistakenly removed from the rolls because the state incorrectly labeled them as felons.

In the states

Democrats and Republicans are already expecting at least one Georgia race to head to a January runoff, but another state could leave control of the upper chamber unknown for weeks: Alaska. The state announced Monday that mail ballots, which could make up a third or more of the total this year, won't be counted until Nov. 10, one week after Election Day. (More than 100,000 Alaskans requested mail ballots, and total turnout four years ago cracked 318,000 votes.) The count may not be finished until Nov. 18, which, by coincidence, is the last day that the most northern towns in Alaska will see the sun until next year.

Debate season

Will there be a presidential debate in Nashville on Thursday? Probably! After backing out of last week's town hall debate over plans to conduct it remotely, the president has given every indication that he'll go to this one, a return to the traditional format: two lecterns, one moderator.

But Trump's campaign, which previously pressured the Commission on Presidential Debates to add another forum to the schedule (it didn't) and urged it to pick from a conservative-leaning list of moderators (it didn't), is still playing hardball. In a letter released Monday, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien asked the commission to focus the debate on foreign policy and not to alter the format, such as by allowing a moderator to mute the candidates' microphones.

“For the good of campaign integrity, and for the benefit of the American people, we urge you to rethink and reissue a set of topics for the October 22 debate, with an emphasis on foreign policy,” Stepien wrote. “We further advise you that there is no reason to consult with the Biden campaign before replying because we all know what they think.”

Hours later, the commission announced that the candidates' microphones would be muted during their opponents' answers, to avoid amplifying the crosstalk that rendered parts of the Sept. 29 debate unintelligible. “President Trump is committed to debating Joe Biden regardless of last minute rule changes from the biased commission in their latest attempt to provide advantage to their favored candidate,” said Stepien. And on Air Force One, as he returned from rallies in Arizona, the president reiterated that he'd debate Biden again, for all his qualms.

“The last debate, I had two on one,” Trump said, referring to an argument his campaign made at the time, that moderator Chris Wallace was unfair to him. “I usually have two on one, at least.”

Candidate tracker

For the second time, Joe Biden is approaching the run-up to a debate by doing as little in public as he can. The Democratic nominee left the trail Monday, sitting for a “60 Minutes” interview but otherwise making himself unavailable to reporters; he ignored one shouted question on Monday about whether more “scandals” were on their way.

That was a reference to the alleged emails from Hunter Biden's computer, as mentioned above and explained by the Fact Checker. President Trump, who was impeached last year in part because he pressured Ukraine's president to find dirt on the Bidens, has continued to work this into his speeches, and a dozen House Republicans have urged the attorney general to open a splashy probe in the final days of the election.

“If these reports about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, are true, the former vice president fell far short of his responsibility to uphold his constitutional oath and betrayed the sacred trust of the American people,” the House conservatives wrote. “We request that the Department of Justice immediately appoint an independent, unbiased special counsel to investigate the issues that we have raised — as well as any corresponding legal or ethical issues that might be uncovered from the former vice president’s 47 years in public office.”

Vice President Pence, who has had less to say about the campaign's Hail Mary play, told Fox's Lou Dobbs that Biden should “step up and start answering questions of the American people.” That's generally where the Republican criticism has headed, in lieu of anything that shows wrongdoing by Biden: that he should at least be forced to talk about this. Kamala D. Harris, who campaigned in Florida on the first day of in-person early voting, is largely back on the trail, though the procedural and final votes on the Supreme Court nomination will yank her back to Washington.

