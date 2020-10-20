Outside a downtown polling site here in Milwaukee, 68-year-old Angie Ramsey waited in a line of about 80 people to cast a vote for Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee. These days, she said, she rarely leaves the house.

AD

“I go out to grocery shop on Fridays, and to vote,” Ramsey said. “Otherwise, I’m home.”

AD

The growing wave of coronavirus cases that has swept across the country in recent weeks has hit Wisconsin especially hard. The state’s rolling average for daily infections has risen sharply since the end of the summer, climbing from fewer than 1,000 in early September to more than 3,000 now. The state is regularly setting records for new cases in a single day, topping 4,000 twice last week.

In the past week, new daily reported cases have jumped nearly 13 percent, hospitalizations have risen more than 23 percent, and daily reported deaths have increased 20 percent, according to The Washington Post’s analysis of state health data.

AD

More tests are being administered in the state, according to The Post’s tracking, but the positivity rate has remained above 12 percent, far higher than what experts say is necessary to control the spread of infections. The state ranks fourth in daily reported cases per capita, with 56 per 100,000 residents.

AD

But the rising case numbers didn’t appear to keep away voters, who streamed in by the dozens at polls across the state.

“They’re undeterred. They’re going to vote,” said Scott McDonell, the county clerk in Dane County, which encompasses Madison. “I expect record turnout.”

Twenty miles west of Milwaukee, a line of voters, all of them masked and distanced, waited outside city hall in Waukesha, a Republican stronghold.

AD

“I just thought it was a good idea to get it over with,” said Robert Pettis, 84. He said he has voted in every election since he was 20, but had never voted early before, other than casting an absentee ballot during military service in Germany.

He arrived at city hall at about 8 a.m. and was encouraged by the line of voters that spilled far down the sidewalk outside the under-construction building.

AD

“I was hoping that there would be a line,” he said, indicating that it showed enthusiasm. “It went real good.”

Election officials say they feel well prepared to keep people safe as they show up to vote. The state held primaries in April and August, giving officials two opportunities to gear up for the much larger general election.

AD

Wisconsin also has a more decentralized approach to administering elections than most states, with municipalities taking the lead rather than counties. That makes it easier to recruit poll workers at the local level, which has been key as the state grapples with both the pandemic and the crush of mail-in ballots and early voting, McDonell said.

“We’ve been able to add a lot of younger poll workers and allow at-risk poll workers to stay home,” he told The Post. “And that’s good for us in the long term. We did lose a lot of experience, but we’ve had April and August to help with the hands-on learning.”

AD

In Winnebago County, where Oshkosh is the county seat, County Clerk Sue Ertmer said local officials have been given hand sanitizer, spray sanitizer for surfaces, face masks, gloves and other protective equipment that the state started procuring during the April primary. They come to the county office in Oshkosh to pick them along with election supplies such as ballot bags — and in some cases, Ertmer said, she has loaded equipment into her SUV and delivered it herself.

AD

“We’re feeling good,” Ertmer said. “We’re just trying to properly space out and wear face masks and do what we need to stay healthy and keep working.”

Pandemic preparations were top-of-mind for some voters as well. Debra Mason, 66, was one of two-dozen people waiting outside a senior center before voting opened at 7 a.m. The administration’s coronavirus response made her more fired up to vote in person, she said.

“I haven’t voted in a long time but Trump brought me out,” Mason said. “He’s been ridiculous … You’ve got people dying, and he treats it like a joke.”