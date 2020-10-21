Not that there couldn’t be one, but that there shouldn’t. His reasoning seems driven by politics, by what McConnell sees as the best route to keep his fragile hold on the Senate majority in November. Specifically, McConnell appears to be choosing between two priorities he sees as competing in the next two weeks before the election:

AD

Moving an unwieldy, expensive bill with lots in it for conservatives and other critics to dislike but that economists and some health experts say is desperately needed.

Putting another conservative justice on the court, something that a majority of Americans oppose in polls but that would be a legacy-defining issue for the Republican Senate by cementing the court’s rightward lean for years if not a generation.

The Post’s Jeff Stein and Erica Werner report that McConnell told Senate Republicans on Tuesday of a stimulus coming in the next few days “that any deal they reach could disrupt the Senate’s plans to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court next week. Republicans have voiced concerns that a stimulus deal could splinter the party and exacerbate divisions at a time when they are trying to rally behind the Supreme Court nominee.”

AD

But polls suggest a majority of Americans want Senate Republicans to go the opposite route. (Assuming the Senate had to choose what to vote on in the next two weeks. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told CNBC on Tuesday there’s enough time to do both.)

A new New York Times-Siena College poll found that 7 in 10 voters wanted Congress to pass something that provides support for citizens and help for state and local governments, the latter being a Democratic priority.

AD

By contrast, a Washington Post-ABC News poll found that 52 percent of Americans think the Senate should wait to fill the seat left open by Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death and let the winner of the November election pick her replacement.

Those numbers explain why the White House is pushing this stimulus alongside Barrett’s nomination — Trump is now saying he wants to go even bigger than Democrats, after watching the stock market plummet when he abruptly called it off a few weeks ago.

AD

Trump is thinking about winning nationally, and nationally, the numbers tell him Americans want to see government come to their aid. “The president’s been very clear, he wants to make sure that we provide the necessary funds for those Americans that are hurting during this unprecedented time,” Meadows said on Fox Business Network on Wednesday.

Senate Republicans, meanwhile, are thinking a little bit more granularly: How do they win races in swing or red-leaning states to keep their majority? To do that, they need to win in states like Iowa and Montana and Georgia and South Carolina, which could be the bulwark if Democrats knock off Republicans in Arizona and Colorado and North Carolina and Maine.

The polls show it’s no contest which action is more popular among Republican voters: Barrett’s nomination over the stimulus. More than half of Republicans want to see a stimulus before the election, which is notably high. But 77 percent of Republicans said the Senate should move forward on Barrett’s nomination.

AD

AD

Republicans and Trump are struggling with more moderate, suburban voters. So Senate Republicans are making the calculation that they need to marshal conservative votes in these red-leaning states at high levels to stay in power. At the very least, they can’t take an action that would upset these voters, such as passing yet another trillion-dollar-plus government-funded package.

That’s why, in a recent Post interview, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), among others, predicted that moving forward on the stimulus would be a “death knell” of the GOP majority.

It would also probably be an ugly fight among Senate Republicans to pass such a large package. There are conservative Senate Republicans who just don’t want to see any coronavirus relief passed, believing the infusion of money into the economy isn’t necessary right now.