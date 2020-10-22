Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the full Senate will vote Monday on the Barrett nomination. Republicans have the votes to install her on the court.
Republican-led committee approves Barrett nomination
The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court with solely Republican support Thursday, as Democrats boycotted the vote in protest of what they viewed as an illegitimate confirmation process.
The vote was 12-to-zero, with no Democrats present to officially register their objections. The Democratic senators, along with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), will hold a news conference later Thursday morning.
“That was their choice,” Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said. “It will be my choice to vote the nominee out of committee. We’re not going to allow them to take over the committee.”
In place of the Democratic senators, aides had placed 10 large portraits of people who benefited from the Affordable Care Act in their seats. Each person was someone that the Democratic senators spoke about at Barrett’s confirmation hearing last week, which senators centered around the issue of health care and the future of Obamacare.
Democrats are sure to accuse Graham of breaking committee rules to hold the vote, since the panel generally requires two members of the minority to be present to conduct committee business.
But Republican aides said if a majority of the entire committee is present — which, on Thursday, they were — that means the Judiciary Committee can go ahead, under long-standing precedents. There have been more than a half dozen instances, including under Democratic control, since 2006 when the committee has conducted business without two members of the minority being there.
Democrats to boycott committee vote on Barrett nomination
The 10 Democratic senators on the Judiciary Committee plan to boycott the session Thursday to protest Republicans’ fast-tracking of the Barrett nomination.
“There is no precedent — none — for confirming a Supreme Court justice this late in a presidential election year, with more than 40 million ballots already cast,” Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), a member of the committee, said Wednesday in a statement.
The Senate’s top Democrat, Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.), announced the boycott.
“We will not grant this process any further legitimacy by participating in a committee markup of this nomination just 12 days before the culmination of an election that is already underway,” Schumer said.
Democrats have lashed out at Republicans, calling them hypocrites, based on their actions in 2016 when the court had a vacancy.
Then, McConnell refused to consider Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, the choice of President Barack Obama to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016.
McConnell and Senate Republicans, including Graham, insisted that the president chosen in November of that year, eight months after Obama’s nomination, should fill the seat.
Republicans argue that the circumstances are different because Republicans hold the White House and the Senate majority.