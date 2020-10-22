Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the full Senate will vote on the Barrett nomination on Monday. Republicans have the votes to install her on the court.
Democrats to boycott committee vote on Barrett nomination
The 10 Democratic senators on the Judiciary Committee plan to boycott the session Thursday to protest Republicans’ fast-tracking of the Barrett nomination.
“There is no precedent — none — for confirming a Supreme Court justice this late in a presidential election year, with more than 40 million ballots already cast,” Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), a member of the committee, said Wednesday in a statement.
The Senate’s top Democrat, Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.), announced the boycott.
“We will not grant this process any further legitimacy by participating in a committee markup of this nomination just 12 days before the culmination of an election that is already underway,” Schumer said.
Democrats have lashed out at Republicans, calling them hypocrites, based on their actions in 2016 when the court had a vacancy.
Then, McConnell refused to consider Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, the choice of President Barack Obama to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016.
McConnell and Senate Republicans, including Graham, insisted that the president chosen in November of that year, eight months after Obama’s nomination, should fill the seat.
Republicans argue that the circumstances are different because Republicans hold the White House and the Senate majority.