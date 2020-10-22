The GOP candidate agreed the problem deserved attention, though he didn’t feel a similar urgency. “Global warming needs to be taken very seriously, and I take it seriously,” he said. “But science — there’s differing opinions. And before we react, I think it’s best to have the full accounting, full understanding of what’s taking place.”

The year was 2000. The candidates were Al Gore, the Democrat, and George W. Bush, the Republican who won the White House.

Over the next two decades, the topic virtually disappeared from presidential debates until last month, when there was simply no avoiding it. In a year in which America has been ravaged by record wildfires, devastating hurricanes and other climate-related catastrophes such as drought and floods, the nation’s political class is finding it hard to ignore questions about the deepening problem — and how to solve it.

“Today, climate disasters are up close and personal for Americans,” said Jeremy Symons, a consultant to environmental nonprofits and former vice president for political affairs at the Environmental Defense Fund, who has closely followed U.S. climate policy for decades. “It’s leaped out of the science books and into the communities where people have to deal with the deadly consequences of pretending it doesn’t exist.”

Last month, Chris Wallace of Fox News unexpectedly raised the subject during the first debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, after some criticism that it was not among the topics that he originally planned. “What do you believe about the science of climate change,” he asked Trump, “and what will you do in the next four years to confront it?”

That led to a raucous, sometimes rambling, 10-minute exchange about everything from the Paris climate agreement to the Green New Deal, from fracking in Pennsylvania to historic wildfires in California.

The issue also came up this month during the debate between Vice President Pence (R) and Sen. Kamala D. Harris, his Democratic challenger. Harris called the Earth’s warming “an existential threat” and criticized the Trump administration for repeatedly ignoring or downplaying the scientific consensus that its consequences will only intensify. Pence, meanwhile, acknowledged “the climate is changing,” but added, “the issue is, what’s the cause and what do we do about it?”

Climate change appears likely to get its biggest spotlight yet Thursday, when it will be among the six topics featured during the final scheduled debate between Trump and Biden, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates. The 15 minutes set aside for the segment would mark the most time devoted to the topic in a presidential debate.

Kristen Welker of NBC News, the moderator for the event in Nashville, also plans to ask about the coronavirus, national security, race, leadership and “American families,” the commission said.

“It’s a sea change to have this kind of attention on climate change,” said Symons.

The shift comes as Americans increasingly express concern about the warming planet. A poll last year by The Washington Post and the Kaiser Family Foundation found that a growing number of Americans describe climate change as a crisis, and two-thirds said President Trump is doing too little to tackle the problem. It also found that a strong majority of Americans — about 8 in 10 — say that human activity is fueling climate change, and roughly half believe action is urgently needed within the next decade if humanity is to avert its worst effects.

In addition, even as the coronavirus pandemic had dwarfed most other concerns, climate change emerged as a front-burner issue during the Democratic presidential primaries, in ways difficult to fathom only a few years ago. Voters in numerous states ranked it as one of their top concerns, alongside health care and economic issues.

Then, of course, there are the real-world impacts that continue to mount. Record wildfires in California and throughout much of the West. A historic hurricane season in the Atlantic. Raging fires in Siberia. Massive amounts of ice melting across the Arctic. Rising seas that impact coastal communities around the nation. Both droughts and floods in the Midwest.

When the climate questions come Thursday evening, odds are both candidates will stick largely to their favored refrains.

Trump is likely to avoid any talk of the science around climate change, instead arguing that his administration has worked for “crystal clean water and air,” and that carbon emissions have fallen, despite his White House’s efforts to roll back scores of environmental protections. He is likely to blame countries such as China for causing much of the world’s pollution and criticize Biden’s ideas as costly, job-killing proposals that would send energy prices soaring.

Biden, meanwhile, is likely to underscore that he trusts science and that the nation needs to act to avert global disaster. He’s likely to highlight his $2 trillion plan to transform the nation to a green energy powerhouse, creating millions of jobs along the way, while reestablishing the United States as a leader in the international push to combat climate change.

Whatever unfolds Thursday evening, it is difficult to imagine that climate change will fade again anytime soon as an issue in presidential contests.

“There’s no turning back,” Symons said, “because climate change isn’t going away.”

Here are several key facts to know about climate change ahead of Thursday night’s expected debate segment on the topic:

Human activity and global warming

There is a broad scientific consensus that human activities, including the burning of fossil fuels, is a major driver of climate change. The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the leading scientific body on the subject, released a report in 2013 stating that the warming of the climate is “unequivocal” and that it is “extremely likely” that human activity is the “dominant” cause. This position has been publicly endorsed by many leading science organizations globally, including NASA. A 2017 U.S. government report found that, other than human emissions of greenhouse gases, “there is no convincing alternative explanation supported by the extent of the observational evidence.”

The average global temperature already has warmed more than 1 degree Celsius (1.8 Fahrenheit) since the late 19th century, and some places have warmed two or even three times as much. World leaders have vowed to work together to limit the Earth’s warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit), compared with preindustrial times, to prevent what scientists say would be irreversible catastrophic damage to the environment. So far, the world remains far off track on that goal.

Wildfires

Hotter temperatures on Earth have parched the land, creating fuel for bigger and more dangerous wildfires. A warmer atmosphere is able to suck more moisture from vegetation and soils, setting the stage for more fierce blazes. A landmark study in 2016 found that climate change was responsible for more than half the increase in fuel dryness in western U.S. forests in the last 50 years, and that human-caused warming has doubled the amount of western forest burned since 1984.

This year saw five of California’s six biggest recorded wildfires, including the state’s first million-acre “gigafire” in almost a century. A record warm August and September, combined with extreme dryness and powerful winds, fueled the state’s worst fire season in history, with more than 4 million acres burned.

Hurricanes

As the planet warms, hurricanes are growing wetter and more destructive. Storms draw strength from energy in the ocean; as water warms and evaporates, it can interact with weather disturbances to create a swirling cell of rising humid air, falling rain and raging winds. The warmer the water, the more intense the resulting storm. With global sea surface temperature increasing 0.13 degrees Fahrenheit per decade, studies show the chance of a given tropical storm becoming a hurricane that’s Category 3 or greater has grown 8 percent every 10 years.

Higher ocean temperatures also make hurricanes more likely to intensify rapidly, catching forecasters and communities off guard. The Gulf Coast saw the consequences of this pattern in August, when the winds of Hurricane Laura increased 65 mph in the 24 hours just before the storm made landfall. The storm killed 42 people and caused $14 billion in damage, ranking it among the 20 costliest Atlantic hurricanes on record.

How much are global sea levels rising because of climate change?

By melting polar ice sheets and making the ocean expand as it warms, human-caused warming has raised the global average sea level between eight and nine inches since the preindustrial era. In some places, a variety of other factors — regional ocean currents, erosion, settling of the ground — can make the change even more extreme. One recent study of a “hot spot” along the Outer Banks of North Carolina found that sea levels were rising as fast as an inch per year.

Sea level is now rising at over 3 millimeters per year, showing an accelerating rate of increase in recent years, according to NASA. This is being driven in major part by the loss of ice from Greenland and Antarctica. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, flooding during high tides has doubled in the United States in the past 20 years. In the Bay of Bengal, where sea levels are rising twice as fast as the global average, storm surge from Cyclone Amphan exceeded 16 feet and reached almost 10 miles inland.

How does Biden’s climate plan compare to the Green New Deal?

Both Biden and proponents of the Green New Deal want to curb greenhouse gas emissions while creating jobs, but they disagree on how quickly that goal can be achieved.

Biden wants to eliminate climate-warming pollution from the energy sector by 2035 as a first step to achieving net-zero emissions across the transportation, agricultural and other economic sectors by the middle of the century. His plan includes specific mandates and incentives for cutting power and transportation emissions.

The Green New Deal, as put forward by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and others, calls for stopping all U.S. contributions to climate change by 2030. The Green New Deal does not prescribe exactly how the federal government should reach that target. It also calls for universal health care and basic income, among other things.

How has Trump’s position on humans’ role in climate change shifted over time?

Before his 2016 election, Trump rejected the idea of climate change. On Nov. 6, 2012, he tweeted, “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.” At a campaign rally in Hilton Head, S.C. on Dec 30, 2015 he said: “Obama’s talking about all of this with the global warming and … a lot of it’s a hoax. It’s a hoax. I mean, it’s a money-making industry, okay?”

One of Trump’s clearest statements on climate change came in a November 2018 interview with The Washington Pos, in which he dismissed the federal government’s own National Climate Assessment, which warned that climate change poses a severe threat to the nation’s health and financial security, as well as its infrastructure and natural resources.

More recently, he said that the climate might be changing, but he said it would change back, a scenario rejected by the virtually unanimous consensus among climate scientists. And while most economists and Biden believe that aggressive climate policies would create more jobs in the future than the fossil fuel industry, Trump continues to see such actions as killing jobs in coal, oil and natural gas.

During a briefing on wildfires last month in California, where state officials such as Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot noted that climate change had helped fuel the record-breaking fires, Trump replied. “It’ll start getting cooler, you just watch.” After Crowfoot retorted, “I wish science agreed with you.”

“I don’t think science knows, actually,” Trump replied.