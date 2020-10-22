Nearly four years ago, the night before the 2016 election, Obama rallied in the same city. He delivered Hillary Clinton's closing argument in what was described as a “torch passing” to his former secretary of State. That was just 36 hours before Donald Trump's upset victory sent shock waves across the world.

The voters and campaign volunteers who attended Obama's speech last night are still feeling the long-term effects of the whiplash of Trump's win. This year, many are refusing to allow themselves any smidgen of optimism about Biden's polling lead nationally or in Pennsylvania, saying they “trust no one” and have been operating “like we’re losing” as they waited in their cars to enter the socially-distanced rally at Citizens Bank ballpark.

“My biggest worry is people looking at the polls and think that it's a done deal and it's not, ” Patty Byrnes, a 44-year-old from Philadelphia who is supporting Biden, told Power Up. “Everybody needs to keep going and keep voting and reminding people to vote.”

“I think we are ahead with fundraising and the numbers look good — but at the same time, it's the electoral college that's the problem,” Byrnes's 69-year-old mother, a nurse from New Jersey who already cast her vote early for Biden, told us. “We might get the popular vote but if we don't get the electoral we'll be in the same position we were in four years ago.”

“I'm worried about turnout, I'm worried about covid-19, I'm worried about not being able to effectively canvas in our community,” said Brittany Smalls, 34, a state coordinator of the Black Voters Matter chapter in the state. “You can't trust the polls because you don't know … you just have to wait for the outcome in this type of race.”

Obama, too, leaned into these anxieties. “We’ve got to turn out like never before. We cannot leave any doubt in this election,” Obama said, reminding the crowd that Trump has suggested he might not accept the results if he loses.

While a Washington Post average of October polls shows Biden with an eight-point lead (52 percent to 44 percent) in the Pennsylvania, according to our colleague David Nakamura, Obama insisted he wasn't confident either: “I don’t care about the polls. There were a bunch of polls last time, and it didn’t work out … Not this time. Not this election.”

Clinton had roughly a 77 percent chance of carrying Pennsylvania, per FiveThirtyEight . But days later, Trump won the state by a little over 44,000 votes, a razor-thin margin. The state had some of the biggest polling errors nationally and Philadelphia saw low turnout

The scene at last night's rally was a far cry from 2016, when 33,000 people crowded into Independence Mall to hear from Obama, Clinton, Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi. Obama, who slammed Trump's handing of the coronavirus pandemic that's killed 221,000 people in the United States, spoke to more than 300 cars that honked their horns as forms of cheers. Springsteen's recorded music played on the loudspeakers. Biden himself wasn't there as he is preparing for tonight's debate.

Then:

BUT EVERY RACE IS DIFFERENT: Democratic campaign strategists and pollsters tell Power Up that the palpable anxiety two weeks out isn't unexpected or even necessarily unfounded. But some insist there are in fact big differences this time around. Democratic pollster Geoff Garin tells Power Up: “2016 taught every Democrat to take nothing for granted and to err on the side of caution, but at the same time it is important to recognize that the dynamics of this election are substantially different from the one we had four years ago.”

Two major factors work in Democrats' favor this year, he argues: Trump is now an incumbent and “this election is a referendum on Trump, particularly on his failed handling of the coronavirus crisis, and the Trump campaign has not be able to do anything to distract voters from that.”

The fact that Trump has a track record now makes the polling data more reliable, he argues: “The preference we are seeing in polls today have more of a foundation under them” than polls in 2016.

“Four years ago many people ended up taking a chance on Trump with the hope that he would rise to the occasion and be changed by the responsibility of being president, but Trump has pretty much dashed all of those hopes,” Garin said.

POLLING METHODOLOGY IS DIFFERENT THIS YEAR, TOO: Public opinion and polling experts say they believe most state polls have taken the necessary steps to remedy issues with their 2016 polling — namely that they were not picking up the extent of Clinton's problems with white non-college educated voters due to under-sampling of that voting bloc. This time around, district level polling has been “remarkably consistent,” notes Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman.

“There will always be some degree of polling error — there always is — but I don't believe it'll be enough to erase a 7-point lead for Biden in a state, if that was the lead heading into election day,” Wasserman told us.

The Trump campaign, however, has not backed away from casting doubt on public polling operations: "The mainstream news media has spent the last four years trying to destroy and defeat President Trump, so why would anyone put faith in polling paid for by these same organizations?" Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told our colleagues Michael Scherer and Scott Clement earlier this week. "The president is going to be reelected."

And some major polls did not adjust for overrepresentation of college graduates in their sampling, Michael and Scott report: “Since [2016], some of the most prolific state polls, including Monmouth University’s, have started to weight their samples by educational attainment to make sure they are not falling prey to survey bias based on voters with more degrees being more likely to answer their phones. Yet several firms have not, including Marist College, Mason-Dixon and EPIC-MRA, which conducts Michigan polls for the Detroit Free Press.”

Jen O'Malley Dillon, Biden's campaign manager, tweeted last week that the campaign thinks “this race is far closer than folks on this website think. Like a lot closer.”

“[N]ational polls tell us very little about the pathway to 270 electoral votes,” O’Malley Dillon wrote Saturday in a memo to donors. “We also know that even the best polling can be wrong, and that variables like turnout mean that in a number of critical states we are functionally tied.”

CORONAVIRUS IS A HUGE WILD CARD THIS YEAR: And the scaled-back operations for voter registration are indeed worrying the campaign professionals. The Biden campaign put its in-person outreach largely on pause over the past six months while the Trump campaign continued to pound the pavement and knock on doors.

“One of the real issues is that the Trump campaign kept working and the Biden campaign didn't,” Steve Schale, who oversaw Obama's presidential campaign in Florida and is now executive director of the pro-Biden super PAC Unite the Country, told Power Up. “It's hard to fault the Biden team for following public health guidance,” he said, but added that exclusively virtual outreach to voters is not a replacement for in-person voter contact.

Virtual events and ads are also not a seamless swap: “T here is no substitute for direct contact and mobilization,” Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, a political scientist at the University of Texas, told P ower Up. “While ads are helpful in boosting support, there's nothing like sealing the deal with personal contact when you can engage with someone on the issues … or you can get hyped up from going to the rally, being around like-minded people .”

In the key battleground of Florida, which Trump won by 1.2 percentage points in 2016, “m ore Floridians have registered to vote as Republicans than Democrats since the 2016 presidential elections, continuing a trend seen in previous presidential cycles and sharply narrowing the Democratic Party’s advantage, ” according to an analysis of Florida state government data by Pew Research Center's Luis Noe-Bustamante. “m

“ There currently are 5.30 million registered Democrats and 5.17 million registered Republicans in the state — an edge of about 134,000 voters in favor of the Democrats. But the size of that margin has fallen from 327,000 in 2016 and 658,000 in 2008.”

There are also big questions about the impact of the surge in early voting: “[Democrats] have watched their voters turn out early this year, embracing mail voting and other forms of early voting — but will not know until the election whether those early votes cannibalize the numbers they might otherwise have seen on the election. Republicans, by contrast, expect most of their voters to turn out on the election,” Michael and Scott point out.

More mail, more (potential) problems: With so many Democrats voting by mail this year, Wasserman notes there's an increased risk that invalidation of ballots will affect the state of play. Even a small rejection rate could hurt Biden in a tight race. And in Pennsylvania, for instance, the “naked ballot” rule could lead to automatically voided ballots if they forget to include the extra “secrecy” envelope that the state now requires.

Obama explicitly called out the rule in his speech last night when instructing voters on how to request their ballots to vote by mail: “ And before you send it back, Pennsylvania’s got this thing where you’ve got to use both envelopes. So you’ve got to read the directions carefully to make sure your vote counts.”

A potential silver lining for Democrats to the mass anxiety: In this case, it could drive turnout to avoid a repeat of what happened.

“Anxiety is probably the most powerful emotion we have, ” said DeFrancesco Soto, the assistant dean at UT's Lyndon Baines Johnson School of Public Affairs.

Schale agreed that the collective cold sweat might ultimately be for the best: “In the end, if the Dem PTSD keeps everyone full engaged and focused on the goal, while it’s unhealthy for all of our hearts, it’s probably a good thing for staying focused ."

The people

SOME OF OBAMA'S BIGGEST BARBS:

On Trump's pandemic handling: Trump “isn’t going to suddenly protect all of us. He can’t even take the basic steps to protect himself,” Obama said, per David . Biden “is not going to screw up testing. He’s not going to call scientists idiots. He’s not going to hold a superspreader event at the White House.”

On Trump's constant tweeting: “I get this president wants full credit for the economy he inherited and zero blame for the pandemic he ignored,” Obama said. “But you know what? The job doesn’t work that way. Tweeting at the television doesn’t fix things. Making stuff up doesn’t make people’s lives better. You’ve got to have a plan.”

On the president's reported secret Chinese bank account: “Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account when I was running for reelection?” Obama said. “You think Fox News might have been a little concerned about that? They would have called me ‘Beijing Barry.’ ”

And there were some old throwbacks:

Like not abandoning hope: "I’ve never lost hope over these last four years,” Obama told a group in North Philadelphia before the rally. “I’ve been mad. I’ve been frustrated, but I haven’t lost hope, and the reason is because I never expected progress to move directly in a straight line.”

A reworked “Fired Up” chant: "Honk if you’re fired up,” he told the rally audience in their cars. “Honk if you’re ready to go.”

And, yes, more jokes about his ears:

In the agencies

IRAN BEHIND THREATENING EMAILS TO DEMS: “U.S. officials accused Iran of targeting American voters with faked but menacing emails and warned that both Iran and Russia had obtained voter data that could be used to endanger the upcoming election,” Ellen Nakashima, Amy Gardner, Isaac Stanley-Becker and Craig Timberg report.

This marks the first time this election cycle that a foreign adversary has been accused of targeting specific voters to undermine democratic confidence: “The claim that Iran was behind the email operation, which came into view on Tuesday as Democrats in several states reported receiving emails demanding they vote for Trump, was leveled without specific evidence,” our colleagues write.

What we know: “The emails claimed to be from a pro-Trump group called the Proud Boys, but evidence had mounted that they in fact were the work of another, hidden actor. U.S. officials said that was Iran, a nation that increasingly has clashed with the president in recent years.”

Officials stressed the integrity of the election is intact: “We are not going to tolerate foreign interference in our elections or any criminal activity that threatens the sanctity of your vote or undermines public confidence in the outcome of the election,” FBI Director Chris Wray told reporters, standing next to Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe. Ratcliffe said the emails were designed to “damage President Trump.”

Not everyone shares Ratcliffe's conclusion: Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), who receives classified briefings on foreign election threats, told NBC’s Rachel Maddow: “From the briefing, I had the strong impression it was much rather to undermine confidence in elections and not aimed at any particular figure.”

Iran is motivated by chaos, says Ariane Tabatabai, Middle East Fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy:

At the White House

TRUMP CONSIDERS AXING WRAY: “Trump and his advisers have repeatedly discussed whether to fire [Wray] after Election Day — a scenario that also could imperil the tenure of Attorney General William P. Barr as the president grows increasingly frustrated that federal law enforcement has not delivered his campaign the kind of last-minute boost that the FBI provided in 2016,” Devlin Barrett and Josh Dawsey report.

One of the main reasons has to do with Hunter Biden: “The conversations among the president and senior aides stem in part from their disappointment that Wray in particular but Barr as well have not done what Trump had hoped — indicate that Biden, his son Hunter or other Biden associates are under investigation.”

They really don't like Wray: “Trump considers the director one of his worst personnel picks. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also has sharply criticized Wray in internal discussions, as has another top Trump adviser, Dan Scavino.”

The president wants another Comey letter day:

And he's miffed there's no Durham report: “Trump was so focused on the Durham report that he would turn up the television volume when segments would air about it. Trump has told allies that he once believed Barr would deliver ‘scalps’ in the form of Durham’s findings on the Russia investigation's origin. “'But they aren’t doing s---,' the president said, according to an adviser.”

In the media

ONE LAST DEBATE: “Three weeks after a debate spectacle defined by heckling and sharply personal attacks, Biden and Trump will meet again on [tonight] in the last major prime-time opportunity for Trump to try to change the trajectory of the race,” the New York Times's Katie Glueck and Maggie Haberman report.

What the Trump camp wants to see: “His advisers hope that he can get under Biden’s skin,” the Times reports. “But they have also urged the president not to interrupt Biden repeatedly … Trump has signaled he intends to focus on Biden’s son Hunter and his business dealings … But some advisers fear he will not be able to control himself and will attack the younger Biden in a way that engenders sympathy for the Biden family.”

How Biden is preparing: “He and his team, though, are bracing for ugly attacks, and some allies hope that the candidate, who is fiercely protective of his children, will avoid growing so angry onstage that he appears rattled.”

Kristen Welker's moment: “Welker was handed a daunting enough task when she was tapped to moderate tonight's debate — the youngest by nearly a generation of the four journalists chosen by the Commission on Presidential Debates to oversee this election season’s series of nationally-broadcast candidate faceoffs,” Jeremy Barr reports this morning.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Welker in recent days, but her colleagues say she's unfazed: “I know Kristen’s head is down and is focusing on what’s happening Thursday night … The rest of that is noise,” Libby Leist, who serves as executive producer of NBC’s “Today” show and is part of Welker’s debate prep team, tells our colleague.

On the Hill

DEMS TO BOYCOTT BARRETT VOTE: “Democrats plan to boycott the Senate Judiciary Committee’s scheduled vote [today] on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, protesting consideration of Trump’s nominee within days of the election,” Donna Cassata reports.

The move won't delay the vote this afternoon or the expected full confirmation vote on Monday: "We will not grant this process any further legitimacy by participating in a committee markup of this nomination just 12 days before the culmination of an election that is already underway,” Schumer said in a statement

Outside the Beltway

Purdue Pharma to plead guilty to federal criminal charges in settlement over opioid crisis: “The Justice Department announced a historic $8.3 billion settlement Wednesday with OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma, capping a long-running federal investigation into the company that, for critics, became a leading symbol of corporations profiting from America’s deadly addiction to opioid painkillers,” Meryl Kornfield, Christopher Rowland, Lenny Bernstein and Devlin Barrett report.