Estimated donors to Democrats in competitive 2020 Senate races SEPT. 19 387,000 donors 300,000 donors SEPT. 18 Ginsburg’s death 0 JAN. 1 SEPT. 30 Source: Federal Election Commission Estimated donors to Democrats in competitive Senate races SEPT. 19 387,000 donors 300,000 donors SEPT. 18 Ginsburg’s death 0 JAN. 1 SEPT. 30 Source: Federal Election Commission and ActBlue Estimated donors to Democrats in competitive 2020 Senate races SEPT. 19 387,000 donors 300,000 donors SEPT. 18 Ginsburg’s death 0 JAN. 1 SEPT. 30 Source: Federal Election Commission Estimated donors to Democrats in competitive 2020 Senate races SEPT. 19 387,000 donors 300,000 donors SEPT. 18 Ginsburg’s death 0 JAN. 1 SEPT. 30 Source: Federal Election Commission

Hundred of thousands of donors rushed to back Democratic Senate campaigns after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, many spreading their donations across several candidates.

Seven times as many people gave to Democratic candidates in competitive races the day after Ginsburg’s death than the day before, according to an analysis of data from the Federal Election Commission.

Donations were often small, averaging $17.82 during the rush, compared with $55.08 two days before. The most common donation on the day after Ginsburg’s death was $1.92, suggesting that donors made a single contribution via the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue to split between candidates. Donors may have hoped that spreading the wealth across multiple candidates, rather than focusing on a single race, would help Democrats take control of the Senate, giving them the power to confirm or vote down future Supreme Court justices.

Just 3 percent of donors gave to six or more candidates the day before Ginsburg’s death. Nearly 40 percent gave to six or more the day after.

The looming battle over the Supreme Court did not inspire a similar increase in donors on the Republican side. Only 16 percent more donors gave to Republican Senate candidates the day after Ginsburg’s death, compared with an over 600 percent increase among Democrats.

An estimated 217,000 donors contributed to South Carolina’s Jaime Harrison on Sept. 19, the day his opponent, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, announced he would support President Trump’s nominee to replace Ginsburg, reversing previous opposition to an election-year confirmation. Harrison raised a record-breaking $57 million in the third quarter.

[The Senate seats most likely to flip parties in November]

The result of increased Democratic enthusiasm is a 2020 Senate race that set fundraising records with a month remaining until Election Day. Challengers Harrison, Amy McGrath in Kentucky and Mark Kelly in Arizona have already surpassed Beto O’Rourke’s massive 2018 fundraising totals. The late flood of Democratic donations helped Harrison double Graham’s third-quarter total, creating a $28 million gap in total receipts.

Democratic Senate candidates exceed record 2018 fundraising Top five Senate candidates per election by receipts Harrison (SC) 2020 through Sept. 30 $87M McGrath (KY) $84M Kelly (AZ) $83M Gideon (ME) $64M Graham (SC) $59M 2018 Scott (FL) $85M* O’Rourke (TX) $80M $46M Cruz (TX) McCaskill (MO) $40M Hugin (NJ) $39M* 2016 Toomey (PA) $32M Portman (OH) $26M Schumer (NY) $25M Feingold (WI) $25M Rubio (FL) $25M 2014 $31M McConnell (KY) Franken (MN) $31M Hagan (NC) $25M Udall (CO) $21M Landrieu (LA) $20M * Self-funded candidates Source: Federal Election Commission Democratic Senate candidates exceed record 2018 fundraising Top five Senate candidates per election, by funds received Harrison (SC) 2020 through Sept. 30 $87M McGrath (KY) $84M Kelly (AZ) $83M Gideon (ME) $64M Graham (SC) $59M 2018 Scott (FL) $85M* O’Rourke (TX) $80M $46M Cruz (TX) Three 2020 Democrats surpassed O’Rourke in 2018 McCaskill (MO) $40M Hugin (NJ) $39M* 2016 Toomey (PA) $32M Portman (OH) $26M Schumer (NY) $25M Feingold (WI) $25M Rubio (FL) $25M 2014 $31M McConnell (KY) Franken (MN) $31M Hagan (NC) $25M Udall (CO) $21M Landrieu (LA) $20M * Self-funded candidates Source: Federal Election Commission Democratic Senate candidates exceed record 2018 fundraising Top five Senate candidates per election, by funds received Jaime Harrison (SC) 2020 through Sept. 30 $87M $84M Amy McGrath (KY) $83M Mark Kelly (AZ) $64M Sara Gideon (ME) $59M Lindsey Graham (SC) 2018 Rick Scott (FL) $85M* Beto O’Rourke (TX) $80M Ted Cruz (TX) $46M Three 2020 Democrats have surpassed Beto O’Rourke in 2018 Claire McCaskill (MO) $40M Robert Hugin (NJ) $39M* 2016 Pat Toomey (PA) $32M Rob Portman (OH) $26M Chuck Schumer (NY) $25M Russ Feingold (WI) $25M Marco Rubio (FL) $25M 2014 Mitch McConnell (KY) $31M Al Franken (MN) $31M Kay Hagan (NC) $25M Mark Udall (CO) $21M $20M Mary Landrieu (LA) * Self-funded candidates Source: Federal Election Commission

But donations do not guarantee victory: O’Rourke lost in 2018. It remains to be seen if Democratic candidates can translate the late influx of donor enthusiasm to success, especially in traditionally red states.

About this story

This analysis combined Federal Election Commission filings from each candidate’s principal campaign committee and from the two main online donor platforms: ActBlue for Democrats, and WinRed for Republicans. Unique donor estimates were created based on a combination of donor name and Zip code. States with competitive Senate races according to the Cook Political Report include Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.