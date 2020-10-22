Twelve years ago, a different McCain showed up to his final debate with Barack Obama, repeatedly demanding answers about Obama's friendship with left-wing terrorist turned academic Bill Ayers and whether a left-leaning group was planning to rig the election.

“We need to know the full extent of that relationship,” McCain said. “We need to know the full extent of Senator Obama’s relationship with ACORN, who is now on the verge of maybe perpetrating one of the greatest frauds in voter history in this country, maybe destroying the fabric of democracy.”

The whole debate was like that — a surprise to Democrats, and a shift in strategy from McCain. The Arizona Republican entered the night trailing in polls, and by the end of it, stories that had been moldering in conservative media were pushed into the mainstream. He wasn't the first candidate in that position to try something new in this setting; George H.W. Bush, for example, used the final debate of 1992 to make his sharpest attack on Bill Clinton's avoidance of the military draft. But the risk, which did not pay off either year, was discussing an issue that animated the candidate's base while leaving swing voters confused about his agenda.

“We thought it was what it seemed: a candidate who was behind late and under pressure from the base to dump the incendiary guilt-by-association stuff he was hesitant to unload earlier,” Obama strategist David Axelrod said Wednesday, recalling how their campaign viewed the third debate with McCain. “It was too little, too late. People simply didn’t buy it. It seemed desperate and out of character. Trump may well try and do the same thing tomorrow with the half-baked Hunter Biden stuff. But most Americans have made up their minds.”

Since the last debate, 23 days ago, Trump has resurrected his years-old argument that Biden's family is “stone cold crooked,” as his campaign has labeled the Democratic nominee the leader of a “Biden crime family.” If a goal of the first debate was to interrupt Biden until he lost his cool, a goal tonight will be to do it by other means, piling accusations onto the Democrat and expecting him to fray or stumble when he responds. (The candidates will be muted during the others' answers, but Trump can still try to interrupt.) And four years ago, a more-controlled Trump ran stronger in snap polls after the final debate with Hillary Clinton than an unrulier Trump did after the first.

The final 2016 debate came 12 days into WikiLeaks' ongoing release of emails hacked from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, a story that staggered the Democrat for news cycle after news cycle. Media outlets mined the emails for stories, and so did Fox News's Chris Wallace, who used the final 2016 debate to ask Clinton about a speech Trump had seized on, in which she used the words “open borders” to describe the future of the Americas.

“Is that your dream, open borders?” Wallace asked.

Clinton quickly disputed the question — “I was talking about energy” — then argued that information stolen in an email hack should be kept out of a debate.

“What’s really important about WikiLeaks is that the Russian government has engaged in espionage against Americans,” Clinton said.

“That was a great pivot off the fact that she wants open borders, okay?” Trump scoffed. “How did we get on to Putin?”

In the windup to this debate, Trump has repeatedly referred to a new batch of emails, obtained by his attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani, and purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden. (Read the Fact Checker on Hunter Biden's alleged laptop for more.) But four years of paranoia about election interference, and media regret about the way the Podesta trove was handled, have made reporters cautious about citing any material they can't verify or know the origin of. Trump's own campaign has tread lightly, too, with some surrogates (like the president's sons) going on TV to talk about Hunter Biden, while some (like Trump's vice president) avoiding the topic unless pushed.

That all makes it less likely that moderator Kristen Welker will ask directly about the Biden family and Hunter's business. The ideal outcome for Trump is that it connects, and elevates interest in Hunter from conservative media's audience to a broader pool of voters. The risk is that it repeats his mistake of last month, and McCain's mistake of 12 years ago — burrowing into controversies that confuse anyone not paying daily attention to Fox News.

Biden has an easier task, on paper: Voters tell pollsters that the novel coronavirus, health care and the economy are the issues they want to hear about. His everything-on-the-table approach to “court-packing,” one of the few unpopular Democratic ideas he has not completely rejected, has led him into a series of politically unhelpful digressions. His answer to the question on “60 Minutes” this week — that there should be a can-kicking commission to study court reforms — is best read as a move to stay out of the weeds on this.

Biden's health-care plan polls well when he's described it, but that's been a stumbling block, too. In last month's debate, he described his updated “public option” not as a plan anyone could buy into (which it is), but as a support system for the very poor (which it isn't). “Anyone who qualifies for Medicare, excuse me, Medicaid would automatically be enrolled in the public option," Biden said, a confusing answer lost in the noise of the debate's other 89 minutes.

But an odd answer forgotten immediately isn't the sort of thing campaigns worry about on debate nights. Had Biden truly stumbled, like when Trump challenged him to remember who in his administration had said “riots and violence help his cause,” that could have been the story of the debate. (Biden quickly provided Kellyanne Conway's name.) Even if Biden isn't interrupted, he could spend so much time denying Trump — that he doesn't want to ban fracking, that he won't raise taxes on everyone, that he has not been ensnared in a complicated scandal — that his own message gets shredded.

Obama himself may have previewed the fightback. In Philadelphia on Wednesday evening, a sarcastic ex-president referred to the New York Times's reporting on Trump's dealings with China, including a bank account in the country that had gone unused for years. “Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account when I was running for reelection?" Obama asked.

Biden has an advantage that most candidates lack: An opponent who swing voters don't trust. McCain's 11th-hour attacks on Ayers and ACORN looked desperate, but they came from a candidate who survived the campaign with a reputation for honesty. Outside of his Republican base, Trump is widely seen as dishonest, a factor that's blunted the impact of his attacks all year.

And Biden, unlike Clinton, is viewed by most voters as “honest and trustworthy.” A Quinnipiac poll released today found a 57-percentage-point gap, Biden over Trump, when voters were asked who had a “sense of decency," up from Hillary Clinton's 36-point lead on that question four years ago. To get through tonight unscathed, Biden needs to refute Trump. For the president to get what he needs out of the debate, he needs to indict the media, the moderator and his opponent — all with a tactic that has been tried unsuccessfully before.

Voting wars

Democrats are sounding the alarms about freelance poll-watchers in swing states, with government officials in Florida and Minnesota warning of armed “guards” showing up outside of voting sites.

In Florida's swingy Pinellas County, the supervisor of elections reported that two armed men set up a tent near a St. Petersburg polling site, claiming to represent the Trump campaign, which the campaign itself denied. In Minnesota, Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison opened a probe into Tennessee-based Atlas Aegis, after reports of the group advertising for U.S. Special Operations veterans to help monitor polling and prevent interference from destructive far-left activists — interference that hasn't been seen over a month of early voting.

“Minnesota and federal law are clear: no one may interfere with or intimidate a voter at a polling place, and no one may operate private armed forces in our state,” Ellison told reporters. “The presence of private ‘security’ at polling places would violate these laws.”

The poll-watcher issue has already sunk any chance of Pennsylvania Republicans, who run the state legislature, compromising with Democrats to allow mail votes to be counted before Election Day; they had held out for change to election statutes that would allow poll-watchers, with official party status, to monitor the election outside of the counties they lived in.

Ad watch

President Trump, “Joe Biden Will Raise Your Taxes.” The president's messaging can swing wildly from day to day, but the Trump campaign's paid advertising has focused on a few closing themes, with taxes playing a big role. The starting point is Biden's blunt comment to a wealthy voter that his taxes would be “raised, not cut” during a Biden presidency; this is linked to a conservative foundation's report (partially conducted by Kevin Hassett, a Trump administration veteran) that raising taxes would cripple the economy.

Joe Biden, “My Plan.” For a while now, Biden's campaign has made more use of his voice in ads than Trump's campaign has made of the president's voice in their ads. It's partly to reassure voters who hear rumors that Biden's too old for the presidency, and partly because it's more effective when the candidate himself is heard rebutting negative ads. “Anyone making less than $400,000 a year won't pay a penny more,” Biden says. The existence of the ad is an admission: Trump's insistence that Biden will raise everybody's taxes has sunk in.

John Cornyn, “Demeanor.” Texas's senior Republican senator has been ahead, if not always comfortably, of Democrat MJ Hegar. This ad tries to turn Hegar's brand against her, stringing together moments when the tattooed veteran-turned-politician used foul language, and bleeping it out. “Then, there's John Cornyn's way: Treat people with respect,” says a female narrator. Hegar previously tried to turn a similar attack on her persona against Cornyn, pointing out that her ornate arm tattoo covers up a wound she got while on duty.

You are reading The Trailer, the newsletter that brings the campaign trail to your inbox.



Poll watch

Presidential election in Iowa (Monmouth, 501 registered voters)

President Trump: 48% (-2)

Joe Biden: 47% (+3)

In 2016, Iowa was a canary in the Democratic coal mine, with Clinton's collapsing support in traditionally blue counties previewing her losses across the upper Midwest — massive losses, with vote shifts toward the GOP as big as 30 points from 2012. She averaged 41 percent support in the state, and got 42 percent. Biden has consistently run ahead of that number, and in another set of questions, Monmouth finds Democrats ahead in the three Iowa congressional districts that voted for Obama in 2012 and Trump in 2016.

Presidential election in Pennsylvania (Suffolk, 500 registered voters)

Joe Biden: 49%

President Trump: 42%

Presidential election in Pennsylvania (CNN, 843 likely voters)

Joe Biden: 53%

President Trump: 43%

Presidential election in Pennsylvania (Quinnipiac, 1,231 likely voters)

Joe Biden: 51% (-3)

President Trump: 43% (+2)

The conventional wisdom two weeks ago was that Pennsylvania was the easiest of Trump's 2016 “blue wall” conquests for him to hold. The result: A bumper crop of Pennsylvania polls, none of them finding the state as competitive as it was at this point four years ago. (Only Quinnipiac had been in the field before last week, which is why it's the only poll here with a trendline.)

U.S. Senate election in Kansas (NYT-Siena, 755 likely voters)

Roger Marshall (R): 46%

Barbara Bollier (D): 42%

Jason Buckley (L): 4%

It hasn't been that long since Democrats tried to win a Senate seat in Kansas. Six years ago, they coordinated resources in this very seat behind an independent candidate who was likely to caucus with the party if he won; in a terrible Democratic year, he lost by 10 points. Their nominee this year, Barbara Bollier, benefited from an expensive Republican primary and her own background, as a Republican-turned-Democrat. But a blue shift was happening anyway: Kansas has a larger population of college-educated white voters than other Great Plains states, and their support for Biden has turned the Kansas City suburbs blue, making this race closer and shrinking Trump's advantage from 20 points four years ago to seven points now.

Candidate tracker

The run-up to tonight's debate reenacted the run-up from the last one: President Trump holding some rallies, and Joe Biden prepping at home. Biden's Monday interview with “60 Minutes” produced one piece of pre-debate news, with the Democrat updating his non-answer on expanding the Supreme Court with something vaguely answer-shaped: He would create a commission to study court reform.

“If elected, what I will do is I'll put together a national commission, a bipartisan commission, of scholars, constitutional scholars, Democrats, Republicans, liberal, conservative,” Biden told CBS News's Norah O'Donnell. “And I will ask them to over 180 days come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system because it's getting out of whack, the way in which it's being handled. And it's not about court-packing.”

That's all we expect to hear of substance from Biden before he walks onto the debate stage. The president, rallying in Gastonia, N.C., Wednesday night, barely mentioned the Supreme Court, except to warn that if Biden won the election, “the first thing Washington Democrats will do … is pack the Supreme Court with radical left judges who will eliminate your Second Amendment and many other things.”

Vice President Pence is campaigning mostly in the Midwest this week, returning to his home state tonight for a rally in Fort Wayne, and heading 80-odd miles away Friday for a rally in the Toledo exurbs. At an earlier rally in Michigan, Pence went after Biden but did not mention any of the Hunter Biden allegations that the president, at that moment, was promoting on Twitter. Pence has talked about the story only when prompted to by a conservative interviewer, a departure from 2016, when both he and Trump would work allegations against Clinton into their speeches.

Kamala D. Harris campaigned in North Carolina on Wednesday, suggesting that Biden would not respond to more attacks on his son by going after the president's children and their business ties.

“One of the things I love about Joe Biden [is] he doesn’t take on or talk about other people's kids,” she told reporters.

Harris, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joined the other Democrats on the committee in boycotting the final vote on advancing Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, but the upcoming floor vote will bring her back to Washington for at least two more days.

Dems in disarray

On Tuesday night, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) joined forces to play “Among Us,” a video mystery game, and stream it on Twitch. Hundreds of thousands of viewers tuned in, and they heard Ocasio-Cortez repeatedly pitch them on voting — and if they lived in New York, to vote for the Biden-Harris ticket on the Working Families Party line.

The fate of the WFP is on the ballot, literally, after New York's Democratic legislature raised the threshold for automatic ballot access. In New York's unique (for America) “fusion” system, candidates can obtain multiple ballot lines. Biden-Harris, Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats hold the Democratic line and the WFP line; the president holds the Republican line and the Conservative Party line. Votes for candidates are tallied, regardless of the ballot line.

But while it used to take 50,000 votes to guarantee a party ballot access in the next election, it will take 130,000 votes for the highest office on the ballot this year, or 2 percent of total votes cast — whatever's higher. Two years ago, after the WFP backed Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, he won the election easily but won only 114,478 of his votes on the WFP line. Hence the panic: Had this rule been in place then, a third party that has become an organizing powerhouse in states far from New York would have lost ballot access. (Cuomo added a wrinkle by boosting the similar-looking Women's Equality Party, or WEP, which does not exist outside of New York, and captured 27,733 votes.)

“We have been mobilizing voters to vote on the WFP line because we need a real response to the crises on the local and national level,” said Sochie Nnaemeka, the state director of the WFP. “We're doing it through a robust text and email outreach program. We're doing it by mobilizing our allies and friends to reach out to their networks.”

The trick might be getting left-wing voters, who reasonably expect Biden to win New York easily, to cast a vote for him instead of backing someone like Howie Hawkins, the Green Party nominee for president who's run frequently for office in the state. If the WFP got just half as many votes next month as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) got in this year's presidential primary, held long after the race was over, they'd clear the 130,000 mark with more than 12,000 votes to spare. But if overall turnout hit 2016 levels — there are indications it could go higher — the WFP would need nearly 155,000 votes. That's more than the party got in 2016, when Clinton had its line (140,043 votes), and more votes than went to Green Party nominee Jill Stein (107,935).

