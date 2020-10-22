Leaving aside the short-term politicking, foreign policy has fallen further than usual off the 2020 campaign radar. But here’s how U.S. foreign policy will be on the ballot.

Foreign policy is usually an afterthought in presidential campaigns

In January 2016, I wrote here at TMC that it’s rare to see foreign policy become a major campaign issue. It takes a salient issue on which the nominees differ, and one candidate must take a popular position that the other candidate cannot easily match. Even in the 1968 election, candidates Richard M. Nixon and Hubert Humphrey took similar public positions on the Vietnam War, making it difficult for voters to use the war as a basis for choosing between them.

AD

AD

It’s normal for foreign policy to be on the back burner. Most voters don’t pay close attention to foreign policy, and that’s consistent with decades of research on how voters make sense of complex issues using shortcuts — like cues from elites — that interact with their predispositions.

2016 was an unusual election in terms of foreign policy

Foreign policy sometimes takes center stage, as in the 2006 midterms or the 2008 primary, when Sen. Barack Obama’s vote against the Iraq War distinguished him from Sen. Hillary Clinton.

2016 turned out to be a little different. Many of the issues Republican candidate Donald Trump emphasized related to foreign policy — notably, immigration, trade and alliances. Trump’s open embrace of Russia also generated considerable campaign heat, particularly in the final Clinton-Trump debate. As Thomas Wright wrote a year before Trump’s inauguration, these issues reflected Trump’s long-standing dislike of multilateral trade agreements and alliances, as well as his admiration for authoritarian regimes.

AD

AD

Trump wove these issues into a narrative about grievance and cost: Alliances cost the United States money and security; trade costs U.S. workers’ jobs; immigration is bad for the country. Of course, all politicians craft narratives, even around national security issues — think the Cold War and the war on terror — but it’s usually to boost support for specific policies. As Max Fisher and Amanda Taub wrote before the 2016 foreign policy debate, Trump focused primarily on activating sentiment among his supporters.

Trump made a lot of foreign policy news in four years

In 2020, it’s easy to forget just how much of Trump’s presidency has been marked by foreign policy events, most of his own making.

AD

AD

And these are from the pool of things we know about.

AD

There’s plenty of contrast between Trump and Biden on foreign policy

If there’s any common theme to Trump’s actions, it’s Wright’s list: Trump has taken aim at multilateral trade deals, undermined alliances and embraced authoritarian leaders — while also undoing Obama’s foreign policy moves. He hasn’t suggested a change of course for a second term. Indeed, there are rumors he might try to withdraw from NATO.

Although Biden has foreign policy differences with the liberal wing of the Democratic Party and has controversy in his foreign policy past — including his vote for the Iraq War — in the big picture, his foreign policy contrast with Trump is clear: He would try to rebuild alliances, he favors trade regimes, and he would treat adversaries as such. There are many questions about how much a President Biden could accomplish — even allies who welcome his election may be wary of U.S. commitments because of partisan polarization.

AD

AD

But a Biden presidency would surely look different from Trump’s, starting with appointments and the kind of “eat-your-spinach,” often-invisible foreign policy that Trump has disdained.

Domestic and foreign policy issues are even more blurry in 2020

Thursday’s debate is likely to be dominated by the two issues that have swamped most others in 2020: the coronavirus crisis and race.

But foreign policy is on the ballot. Presidents hold great power in foreign affairs, from the use of force to trade to diplomatic appointments — not to mention sole authority to launch nuclear weapons.

And 2020’s dominant issues are also foreign policy issues. We know that race matters in international relations. As Alexandra Guisinger wrote at TMC, Americans’ views of trade depend partly on race. And as Jason Lyall explains, diversity in the military is crucial to its performance.

AD

AD

And though we don’t yet know what effect, if any, coronavirus will have on international relations, the crisis may affect the economic underpinnings of U.S. power (while China’s economy is rebounding). The coronavirus pandemic is a stark reminder that no country can completely isolate from threats and events happening around the world — and that solutions are likely to require global cooperation.