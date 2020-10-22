That man was the director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe, and he and other top officials from the intelligence community were there Wednesday evening to make an announcement about the upcoming presidential election.

“We would like to alert the public that we have identified that two foreign actors, Iran and Russia, have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our elections,” Ratcliffe said. He indicated that both countries had obtained voter registration information which they might use to “attempt to communicate false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion, sow chaos and undermine your confidence in American democracy.”

Iran had already done so, he said, sending out emails purporting to be from the neo-fascist group Proud Boys, warning Democrats to vote for President Trump. This action, Ratcliffe said, was “designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage President Trump.”

Democratic officials disputed that presentation. The House Homeland Security Committee quickly tweeted that the “interference operations are clearly not meant to harm President Trump.” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow that the intent, instead, was to undermine confidence in the election system.

However, the intelligence community had, in fact, previously indicated that Iran hoped Trump would lose his reelection bid. If they were intervening, there was a baseline to suggest that it was not meant to aid Trump. Officials who spoke with Reuters, though, expressed less confidence that Iran was responsible for the emails.

“[O]ne intelligence source said it was still unclear who was behind them,” Reuters’s Joseph Menn and Sarah N. Lynch reported. “Another government source … said U.S. officials suspect the Iranian government was involved but that the evidence remains inconclusive.”

It has always been the case that the assertions of government officials should be treated with at least some grains of salt. But four years after Russia intervened in the 2016 election to aid Trump — something that officials say the country is again attempting — the president's efforts to thoroughly undercut confidence in intelligence community pronouncements has come to fruition. Albeit not in the way he likely intended.

Shortly after Trump won four years ago, we learned about Russia's efforts. That interference and the various investigations and counter-investigations that followed were a throughline to Trump's time in office and a near-obsession of the president himself. Even before he took office, Trump was publicly railing against intelligence officials, given their central role in evaluating what had happened. Having lost the popular vote, the president-elect was obviously sensitive about perceptions he didn't take office on his own merits, so Trump lashed out.

Over and over, as the central investigation into Russian interference progressed, Trump disparaged the FBI, CIA and other intelligence agencies either directly or implicitly. He actively undermined the idea that Russia played any role in the election, even, at one point, standing beside Russian President Vladimir Putin to tell the world that he took Putin’s denials at face value.

As president, Trump was uniquely empowered to address his concerns. He fired then-FBI Director James B. Comey in May 2017. He ousted Daniel Coats, the DNI he himself had installed, in August last year, just as the president began facing internal scrutiny over his interactions with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.

He nominated Ratcliffe to replace Coats at the time, but abandoned the nomination shortly afterward given skepticism about Ratcliffe's background. While prior directors had decades of experience in intelligence, Ratcliffe had served only one brief stint as an official with the Department of Justice.

It ended up working out for Trump, to some extent. His efforts to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden, his general-election opponent, spurred a broad investigation and Trump’s eventual impeachment. Ratcliffe, then a member of the House Republican caucus, played a central role in Trump’s defense during that probe.

During repeated appearances in conservative media and committee hearings, Ratcliffe misrepresented the evidence focused on Trump's behavior, earning him multiple approving tweets from the president. His fiery advocacy earned him a position on Trump's defense team for his trial in the Senate after the House voted to impeach. Shortly after the trial ended (with Trump's acquittal), Trump renominated Ratcliffe to serve as DNI.

Before Ratcliffe could be confirmed, Trump asked his ambassador to Germany, Ric Grenell, to serve as acting director of the intelligence community. There, Grenell set the standard for what Trump expected of whoever was serving in that position: releasing a slew of information aimed at boosting the Trump-slash-conservative media claim that the investigation into Russian interference was faulty and biased. It was Grenell, for example, who released the names of officials within the administration of Barack Obama who'd sought the name of the American who'd interacted with Russia's ambassador to the United States. This “unmasking” was a central part of the “Russia hoax” narrative — but even a Justice Department led by fervent Trump ally William P. Barr looked at the incident without finding any substantive wrongdoing.

During Ratcliffe's confirmation hearings, he noted his friendly relationship with Trump but insisted that he would be objective.

“The president and I have a good rapport, and I believe he respects and trusts my ability to offer clear, concise, and substantive viewpoints on the pressing national security matters,” he said. “If confirmed as the DNI, you have my commitment to deliver accurate and objective intelligence, and to speak truth to power, be that with this committee or within the administration.”

As DNI, though, Ratcliffe has repeatedly played a role similar to the one he played in the impeachment, boosting Trump’s political position using dubious claims.

Last month, for example, Ratcliffe released unverified intelligence asserting that Russia believed Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign intended to highlight suspicions that Russia was intentionally boosting Trump. It was odd to release unverified intelligence, certainly, but the utility of it was obvious. Fox News-types quickly claimed that the Russia investigation broadly was a function of Clinton's campaign rhetoric, an obviously false claim that Ratcliffe's carefully articulated release didn't support.

Ratcliffe also poured fuel on the recent conservative media fixation on Biden’s son Hunter.

The New York Post’s report earlier this month about material purportedly found on a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden is sketchy, particularly given its overlap with the Ukraine questions which were at the center of the impeachment. If Russia were going to interject itself into the election, stealing electronic material (part of its 2016 interference) related to someone who’d worked in Ukraine is an obvious nexus at which it might do so. Democrats such as Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) quickly alleged that the New York Post story was a function of Russian disinformation, a claim that itself appears to be without substantive evidence. But Ratcliffe, speaking to Fox News, insisted flatly that it wasn’t.

“Let me be clear: the intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that,” he said. “And we have shared no intelligence with Adam Schiff, or any member of Congress.” He claimed that it was Schiff who was “politicizing the intelligence.”

The FBI declined to offer any additional comment on Ratcliffe’s remarks, though there are multiple reports that an investigation into possible overlap with foreign intelligence operations are underway. On Wednesday, Time reported that material allegedly stolen from Hunter Biden was circulating in Ukraine in the spring of 2019, as Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani was actively searching for incriminating material focused on Biden in that country. The timeline of the alleged Hunter Biden laptop was already murky; the Time report, which The Washington Post hasn’t confirmed, makes it murkier still.

Yet Ratcliffe's denial was flat — and useful to Trump, weeks before the election.

Part of the challenge for anyone serving in Ratcliffe’s current role is that he or she would necessarily be seen as someone chosen by Trump for meeting a specific set of criteria not entirely focused on maximizing the effectiveness of the intelligence community. We’ve seen numerous Trump appointees (including Attorney General Barr) who seem to at times be working first for the president and only then for the American public. Ratcliffe’s background, heavy on Trump defense and light on actual intelligence, heightens that sort of skepticism.

