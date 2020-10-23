There was one point that Trump had clearly come ready to make, though. Over the course of the debate, he leveled an odd criticism at Biden: That while vice president, he had traded on his position to make millions of dollars.

The specific claims Trump made were broadly false and ostentatiously ironic. They arrived less than two weeks after the New York Times published an extensive documentation of how Trump himself had presided over a system of presidential favoritism centered on the personal properties from which he continued to draw a salary, even as president. (If income is a guide, Trump is more of an employee of the Trump Organization than the federal government.)

Given that Trump supporters and his campaign are likely to echo his accusations in the days to come, it’s worth walking through and deconstructing them.

The Russian money claim

What Trump said:

“Joe got $3.5 million from Russia, and it came through Putin, because he was very friendly with the former mayor of Moscow and it was the mayor of Moscow’s wife. And you got $3.5 million. Your family got $3.5 million. And someday you’re going to have to explain, why did you get three and a half? I never got any money from Russia. I don’t get money from Russia.”

What we know:

There’s not only no evidence that Joe Biden got $3.5 million, there’s not even any clear evidence that his son Hunter Biden did.

As you are probably aware, most of the Trumpworld’s focus on Biden family moneymaking centers on Hunter, who clearly to some extent used his last name as a lever for success in the business world. Here, again, there’s some irony: this idea that Trump or members of his family are in a position to excoriate Hunter Biden for using his family name to make more money.

The specific allegation made by Trump here derives from a report produced by his political allies in the Senate. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, launched an investigation into Hunter Biden earlier this year in a fairly explicit effort to dig up something politically useful to Trump’s reelection bid. One of the findings was that the wife of a former mayor of the Russian capital had paid a firm called Rosemont Seneca Thornton $3.5 million for consulting fees.

Hunter Biden was a co-founder of a firm called Rosemont Seneca — without the Thornton. (His firm had reportedly explored deals with another company called the Thornton Group, which is probably where the addendum came from.) Hunter Biden’s lawyer has denied that his client was a co-founder of Rosemont Seneca Thornton and denied that he was paid $3.5 million. Democrats on the Senate committee reviewed the documents underpinning the claim that the money flowed to Biden without finding any evidence that it did.

It’s possible that Biden was connected to the Rosemont Seneca Thornton and received some portion of the money. But there’s no proof that he was and did, and certainly there’s no evidence that Joe Biden got $3.5 million.

The China claim

What Trump said:

“You made $3.5 million, Joe, and your son gave you — they even have a statement that we have to give 10 percent to the big man. You’re the big man, I think. I don’t know. Maybe you’re not, but you’re the big man, I think. Your son said we have to give 10 percent to the big man. Joe, what’s that all about? It’s terrible."

What we know:

At one point, Trump blurred two accusations together. He began with the above, false $3.5 million claim and pivoted mid-sentence to another claim: Biden had been the beneficiary of a 10 percent stake in a business deal in China. This claim centers on information made public by Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski.

Bobulinski had been working on a deal in China with Hunter Biden and the former vice president’s brother in 2017 and provided Trump’s team with messages from the group centered on that effort. (His motive for doing so, according to a letter he released, was in part frustration at being excluded from deals being made by Hunter Biden.)

One email between Bobulinski and a non-Biden partner discussed how stakes in the initiative would be split. “10 held by H for the big guy?” it read at one point, with “H” referring to Hunter Biden and “the big guy” meaning Joe Biden.

The Wall Street Journal assessed Bobulinski’s insinuations dispassionately:

“The venture ... never received proposed funds from the Chinese company or completed any deals, according to people familiar with the matter,” Andrew Duehren and James Areddy reported. “Corporate records reviewed by The Wall Street Journal show no role for Joe Biden.” What's more, the material provided by Bobulinski doesn’t “show either Hunter Biden or James Biden discussing a role for Joe Biden in the venture."

A reporter from Fox News confirmed that assessment.

The Ukraine claim

What Trump said:

“As soon as he became vice president — Burisma, not the best reputation in the world — I hear they paid him $183,000 a month. Listen to this: $183,000, and they gave him a $3 million upfront payment, and he had no energy experience. That’s 100 percent dishonest.”

What we know:

This one we've been over any number of times before. Yes, Hunter Biden was on the board of a sketchy Ukrainian energy company called Burisma. But, no, there's no evidence that Joe Biden leveraged his position as vice president to aid Burisma. In fact, the evidence suggests that Joe Biden called for the ouster of a Ukrainian prosecutor because the official wasn't tackling corruption like that Burisma was suspected of having engaged in. (Trump has in the past implied that Joe Biden somehow got money through this deal, an unsupported claim that he didn't repeat at the debate.)

This has all been adjudicated repeatedly with Trump and his supporters refusing to accept it as accurate. Such is likely to be the fate of the other allegations made by Trump: embraced as necessarily factual by his base despite the dearth of evidence supporting them.

At one point during the debate, Biden pointedly suggested that viewers vote based on what they knew about each candidate.

“You know who I am,” Biden said. “You know who he is. You know his character, you know my character. You know our reputations for honor and telling the truth."

Trump fell back on the attack he came prepared to make.

“If this stuff is true about Russia, Ukraine, China, other countries, Iraq — if this is true, then he’s a corrupt politician,” Trump said. “So don’t give me the stuff about how you’re this innocent baby."