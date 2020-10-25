“You keep thinking that, Mr. President,” she said. “You just keep on thinking that. Just another example of the delusional statements he made there.”
It remains to be seen whether Pelosi will be able to secure support from the more liberal wing of the Democratic Party in a bid to reclaim the speakership. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) declined to commit to supporting Pelosi if she sought another term as speaker, saying Democrats need to remain focused on Election Day and growing their majority in the House. She also said she needs to see who else might make a bid for the position.
“I’m committed to making sure that we have the most progressive candidate there,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “If Speaker Pelosi is that most progressive candidate, then I will be supporting her.”
Ocasio-Cortez voted for Pelosi in her bid for her current term. The California Democrat clinched the votes for another term as speaker in 2018 after promising that she would step aside by 2022, a pledge that sought to address a group of insurgent Democrats who tried to block her nomination in an effort to force generational change in Congress.
Pelosi’s commitment comes as she’s locked in intense negotiations with the Trump administration over a potential stimulus deal, which is increasingly unlikely to pass before Election Day. She said, however, that she remains optimistic that they can still reach a deal before Nov. 3.
“I will never give up hope,” she said.