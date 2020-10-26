So much of what we know about those major stories has come from the reporters covering officials in those states. Of course, 2020 also exacerbated the ongoing crisis in local news as the economy slowdown led to advertising shortfalls.
“With so many local and regional news organizations struggling right now — some for their very survival — their reporters are working harder than ever to find the time and resources to do the job that we need them to do. And that is to hold public officials to account on behalf of citizens,” said Margaret Sullivan, a Washington Post columnist and author of “Ghosting the News: Local Journalism and the Crisis of American Democracy.”
The biggest and most state-centric politics story may be one that’s now unfolding: voting and the election during the pandemic. How that’s done has been largely up to state officials, and the most furious fighting over it is happening in state capitols and courts.
Thank you to all the readers, colleagues and friends of The Fix who recommended people for this list. It’s not exhaustive (tell me who I’m missing via email or tweet). But if you want to know what’s happening as 2020 barrels toward its climax, these are the journalists — including digital, broadcast and print reporters, as well as some editors and pundits — you should follow. You can follow them all on one Twitter list here.
Jump to a state: Alabama | Alaska | Arizona | Arkansas | California | Colorado | Connecticut | Delaware | District of Columbia | Florida | Georgia | Hawaii | Idaho | Illinois | Indiana | Iowa | Kansas | Kentucky | Louisiana | Maine | Maryland | Massachusetts | Michigan | Minnesota | Mississippi | Missouri | Montana | Nebraska | Nevada | New Hampshire | New Jersey | New Mexico | New York | North Carolina | North Dakota | Ohio | Oklahoma | Oregon | Pennsylvania | Rhode Island | South Carolina | South Dakota | Tennessee | Texas | Utah | Vermont | Virginia | Washington | West Virginia | Wisconsin | Wyoming
Alabama
- Brian Lyman, Montgomery Advertiser
- Eddie Burkhalter, Alabama Political Reporter
- Kim Chandler, Associated Press
Alaska
- Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media
- James Brooks, Anchorage Daily News
- Becky Bohrer, Associated Press
- Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media
Arizona
- Alexander Tin, CBS
- Andrew Oxford, Arizona Republic
- Brahm Resnik, KPNX-TV
- Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, Arizona Republic
- Maria Polletta, Arizona Republic
- Jonathan Cooper, Associated Press
- Jeremy Duda, Arizona Mirror
- Bob Christie, Associated Press
Arkansas
- Andrew DeMillo, Associated Press
- Mike Wickline, Democrat-Gazette
- Roby Brock, Talk Business & Politics
California
- Carla Marinucci, Politico
- Christine Mai-Duc, Wall Street Journal
- Laurel Rosenhall, CalMatters
- Elex Michaelson, KTTV Los Angeles
- Joe Garofoli, San Francisco Chronicle
- John Myers, Los Angeles Times
- Kathleen Ronayne, Associated Press
- Scott Shafer, KQED
- Marisa Lagos, KQED
- Scott Rodd, CapRadio news
- George Skelton, LA Times
Colorado
- Cindi Andrews, Denver Post
- Ernest Luning, Colorado Politics
- Jesse Paul, Colorado Sun
- John Frank, Colorado Sun
- Marianne Goodland, Colorado Politics
- Marshall Zelinger, 9news
- Ryan Warner, Colorado Public Radio
Connecticut
- Christine Stuart, Ctnewsjunkie.com
- Christopher Keating, Hartford Courant
- Susan Haigh, Associated Press
Delaware
- Matthew Bittle, The State News
- Cassie Semyon, WBOC
District of Columbia
- Fenit Nirappil, The Washington Post
- Michael Brice-Saddler, The Washington Post
- Julie Zauzmer, The Washington Post
- Martin Austermuhle, WAMU
- Tom Sherwood, WAMU
- Amanda Gomez, City Paper
- Sam Ford, WJLA
Florida
- Dave Elias, NBC2 Fort Myers
- Mary Ellen Klas, Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times
- Lawrence Mower, Tampa Bay Times
- Gary Fineout, Politico
- Skyler Swisher, Sun Sentinel
- Ana Ceballos, Miami Herald
- David Smiley, Miami Herald
Georgia
- Greg Bluestein, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
- Mark Niesse, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
- Maya Prabhu, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
- Bill Nigut, Georgia Public Broadcasting
Hawaii
- Kevin Dayton, Honolulu Civil Beat
- Dan Nakaso, Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Idaho
- Betsy Russell, Idaho Press
- Melissa Davlin, Idaho Public TV
Illinois
- Amanda Vinicky, WTTW
- Bernie Schoenburg, State Journal-Register
- Dave McKinney, WBEZ
- Hannah Meisel, NPR Illinois
- Mark Maxwell, WCIA-TV
- Rich Miller, Capitol Fax
Indiana
- Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, Indypolitics.org
- Adam Wren, Politico Magazine, Indianapolis Monthly, Importantville newsletter
- Brandon Smith, WFYI
- Dave Bangert, Lafayette Journal & Courier
- Eric Berman, WIBC
- Lindsey Erdody, Indianapolis Business Journal
- Niki Kelly, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
- Chris Sikich, Indianapolis Star
- Whitney Downard, CNHI
- Brian Howey, Howey Politics Indiana
- Tom Davies, Associated Press
- Tony Cook, Indianapolis Star
- Dan Spehler, Fox 59
Iowa
- Art Cullen, Storm Lake Times
- Brianne Pfannenstiel, Des Moines Register
- Dave Price, WHO-TV
- David Yepsen, Iowa PBS
- Ryan Foley, Associated Press
- Kathie Obradovich, Iowa Capital Dispatch
- Kay Henderson, Radio Iowa
- Laura Belin, Bleeding Heartland
Kansas
- Jim McLean, Kansas News Service
- Jonathan Shorman, Kansas City Star
- John Hanna, Associated Press
- Sherman Smith, Kansas Reflector
- Stephen Koranda, Kansas Public Radio
- Titus Wu, Topeka Capital-Journal
Kentucky
- Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, Associated Press
- Daniel Desrochers, Lexington Herald Leader
- Joe Sonka, Courier Journal
- John Cheves, Lexington Herald Leader
Louisiana
- Bryn Stole, The Advocate /Times Picayune
- Greg Hilburn, USA Today Network
- Julie O’Donoghue, Louisiana Illuminator
- Mark Ballard, The Advocate
- Melinda Deslatte, Associated Press
- Sam Karlin, The Advocate
Maine
- Mal Leary, Maine Public
- Michael Shepherd, Bangor Daily News
- Steve Mistler, Maine Public
- Jessica Piper, Bangor Daily News
- Caitlin Andrews, Bangor Daily News
- Scott Thistle, Portland Press Herald
Maryland
- Erin Cox, The Washington Post
- Ovetta Wiggins, The Washington Post
- Bryan Sears, Daily Record
- Josh Kurtz, Maryland Matters
- Pamela Wood, Baltimore Sun
- Charles Robinson, Maryland Public Television
- Brian Witte, Associated Press
Massachusetts
- Andrea Estes, Boston Globe
- Todd Wallack, Boston Globe
- Adrian Walker, Boston Globe
- Matt Stout, Boston Globe
- Steve Brown, WBUR
- Adam Reilly, GBH News
- Stephanie Murray, Politico Massachusetts
- Don Seiffert, Boston Business Journal
- Sarah Betancourt, CommonWealth magazine
- Jon Keller, WBZ TV
- Adam Gaffin, Universal Hub
- Rick Sobey, Boston Herald
- Janet Wu, WCVB
Michigan
- Chad Livengood, Crain’s Detroit
- Rick Albin, WOOD-TV
- Rick Pluta, Michigan Public Radio
- Riley Beggin, Bridge Michigan
- Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance
- Emily Lawler, MLive
- Zoe Clark, WUOM Michigan Radio
- David Eggert, Associated Press
- Jonathan Oosting, Bridge Michigan
Minnesota
- Dana Ferguson, Forum News Service
- Ricardo Lopez, Minnesota Reformer
- Jerry Burnes, Mesabi Tribune
- Jessie Van Berkel, Minneapolis Star Tribune
- Pat Kessler, WCCO-TV
- Stephen Montemayor, Minneapolis Star Tribune
- Torey Van Oot, Minneapolis Star Tribune
Mississippi
- Emily Wagster Pettus, Associated Press
- Geoffrey Pender, Mississippi Today
- Ashton Pittman, Mississippi Free Press
- Kayleigh Skinner, Mississippi Today
- Nick Judin, Jackson Free Press
Missouri
- David Lieb, Associated Press
- Jason Hancock, Missouri Independent
- Jaclyn Driscoll, St. Louis Public Radio
- Jason Rosenbaum, St. Louis Public Radio
- Tessa Weinberg, Missouri Independent
- Micheal Mahoney, KMBC-TV
Montana
- Holly Michels, Billings Gazette
- Iris Samuels, Associated Press
- Maritsa Georgiou, NBC Montana
- Mike Dennison, Montana Television Network
- Sally Mauk, Montana Public Radio
Nebraska
- Aaron Sanderford, Omaha World-Herald
- Don Walton, Lincoln Journal Star
- Joe Morton, Omaha World-Herald
- Paul Hammel, Omaha World Herald
Nevada
- John Ralston, Nevada Independent
- Megan Messerly, Nevada Independent
- Michelle Price, Associated Press
- Michelle Rindels, Nevada Independent
- Riley Snyder, Nevada Independent
- Steve Sebelius, KLAS and Las Vegas Review-Journal
- Rory Appleton, Las Vegas Review-Journal
- John Sadler, Las Vegas Sun
New Hampshire
- John DiStaso, WMUR9
- Casey McDermott, New Hampshire Public Radio
- Josh Rogers, New Hampshire Public Radio
- Adam Sexton, WMUR9
- James Pindell, Boston Globe
New Jersey
- Brent Johnson, NJ.com/Star-Ledger
- Charles Stile, Bergen Record
- Daniel Munoz, NJBIZ
- Dustin Racioppi, USA Today Network
- Karen Yi, WNYC
- Katherine Landergan, Politico
- Matt Arco, Star-Ledger
- Matt Friedman, Politico
- Susan K. Livio, NJ.com/Star-Ledger
- Ted Sherman, NJ.com/Star-Ledger
New Mexico
- Algernon D’Ammassa, Las Cruces Sun-News
- Dan Boyd, Albuquerque Journal
- Kendra Chamberlain, NM Political Report
- Milan Simonich, Santa Fe New Mexican
- Michael Gerstein, Santa Fe New Mexican
New York
- Chris Churchill, Albany Times Union
- David Lombardo, Capitol Pressroom
- Errol Louis, NY1
- J. David Goodman, New York Times
- Jesse McKinley, New York Times
- Jon Campbell, USA Today Network
- Luis Ferré-Sadurní, New York Times
- Susan Arbetter, Spectrum News
- Nick Reisman, Spectrum News
North Carolina
- Colin Campbell, NC Insider
- Danielle Battaglia, News & Observer
- Dawn Vaughan, News & Observer
- Emily Featherston, WECT
- Jim Morrill, Charlotte Observer
- Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV
- Laura Leslie, WRAL-TV
- Loretta Boniti, Spectrum News 1
- Lynn Bonner, News & Observer
- Steve Harrison, WFAE
- Tim Boyum, Spectrum News 1
- Will Doran, News & Observer
North Dakota
- Jack Dura, Bismarck Tribune
Ohio
- Andrew Tobias, Cleveland.com
- Gabriel Kramer, WVIZ/WCPN
- Jackie Borchardt, Enquirer/USA Today
- Jessie Balmert, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Jo Ingles, Ohio Public Radio and Television
- Karen Kasler, StateNews.org
- Laura Bischoff, Dayton Daily News
- Liz Skalka, The Blade
- Randy Ludlow, Columbus Dispatch
- Rick Jackson, WCPN
- Tyler Buchanan, Ohio Capital Journal
Oklahoma
- Ben Felder, The Frontier
- Carmen Forman, The Oklahoman
- Chris Casteel, The Oklahoman
- Barbara Hoberock, Tulsa World
- Janelle Stecklein, CNHI
- Sean Murphy, Associated Press
Oregon
- Andrew Selsky, Associated Press
- Jeff Mapes, Oregon Public Broadcasting
- Peter Wong, Pamplin Media Group
- Connor Radnovich, Statesman Journal
- Nigel Jaquiss, Willamette Week
- Claire Withycombe, Statesman Journal
Pennsylvania
- Angela Couloumbis, Philadelphia Inquirer
- John Micek, Pennsylvania Capital-Star
- Jan Murphy, Penn Live
- Jonathan Lai, Philadelphia Inquirer
- Charles Thompson, Penn Live
- Marc Levy, Associated Press
Rhode Island
- Dan McGowan, Boston Globe
- Ted Nesi, WPRI-TV
- Katherine Gregg, Providence Journal
South Carolina
- Emily Bohatch, The State
- Jamie Lovegrove, Post and Courier
- Jeffrey Collins, Associated Press
- Joseph Bustos, The State
- Maayan Schechter, The State
- Zak Koeske, The State
South Dakota
- Bob Mercer, KELO
Tennessee
- Andy Sher, Chattanooga Times Free Press
- Anita Wadhwani, Tennessee Lookout
- Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, Nashville Public Radio
- Natalie Allison, Tennessean
Texas
- Acacia Coronado, Associated Press
- Alexa Ura, Texas Tribune
- Alexandra Samuels, Texas Tribune
- Cassi Pollock, Texas Tribune
- Gromer Jeffers, Dallas Morning News
- John C. Moritz, USA Today Network
- Jonathan Tilove, Austin American-Statesman
- Julie Fine, NBCDFW Channel 5
- Nicole Cobler, Austin American-Statesman
- Nic Garcia, Dallas Morning News
- Patrick Svitek, Texas Tribune
- Paul Weber, Associated Press
- Lauren McGaughy, Dallas Morning News
- James Barragán, Dallas Morning News
- Ross Ramsey, Texas Tribune
- Mike Morris, Houston Chronicle
- John Engel, KXAN News
- Zach Despart, Houston Chronicle
Utah
- Ben Winslow, KTSU Fox 13
- Taylor Stevens, Salt Lake Tribune
Vermont
- Paul Heintz, Seven Days
Virginia
- Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
- Greg Schneider, The Washington Post
- Laura Vozzella, The Washington Post
- Patrick Wilson, Richmond Times-Dispatch
- Mel Leonor, Richmond Times-Dispatch
- Amy Friedenberger, Roanoke Times
- Ben Paviour, VPM
Washington
- Austin Jenkins, Northwest News Network
- Brandi Kruse, Q13Fox
- Jim Brunner, Seattle Times
- Jim Camden, Spokesman-Review
- Rachel La Corte, Associated Press
- Joseph O’Sullivan, Seattle Times
- Melissa Santos, Crosscut
West Virginia
- Phil Kabler, Charleston Gazette-Mail
- Cuneyt Dil, Associated Press
- Brad McElhinny, WV Metro News
Wisconsin
- Craig Gilbert, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Dylan Brogan, Isthmus
- Katelyn Ferral, Capital Times
- Mary Spicuzza, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Scott Bauer, Associated Press
Wyoming
- Nick Reynolds, Casper Star-Tribune
- Andrew Graham, WyoFile
- Mead Gruver, Associated Press