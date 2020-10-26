Fox Host Brian Kilmeade: When did you realize this isn’t just a celebrity coming forward, there was some substance to it? And why did you go forward with it? Why did the President go forward with it?

Jared Kushner: So look, there’s been a lot of discussion about the issues that were needed in the Black community for the last years. But particularly, it intensified after the George Floyd situation. And you saw a lot of people who were just virtue signaling. They’d go on Instagram and cry, or they would put a slogan on their Jersey or write something on a basketball court. And quite frankly, that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward. You solve problems with solutions. And one of the things I respected about Ice Cube is he actually went and said, Okay, what are the policies that are needed in order to solve the problems that everyone’s complaining about?” And he put forward his proposal.

We were connected through some mutual friends, and we started some discussions. He came in to meet. We said, “Look, we’re been working on our own plan to solve these problems.” We got together. We were able to take them through all of President Trump’s accomplishments, whether it was accomplishing criminal justice reform, opportunity zones, the funding he provided the HBCUs. And then, we took him through a lot of the different plans that we had for what President Trump could do in the next four years. And I’m a big believer in iron sharpens iron. It was a really in depth and respectful policy discussion. There were some things we didn’t agree on, but there were a lot of things we did agree on. I think he helped make our plan better, and we appreciated it.

And again, one thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about. But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.