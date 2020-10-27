The payouts preceded layoffs of tens of thousands of workers. Hertz, for one, awarded “$16.2 million three days before its Chapter 11 filing in May;” then won court approval to hand executives another $8.2 million tied to meeting financial goals as it fired 11,000 workers.

The story is the latest in a series of Washington Post investigations into an economic recovery concentrating its benefits among the wealthiest, while piling pain onto workers.

The situation is primed to deteriorate further.

Coronavirus cases are spiking across the country, notching new daily highs. And emergency aid from Washington has largely expired, as lawmakers head home until the election without providing more relief. Those developments prompted stocks to tank on Monday.

But small businesses and millions of jobless workers are facing more acute pain as winter sets in. The pandemic is “exacerbating existing disparities in labor market outcomes,” Lael Brainard, a member of the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, said in a speech last week. She noted that the pace of the job market’s recovery is slowing down and likely to continue doing so, threatening to leave permanent scars without another major spending package from Washington.

The approximately $4 trillion in relief that Congress and the Fed have provided so far disproportionately benefited businesses, a Post report earlier this month found. Indeed, more than half of it, $2.3 trillion, went to companies that “in many cases were not required to show they were impacted by the pandemic or keep workers employed,” it found. Meanwhile, workers and families received about a fifth of the aid.

“The aid for families and small businesses in the Cares Act was time-limited,” says Bharat Ramamurti, a former Democratic aide serving on the oversight commission for a $500 billion Treasury Department fund established by the bailout package. “There’s no second stimulus check going out based on economic conditions, whereas the Fed laid out tools for helping the financial markets they can utilize indefinitely. And they have made quite clear they will use them for a long period of time.”

Ramamurti notes there were limited restrictions on executive compensation in the Cares Act. But he says those deserve to be comprehensive, including in any new aid package. “There should be restrictions on companies that are getting public support. That money should not go to increase executive compensation at a time when millions have been laid off,” he says.

Executive compensation that far outstrips average worker pay isn’t new. Bonuses during a pandemic are.

Companies gilding executive pay packages before declaring bankruptcy are taking advantage of a 2005 law that intended to bar the practice during corporate reorganizations, according to Abha and Daniela. Georgetown University bankruptcy law expert Adam Levitin tells them that the workaround has become standard practice. And although companies have used it to preserve leadership teams during turbulent times, “that doesn’t really apply in this economic climate. … Where are these executives going to go? It’s not like there’s much of a market for high-priced CEOs right now.”

Other experts say that if companies are going to award executive bonuses as they steer into Chapter 11, the payments should be tied to performance metrics.

Meanwhile, there are signs the uneven recovery is dragging down approval for President Trump’s economic stewardship.

The issue for months provided the president a lone bright spot in head-to-head comparisons with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. But a handful of recent polls indicate Trump’s edge on the question of who is best suited to lead an economic comeback has vanished.

One survey this month, from the New York Times and Siena College Research Institute, found Trump and Biden in a statistical tie on the question. Another, from the Financial Times and the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, found that 46 percent of Americans think the president’s policies have hurt the economy, versus 44 percent who believe they have helped, marking “a significant drop-off since the start of the pandemic.”

Recent work by Democratic pollster Celinda Lake may shed some light on why. A poll she conducted for Americans for Financial Reform, a liberal group advocating stricter financial regulation, found that bipartisan majorities think that “Wall Street and big corporations have gotten too much help from the government in response to the COVID-19 crisis.”

Latest on the federal pandemic response

A stimulus deal before the election is as unlikely as ever.

Pelosi and Mnuchin still appear far from a deal: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi eviscerated the Trump administration as Washington fails to send more relief to Americans during a record spike in coronavirus cases,” CNBC's Jacob Pramuk reports.

“The California Democrat’s biting letter to House Democrats came only minutes before a nearly hour-long conversation with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that appeared to yield little progress toward a stimulus agreement.”

Market movers

Dow plunges as talks sour and cases rise.

Traders are getting a reality check: “The Dow Jones industrial average fell 650 points, or 2.3 percent, to 27,686. The S&P 500-stock index tumbled nearly 1.9 percent, to 3,401, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index dropped 1.6 percent, to 11,359. The sell-off erased all of the blue-chip index’s gains for October,” Taylor Telford and Hamza Shaban report.

“It’s likely to be an eventful week on Wall Street as investors parse central bank decisions from Canada, Japan and Europe, third-quarter gross domestic product data from the U.S. Commerce Department and financial results from the biggest names in tech, including Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Alphabet.” (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Treasuries gain their most in weeks: “Long-end debt performed best, with demand for the 30-year bond pushing down its yield by as much as six basis points to 1.58 percent. The widely watched premium of 30-year yields over 5-year — the so-called yield curve — fell to as little as 123 basis points,” Bloomberg News’s Edward Bolingbroke “Long-end debt performed best, with demand for the 30-year bond pushing down its yield by as much as six basis points to 1.58 percent. The widely watched premium of 30-year yields over 5-year — the so-called yield curve — fell to as little as 123 basis points,” Bloomberg News’s Edward Bolingbroke reports

Corporate defaults slow: “At the end of September, the trailing 12-month default rate for U.S. corporate issuers of speculative-grade bonds and loans was 8.5 percent, according to Moody’s Investors Service. That was below the 11.2 percent rate that Moody’s had forecast in early April and a decline from the previous month’s rate of 8.7 percent,” the Wall Street Journal’s Sam Goldfarb reports.

“It wasn’t just Moody’s that feared the worst as states imposed restrictions on business and social activity to try to combat the pandemic. Others on Wall Street also anticipated a wave of corporate defaults comparable with the one that occurred during the 2008-09 financial crisis, when the speculative-grade default rate touched 14.7 percent.”

Coronavirus fallout

New home sales drop.

The market continues to be supported by record low mortgage rates: “The decrease in sales reported by the Commerce Department followed data last week showing single-family homebuilding and permits racing to levels last seen in 2007 in September. Confidence among homebuilders hit a record high in October, while sales of previously owned homes jumped to their highest level in more than 14 years in September,” Reuters's Lucia Mutikani reports.

More from the U.S.:

At least 8,667,000 cases have been reported ; at least 225,000 have ; at least 225,000 have died

Hospitals in nearly every region report a flood of covid-19 patients: “Hospitals in many regions of the country — the Upper Midwest, the Mountain West, the Southwest and the heart of Appalachia — are seeing record levels of patients suffering from covid-19,” Joel Achenbach, Karin Brulliard, Brittany Shammas and Jacqueline Dupree “Hospitals in many regions of the country — the Upper Midwest, the Mountain West, the Southwest and the heart of Appalachia — are seeing record levels of patients suffering from covid-19,” Joel Achenbach, Karin Brulliard, Brittany Shammas and Jacqueline Dupree report

Trump falsely declares coronavirus is “ending”: “Faced with record levels of U.S. coronavirus infections and a new White House outbreak, Trump falsely declared that the pandemic was ‘ending anyway,’ ” Michael Scherer and Josh Dawsey “Faced with record levels of U.S. coronavirus infections and a new White House outbreak, Trump falsely declared that the pandemic was ‘ending anyway,’ ” Michael Scherer and Josh Dawsey report

Testing of Eli Lilly’s covid-19 antibody drug in hospitalized patients will end: “A government-run clinical trial of Eli Lilly’s monoclonal antibody treatment against covid-19 will stop recruiting new patients due to ‘a low likelihood that the intervention would be of clinical value in this hospitalized patient population,’ according to a statement from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,” Carolyn Y. Johnson “A government-run clinical trial of Eli Lilly’s monoclonal antibody treatment against covid-19 will stop recruiting new patients due to ‘a low likelihood that the intervention would be of clinical value in this hospitalized patient population,’ according to a statement from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,” Carolyn Y. Johnson reports

From the corporate front:

Gap CEO Sonia Syngal tries to position the company for its future: “The CEO’s first step, like many U.S. retailer leaders, was to go into emergency cost-cutting mode and raise $2.25 billion in fresh capital … Then Syngal set to work reforming the San Francisco company’s culture, which she deemed lumbering and risk-averse," the WSJ's Suzanne Kapner “The CEO’s first step, like many U.S. retailer leaders, was to go into emergency cost-cutting mode and raise $2.25 billion in fresh capital … Then Syngal set to work reforming the San Francisco company’s culture, which she deemed lumbering and risk-averse," the WSJ's Suzanne Kapner reports

BP beats Q3 estimates: “BP said recovering oil and gas prices and demand had helped the firm swing back to profit in the third quarter. This was partly offset, however, by a ‘significantly lower oil trading result,’” CNBC's Sam Meredith “BP said recovering oil and gas prices and demand had helped the firm swing back to profit in the third quarter. This was partly offset, however, by a ‘significantly lower oil trading result,’” CNBC's Sam Meredith reports

Delta, United and Alaska Airlines have banned more than 900 passengers for not wearing masks: “With airlines imposing mandatory mask requirements on flights amid the pandemic, many unhappy passengers have made headlines for being removed from flights for refusing to wear a mask,” Shannon McMahon “With airlines imposing mandatory mask requirements on flights amid the pandemic, many unhappy passengers have made headlines for being removed from flights for refusing to wear a mask,” Shannon McMahon reports

Trump tracker

Trump's Carrier deal fades.

Candidate Trump's promises didn't live up to the reality: “Within days of winning the 2016 election, President-elect Trump persuaded the company — in return for $7 million in Indiana state incentives and some presidential goodwill — to keep in the United States most of the 1,100 jobs it had planned to ship to Mexico,” David J. Lynch reports.

“Four years later, it has proved to be nothing of the sort. This year alone, Indiana employers have sent more jobs to Mexico, China, India and other foreign countries than were saved at Carrier. Without headlines or presidential notice, at least 17 companies — names like Vibracoustic, Molnlycke Health Care, Allura, Altex, Stanley Black & Decker, Dometic, Johnson Controls and Horizon Terra — have closed plants or otherwise reduced employment in Indiana and moved jobs abroad, according to U.S. Department of Labor filings.”

Jared Kushner claims some Black Americans don't want to be successful: “'One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,' Kushner said in an interview with ‘Fox & Friends.’ ‘But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful,’ ” the New York Times's Annie Karni reports.

“In the interview, Kushner said that after the killing in May of George Floyd, a Black man, in police custody — an event that set off global protests about systemic racism, and which Kushner referred to as the ‘George Floyd situation’ — a lot of people were more concerned with what he called ‘virtue signaling’ than in coming up with ‘solutions.’ ”

Pocket change

On Wall Street, green is good.

JPMorgan and other big names are highlighting their environmental investments: “The bank arranged a type of currency-derivative for Italian utility Enel that is linked to both companies’ sustainability targets,” the WSJ’s Anna Hirtenstein reports.

“The deal is the latest example of Wall Street’s efforts to tap skyrocketing demand for financial products linked to environmental, social and governance goals, as investors try to do good while also making money. While it is still a tiny corner of the broader market, its rapid growth has caught the attention of some of the world’s largest financial institutions.”

Apollo clients await inquiry on CEO’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein: “In the past two weeks — since the New York Times detailed more than $50 million in payments and contributions from CEO Leon Black to Epstein — Apollo’s clients have begun demanding answers about that relationship. In at least one case, an investor has decided not to hand Apollo any more of its money for the time being,” Matthew Goldstein, Mary Williams Walsh and Matt Phillips report.

“Apollo will report its quarterly earnings on Thursday, and an analyst note from investment firm Keefe, Bruyette & Woods said the effect of Black’s dealings with Epstein on client relations will be a ‘focal point’ of the private equity firm’s earnings call.”

Dunkin’ brands in talks to be acquired: “The parent of Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins said it has held early talks to go private in an acquisition by Inspire Brands Inc., whose portfolio includes the Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and Jimmy John’s restaurant chain,” the WSJ’s Dave Sebastian reports.

“The acquisition offer comes as the coffee, doughnut and ice cream chain has wrestled with lower sales due to the pandemic. The company, which has a market value of $7.3 billion based on Friday’s closing price, in late July said it would close around 800 U.S. locations that had low sales volumes and were mostly unprofitable before the pandemic.”

Jack Ma is richer than the Walmart heirs: “Ma, the former English teacher who co-founded Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. with $60,000, is poised to become the world’s 11th richest person after Ant Group Co. priced shares for a record initial public offering,” Bloomberg News's Richard Macauley and Pei Yi Mak report.

“Ma’s 8.8 percent stake is worth $27.4 billion based on the stock pricing in Hong Kong and Shanghai. That will take the 56-year-old’s fortune to $71.1 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, exceeding that of Oracle Corp.’s Larry Ellison, L’Oreal SA heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and individual members of the Waltons, whose family owns Walmart Inc.”

Campaign 2020

Microsoft quietly prepares to avoid spotlight under Biden.

The tech giant has been a big backer of his campaign: “The Redmond, Wash.,-based software company is the fourth largest contributor to Biden’s candidate campaign committee, according to data from OpenSecrets, a website which tracks money in politics and campaign finance records,” Reuters's Nandita Bose reports.

“The company’s President Brad Smith is playing a key role behind the scenes, hosting a fundraiser for Biden last year in Medina, Wash. He is also a big dollar bundler - people who help raise more than $25,000 for the Biden campaign - and had a public role during the Democratic National Convention, similar to Amazon.com Inc policy chief Jay Carney.”

Chart topper

From the Eurasia Group's Ian Bremmer:

The funnies