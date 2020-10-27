Despite the president’s efforts to open up the economy, he has repeatedly and consistently avoided a forceful push to do something health officials say is vital in that regard: wearing masks. That simple step has often been ridiculed by Trump and White House aides such as Chief of Staff Mark Meadows — particularly when it comes to Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s adherence to them.

But even more often than that, it has been cast as a negligible choice that might or might not help, with Trump regularly saying that masks are “fine” and that people can wear them if they want but also that they might be counterproductive. Trump’s addiction to fomenting culture wars and undercutting the experts around him has apparently won the day when it comes to one of the most basic of steps to combat the coronavirus.

As the pandemic wears on, though, and cases spike particularly in recent days, Trump’s posture is increasingly at odds with even many of the most prominent members of his own party. A strong majority of GOP governors who have dealt with and borne the brunt of outbreaks in their states have embraced masks in a way Trump simply hasn’t. And the disconnect is increasingly striking.

To date, 21 of 26 Republican governors have urged masks in a way Trump hasn’t, with more than half of that group issuing some kind of mask mandate. While many have spurned such orders, only a handful of Republican governors — most of them in the Midwest — talk about masks in the manner Trump has.

Here’s a look at where GOP governors have stood on masks:

Mandated masks

Strongly encouraged them

Echoing Trump

I’ve written before about how Trump’s mask position was also at odds with many GOP senators, who back in late June seemed to make a concerted effort to steer this debate in a different direction. That clearly didn’t work with Trump, whose position is pretty much unchanged since then and whose fellow Republicans can’t seem to convince him of the wisdom of much of anything.

But as the above examples show, Trump is increasingly out on a limb on this, even when it comes to people in his own party. Some of them have held out for a while or have sought to talk about things in ways that seek to avoid alienating those who oppose mandates, but the vast majority of them have come around.