On the Hill

DOUBLE-EDGED WIN: Mitch McConnell can take a big victory lap after the lightning fast confirmation last night of President Trump's third addition to the Supreme Court. But the vote to install Justice Amy Coney Barrett is also a huge gamble for the current Senate leader as his GOP majority hangs in the balance one week from Election Day, in part thanks to the high court fight.

AD

Barrett, the fifth woman to be elevated to the court in history, was sworn-in at an outdoor ceremony at the White House right after the 52-to-48 vote. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who is fighting a tough reelection bid, was the sole Republican who voted against Barrett's confirmation. And the justice was confirmed without approval from a single Democrat — “the first time in 151 years that a justice was confirmed without a single vote from the minority party.”

Democrats hope the Barrett court fight has energized their voters, as they obsessively argue that Barrett is a vote to overturn the Affordable Care Act. SCOTUS, with Barrett on it, is slated to once again take up the ACA's constitutionality during the week following the election.

AD

“The reason this outcome came about is because we had a series of successful elections,” McConnell said after the vote. “What this administration and this Republican Senate has done is exercise the power that was given to us by the American people in a manner that is entirely within the rules of the Senate and the Constitution of the United States.”

"A lot of what we’ve done over the last four years will be undone sooner or later by the next election,” McConnellDemocrats “won’t be able to do much about this for a long time to come.” McConnell said in a floor speech on Sunday.

“For Mr. McConnell and other Republican senators, the chance to replace a liberal justice with a conservative on the Supreme Court was an opportunity that couldn’t be missed, and they argued that Democrats would have done the same in their place,” the Wall Street Journal's Lindsay Wise and Jess Bravin report. “At the end of a bitterly contentious election cycle, they celebrated what many of them viewed as the lasting legacy of the Trump presidency.”

AD

a fitting bookend to her nomination, as Trump hosted a similar Rose Garden event on Sept. 26 to unveil Barrett as his pick, a ceremony which later was deemed a superspreader event,” our colleague reports. For all of the criticism of Trump's pandemic response, he hosted yet another event for Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House last night — “Seung Min KimMost people, however, wore masks and were socially distant.

But Democrats are convinced their voters are steaming mad at McConnell's aggressive move to push through Barrett after denying even a confirmation hearing to President Barack Obama's nominee much earlier in an election year.

Our colleague Paul Kane reports Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) have adeptly employed their Twitter followers to raise mega-funds to end McConnell's tenure by backing Senate Democratic challengers in states like Georgia and Texas.

Even critics of the president, like Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) applauded Trump's nominee. Just last week, Sasse ripped Trump on a call with constituents that was obtained by the Washington Examiner and said that Trump could drive the Senate majority to the Democrats because of his actions and mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

AD

Vulnerable GOP incumbents like Sens. Thom Tillis (N.C.) and Martha McSally (Ariz.) trumpeted Barrett's confirmation.

AD

“I think [Barrett] is going to go down in history as one of the great justices on the U.S. Supreme Court … In a less political time than we find ourselves today, I suspect that she would have unanimous support of this body,” he said on the Senate floor ahead of his vote to confirm her.

The Trump campaign viewed the moment as a “reminder to millions of Americans why they voted for President Trump in the first place,” said Jenna Ellis, legal adviser to Trump's campaign, said in a statement, as a “reminder to millions of Americans why they voted for President Trump in the first place,” said Jenna Ellis, legal adviser to Trump's campaign, said in a statement, according to our colleague Felicia Sonmez.

During a candidate forum in Kentucky last night that McConnell did not participate in, his opponent, Amy McGrath, criticized the majority leader for failing to pass a coronavirus relief bill and “alleged McConnell was pushing Barrett’s nomination because he wanted the Supreme Court to rule that the [ACA] is unconstitutional,” according to the Lexington Herald Leader's Daniel Desrochers. "In the last debate, McConnell said ‘no one’ believed the Supreme Court was going to strike down the Affordable Care Act while Trump has said he hopes it does.”

Now, Barrett will have the opportunity to hear “a pending case on the fate of the ACA, set for oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Nov. 10,” per Seung Min.

AD

“The Trump administration and Republican attorneys general argue that the entire 2010 health-care law and its protections for millions of Americans with preexisting medical conditions should be invalidated.”

“ Barrett assiduously declined to hint at how she would rule on that case, California v. Texas , as well as evaluate existing Supreme Court precedents on abortion, gay rights and use of contraceptives,” according to Seung Min Kim.

Yet: “ Democrats highlighted her past criticisms of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. ’ decision to uphold Obamacare in 2012, in addition to Trump’s stated vow to appoint judges to the federal bench who would vote to overturn it,” Politico's Andrew Desiderio reports. John G. Roberts Jr.

Case in point: “It’s becoming clear that we have a binary choice: We can have the Affordable Care Act, or we can have Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court,” Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) said. “We can have the ACA or we can have the ACB, but we can’t have both. ”

Obamacare aside, “Judge Barrett’s impact could be felt right away,” the New York Times's Nicholas Fandos reports. “There are major election disputes awaiting immediate action by the Supreme Court from the battleground states of North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Both concern the date by which absentee ballots may be accepted.”

AD

“Soon after, she will confront a docket studded with major cases on Mr. Trump’s policies, not to mention a potential challenge to the election results that the president had cited as a reason he needed a full complement of justices before Nov. 3. Coming up quickly are challenges related to the Affordable Care Act, signature Trump administration immigration plans, the rights of same-sex couples and the census,” per Fandos.

“She is one of our nation’s most brilliant legal scholars, and she will make an outstanding justice on the highest court in our land,” Trump said last night, praising his new justice.

“It is the job of a judge to resist her policy preferences,” Barrett said after thanking Trump and top Senate Republicans. “It would be a dereliction of duty for her to give into them. A judge declares independence not only from Congress and the president, but also from the private beliefs that might otherwise move her.”

From the courts

SUPREME COURT RULES AGAINST WISCONSIN DEMS: “The Supreme Court rejected a pandemic-related request from Democrats and civil rights groups to extend the deadline for counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day in the key battleground state of Wisconsin,” Robert Barnes reports.

The ruling: “The vote was 5 to 3, with the Republican-nominated conservatives in the majority and the Democratic-nominated liberals in dissent. The court’s order showed the deep division within the court about the series of pandemic-related election cases that have come to dominate its agenda.” (The ruling came before Barrett joined the court).

A sign of what's to come?: “Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh conjured up the specter of such a protracted battle as he argued in favor of allowing states to maintain firm deadlines requiring absentee ballots to be received by election officials …,” Politico's Josh Gerstein reports.

AD

“Those States want to avoid the chaos and suspicions of impropriety that can ensue if thousands of absentee ballots flow in after election day and potentially flip the results of an election,” Kavanaugh wrote in a concurring opinion, per Gerstein . “And those States also want to be able to definitively announce the results of the election on election night, or as soon as possible thereafter.”

“Kavanaugh also quoted a prominent law professor’s caution that allowing the election to drag out could fuel claims of foul play … “If the apparent winner the morning after the election ends up losing due to late-arriving ballots, charges of a rigged election could explode. The longer after Election Day any significant changes in vote totals take place, the greater the risk that the losing side will cry that the election has been stolen,” wrote New York University Professor Richard Pildes, as reported in Politico.

Justice Elena Kagan challenged Kavanaugh in her dissent: “ She also signaled that if a legal fight erupted after Election Day, the court’s liberals would be inclined to make sure every vote was counted and would look with disfavor on arbitrary deadlines that nullify some votes .”

Kavanaugh's opinion contains some misleading statements:

Trump reacted quickly: “Indeed, just about 10 minutes after the justices issued their decision in the Wisconsin dispute, Trump tweeted out his latest warning that any results that come in after election night should be considered illegitimate.”

At the White House

MEADOWS UNDER FIRE: “With Trump trailing Biden and the pandemic surging again, Meadows’s uneven handling of the pandemic response and other West Wing crises has dismayed many staffers and campaign officials, who say he has largely proved to be an ineffective chief of staff, instead serving more as a political adviser and confidant,” Josh Dawsey report.

AD

What they're saying: “Many of those with whom he works, however, say the former House lawmaker has struggled with the management challenges of the chief-of-staff position — sending mixed messages in stimulus negotiations, bungling aspects of Trump’s recent coronavirus hospitalization and regularly failing to communicate inside the West Wing and with many other parts of the administration.”

Ouch: “It’s hard to count the ways Meadows has failed as chief of staff,” Chris Whipple, author of a definitive book on the position, told our colleague. “It’s been an unmitigated disaster.” Meadows has told others that he consults Whipple's “The Gatekeepers.”

Some of the biggest complaints surround Trump's hospitalization at Walter Reed, including Meadows's involvement in Trump's brief ride to wave to supporters: “Four senior administration officials said there was no communication for several days from Meadows to the staff about the president’s condition; whether the West Wing would partially close and whether they should work from home; what precautions were in place after the widespread infections; or how many other staffers had the virus.”

The campaign

DEMS EYE TEXAS: “Many Texas Democrats had eyed 2024 as the year when what has been elusive for so long might just happen: their state’s growing, diversifying electorate would make them truly competitive statewide. But that timeline seems to have sped up,” Jenna Johnson and Arelis R. Hernández report from San Antonio this morning.

AD

Apathy toward Trump and demographic changes make many optimistic: “In the four years since the last presidential election, at least 2 million people have moved to Texas, many of them Democrats from places like California, Florida, New York and Illinois. An estimated 800,000 young Latino Americans have turned 18, and a wave of immigrants became naturalized citizens. More than 3 million Texans have registered to vote.”

The impact is larger than just the top of the ticket: “Several Texas Republican strategists say they are increasingly worried about keeping control of the Texas House — where Democrats are nine seats away from taking over just as that body prepares to take up redistricting, which could lock in power for another 10 years,” our colleagues write. They also fear losing at least four congressional seats that Democrats have aggressively targeted.

AD

But some notable voices in the party want more of a focus on the state: “They’ve invested close to zero dollars in the state of Texas, and they’re doing this well already,” Former congressman Beto O’Rourke told our colleagues. “Imagine if they invested some real dollars.”

Outside the Beltway

CORONAVIRUS HOSPITALIZATIONS SURGE: “Hospitals in many regions of the country — the Upper Midwest, the Mountain West, the Southwest and the heart of Appalachia — are seeing record levels of patients suffering from covid-19," Joel Achenbach, Karin Brulliard, Brittany Shammas and Jacqueline Dupree report.

The devastating details: “More than 42,000 people were hospitalized nationally with the virus Monday, a figure that is steadily climbing toward the midsummer peak caused by massive outbreaks in the Sun Belt. In the places hit the hardest, this is nudging hospitals toward the nightmare scenario of rationing care … Forty-one states and Puerto Rico have more hospitalized covid-19 patients now than at the end of September, and 22 of those states have seen increases in excess of 50 percent, according to health data analyzed by The Post.”

El Paso is seeing an explosive outbreak: “The border city reported 1,443 new infections Monday — more than double the cases reported Sunday in more-populous New York."

Meanwhile, Trump falsely claimed the pandemic was ‘ending’: “Financial markets fell as he spoke, with investors reacting to the growing infection rates and dwindling hope of a pre-election stimulus package,” Michael Scherer and Josh Dawsey report.

AD

AD

The White House is going to great lengths to change the subject: “The president has become convinced, aides said, that people are tired of the coronavirus and of staying home. Trump and Meadows have both sought to downplay the news of the virus in the final days of the campaign. Officials are trying to publicly show optimism, even placing positive polls on the seats of Air Force One where reporters sit.”

In the media

All your Election Day questions answered: “This guide will walk you through what we do know about how the election is going to proceed; what to watch out for as Election Day approaches; and what to look for on election night, and perhaps beyond, as news outlets try to process the results — and the candidates and their surrogates try to spin them,” David Byler and Alyssa Rosenberg write this morning in our Opinions section's election survival guide.

What's the best measure of whose ahead, and which candidate is winning?: “ Polls, despite everything. State- level polls, to be precise. And Biden, by a greater margin than Hillary Clinton four years ago.”

Add the Sunshine State to the tipping points, say Byler and Rosenberg: Florida. Pennsylvania. Michigan. Wisconsin. They're the states that'll say the most.

Plus, David Axelrod, Newt Gingrich, María Teresa Kumar, Grover Norquist and Stephanie Schriock answer some of your most pressing questions.

Police were a part of George Floyd’s life from beginning to end: “Floyd was stopped by police or charged at least 19 times in his adult life, according to records, friends, and family. In a handful of encounters, he was let go. Other times, the charges were serious and shaped the trajectory of his life,” Hernández reports from Houston in the sixth installment of The Post's “George Floyd's America” series.