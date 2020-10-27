He does so rhetorically, of course. Over and over, he has insisted that the country is “rounding the corner” on the virus, a message he has offered both as the number of new cases increases and as it fades. No matter what happens, no matter how many people fall ill or how many hospitals are strained for space, Trump is insistent: We’re turning the corner. This is true mostly in the sense that an uncontrolled wildfire is always getting closer to the point of burning itself out.

Trump’s reelection bid also hinges, though, on having his supporters ignore the crisis quite literally. His campaign is centralized on large outdoor events, populated by fans who often ignore mandates to wear masks and invariably ignore social distancing concerns. Outdoor events are, happily, less dangerous than indoor ones, but the president nonetheless insists on the gatherings as essential.

Why? Two apparent reasons. The first is that he’s low on campaign funds, having splurged over the summer to little effect. The campaign has narrowed its television advertising budget, putting more of its eggs in the public-event basket. Trump and his surrogates, including his family and members of his administration, are holding similar events all over the country. The goal is to boost enthusiasm in his base and pick up a bit of local news coverage — though, as Politico reported last week, the coverage often mentions the failure to adhere to coronavirus containment rules.

The other reason that Trump is banking on the rallies is that he’s desperate for measures of success. Part of his campaign depends on the perception that he’s an unstoppable juggernaut, demanding that he constantly show overwhelming success. So he touts public demonstrations of support like boat parades and car caravans, despite those things having essentially zero use politically.

In a spectacular demonstration of how not to read a room, Trump’s even taking to bragging about the number of people who come to his events, as he did Tuesday.

The campaign of former vice president Joe Biden does have smaller crowds — largely because it aims to adhere to guidelines meant to control the spread of the virus.

There have been cases of coronavirus detected among those who’ve attended Trump rallies, but given the breadth of the spread of the virus at this point, it’s hard to know the extent to which the rallies have boosted infection levels. In recent weeks, there have been big increases in cases in counties where Trump has held rallies — but there have been big increases in cases throughout states that he won four years ago.

In fact, the country passed a milestone in early September: For the first time, more cases were emerging each day in counties that voted for Trump in 2016 than in counties that voted for Hillary Clinton. It had been the case for a while that red states were accounting for more cases, but only in the past two months have red counties been the center of the virus’s spread.

At this point, red counties are adding more than 8,000 more cases each day than blue counties. If that holds, red counties will account for more than half of the recorded coronavirus cases by Jan. 20, 2021 — Inauguration Day.

Rallies aren’t the only way in which Trump is hoping his supporters ignore the pandemic to aid his reelection. There’s also voting itself.

His base is far more likely than supporters of Biden to say that they plan to vote in person on Election Day. In a recent Post-ABC News poll, 6 in 10 Republicans said they plan to vote in person on Election Day, compared with a quarter of Democrats.

In the abstract, the risks are low. A great amount of attention has been paid to providing protective equipment to polling places and introducing procedures aimed at lowering the spread of the virus. But crowded polling places are inherently risky — particularly with cases surging, as they are.

We know what happens in these surges. When the number of new infections began to rise in June, a distinct pattern followed. New infections led to increases in hospitalizations about a week later — and to deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, a week after that.

We can visualize the pattern using data from the Covid Tracking Project. The peak in the seven-day average of new cases was reached July 23. The peak in hospitalizations came four days later, and the peak in the seven-day average of deaths came a week after that. It has been about a month since hospitalizations began trending back up (the date to which we’ve indexed the data below), and we don’t know how high the surges will get. But we know what to expect.

In fact, there has been a fairly steady relationship between new cases and deaths over the past three months. Since the second week of July, the number of deaths recorded each day has been about 1.7 percent of the number of cases two weeks prior. That would suggest that, on Election Day itself, we can expect to see almost precisely 1,000 deaths, since there were about 59,000 new cases one week ago.

As for the height of the surges this time around, no metric shows any indication of a slowdown. Trump likes to argue that the reason cases are up is solely because of testing, but that’s obviously wrong given the increase in hospitalizations. It’s also wrong, though, because the rate of positive tests is also up. Over the weekend, we passed the 6 percent mark, well over what experts suggest is required to keep the pandemic in check.

The positivity rate is still heading higher. We can, therefore, expect the number of hospitalizations and deaths to do the same.

On Tuesday, the White House science policy office released a list of Trump’s accomplishments as president. At the top of the list was “ending the Covid-19 pandemic,” according to Politico — an achievement that will come as a surprise to the 70,000 people who just learned that they have contracted the virus.

But, again, Trump’s campaign depends on everyone pretending that this is true. It depends on claiming that everything is nearly back to normal, enough so that he can hold rallies and that no one should be concerned about voting in person.