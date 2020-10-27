There weren’t many places you could do this and it’s unlikely that many people did, but as a bit of rhetoric, it was clever.

So here comes the 2020 Trump campaign, adhering fervently to the not-uncommon political idea that whatever worked last time will work again. And lo:

There are two important things to note about this tweet.

The first is that, as we explained four years ago, it is not, in fact, easy or trivial to change your vote in most states. There are processes to spoil an absentee ballot (as the vernacular has it) in some places, but it often involves submitting paperwork at specific deadlines. (Here's how to do it in Michigan for example.)

The second is that, while Trump's claim is partly accurate, it's mostly not.

The accurate part is that searches for instructions on changing a ballot did, in fact, rise on the day after the debate. Data from Google Trends makes that clear.

What isn't clear is why. Perhaps the debate played a role — though then we'd expect to see some increase in searches on the day of the debate itself. It's also possible that any number of other news items drove new interests. It's not clear that the searches indicate an increased interest in voting for Trump at all, despite the president's claim. In fact, the states which saw the biggest increases in interest in the term on Oct. 22 and 23 were Utah followed by Illinois and South Carolina. What does that tell us?

We do know that increases in searches for changing one's vote increase close to the election itself. We've seen that in each of the last several elections.

This far from the election, though, such a surge is unusual.

But, then, it’s also unusual for so many people to have already cast a ballot. The country is seeing record early-voting turnout at the moment, thanks largely to the coronavirus pandemic. Between Oct. 22 and Oct. 24, the number of early votes that had been cast jumped by 7.4 million. Add in the millions of other votes that had been put in the mail but not yet received by registrars of voters and we likely had 60 million people who’d submitted a ballot by Oct. 23.

That's significant because it's more than the number of absentee votes cast four years ago in total.

This doesn’t explain why the surge began on Oct. 23. It may be the case that voters tuned into the debate and were inspired to change their minds. But it’s also not clear how many actual searches there were for the term. On the same day, 25 percent more people searched for “cups in a gallon,” for example. Is that a common search? Who knows!