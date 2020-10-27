Here’s a timeline of the White House’s guidance and rhetoric on masks.

March

The guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the beginning of the year was that face masks were not recommended, unless you actually had a coronavirus or were caring for someone else who did. Trump himself was first asked about masks March 2, and said that aside from hospital workers, people shouldn’t wear masks.

“It’s actually a negative to wear them, almost, because you’re touching them all the time. So, they actually say, don’t do it. It’s actually counterproductive,” Trump told a local news channel in Charlotte.

Given the advice he was receiving from the coronavirus task force at the time, that could be considered a fair statement. Three days earlier, Surgeon General Jerome Adams had tweeted “STOP BUYING MASKS.”

April

At the beginning of April, the CDC changed its advice. At a coronavirus task force briefing, Trump read out the new guidelines in a monotone: “The CDC is advising the use of nonmedical cloth coverings as a voluntary public health measure,” before stressing one word in the prepared statement: “This is voluntary; I don’t think I’m going to be doing it.”

At that April 3 task force briefing, Adams told reporters: “I want to unpack the evolution of our guidance on masks because it has been confusing to the American people.” Adams then laid out the enhanced understanding of the asymptomatic spread of the virus that had prompted the shift in policy. The president appeared unmoved.

May

A month later, on May 5, with production of face coverings ramping up, Trump visited Honeywell mask factory in Arizona. As he chatted with workers, the Guns N’ Roses cover of “Live and Let Die” blasted over the loudspeaker. He wasn’t wearing a mask.

The next day, in the Oval Office, Trump claimed that he had in fact worn a mask “backstage,” “for a period of time.”

“I don’t know if you saw it or not,” he told protesting journalists, “but I had it on.”

Later in the month, Trump visited another factory, this time a Ford plant in Michigan. Again, he claimed he had worn a mask out of view of the cameras. “I wore one in the back area. But I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it,” Trump said, before trying to hand a reporter a mask and saying he was setting an example “both ways.”

Throughout May, Trump repeatedly told reporters to take their masks off, claiming he couldn’t hear them. When one refused, he shot back, “Oh, because you want to be politically correct?” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed at the time to wear a mask whenever she was around the president.

On May 25, Trump also retweeted an attack on Biden for wearing a mask. McEnany defended him, saying he had thought it was “peculiar” that Biden wore a mask in public but didn’t wear one at home.

Around this time, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows hosted a wedding for his daughter in Georgia. Photos show very little evidence of mask use.

At this point, physicians Anthony S. Fauci, Deborah Birx and Robert Redfield, members of the coronavirus task force, had been strongly advocating mask-wearing in public and in private for eight weeks.

July

It wasn’t until July 11, as coronavirus cases began to spike, that Trump finally wore a mask in public on a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. It was a facility he would return to later in the year in spectacular fashion.

Trump had a marked shift in tone through the height of summer. On a couple of occasions, he took a mask out of his pocket at briefings to show off. “I will use it gladly, no problem with it,” he said July 21. “I say, if you can, use the mask.”

By the end of July, the president was professing his own ignorance on masks and blaming his scientific advisers. “Dr. Fauci said ‘don’t wear a mask,’ our surgeon general, terrific guy, said ‘don’t wear a mask.’ Everybody was saying don’t wear a mask. All of a sudden you’ve got to wear a mask?” he said in one Fox News interview. “They were all saying don’t wear a mask,” he said in another. “That didn’t make total sense to me.”

August

Biden called for a national mask mandate Aug. 12. The White House rejected it out of hand. “He wants the president of the United States, with the mere stroke of a pen, to order millions of Americans to wear masks for three straight months,” Trump said. “He thinks it’s good politics, I guess.”

Later in August, physician Scott Atlas joined the coronavirus task force and began to question the effectiveness of masks.

September

By September, with new influences on the coronavirus task force, Trump was back to his old ways — contradicting his own government’s messaging and bashing Biden. One story the president retold repeatedly through September is about a waiter touching his mask as he served him food. “They’re touching it, and then they’re touching the plate,” he told an ABC town hall. “That can’t be good.”

Meadows gaggled with reporters on his way into the White House on Sept. 17 and again minimized the effectiveness of masks.

“If masks is the panacea for everything, that we could have everybody going back to work if they’ll just wear a mask … if that’s the way that we open back our economy and get everybody back to work, I will gladly wear my mask each and every day if that’s what makes the difference,” Meadows said. “And it doesn’t.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination ceremony was hosted in the Rose Garden on Sept. 26. Few masks were worn, and Meadows and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) were both caught on camera hugging guests.

By the end of the month, on Sept. 29, Trump was taking potshots at Biden in the first presidential debate. “When needed, I wear masks,” said the president as his family sat in the front row maskless, in contravention of the rules put in place by the Cleveland Clinic, host of the debate. “I don’t wear masks like him,” he gestured at Biden. “Every time you see him he’s got a mask. He could be standing 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

October

Two days later, Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

After a hospital stay, he was helicoptered back to the White House before climbing the stairs of the Blue Room balcony before defiantly removing his mask.

Post-covid-19 Trump has been even more resistant to the idea of wearing a mask himself. Returning to the campaign trail in Florida on Oct. 12, he threw masks into the crowd as he took to the stage. The same day, Meadows refused to talk to reporters gathered outside Barrett’s Senate confirmation hearing when they asked him to keep his mask on.

At an NBC town hall Oct. 15, Trump again hedged. “On the masks, you have two stories,” he said, before leaning on controversial advice from Atlas, who he added to the task force in August.