State officials have told counties to segregate ballots that come in between the close of voting on election night and the end of the state’s three-day window for late-arriving ballots, in preparation for legal action after Nov. 3 that legal experts said is likely if the vote in the state is close.

Adding to the uncertainty, a handful of county officials announced this week they won’t begin counting mail and absentee ballots until the morning after Election Day, saying they don’t have the resources or space to start earlier. And in one county in western Pennsylvania, officials said they are concerned that thousands of mail ballots have yet to be returned and suggested the Postal Service was to blame, a claim the agency denied.

The possibility of prolonged legal wrangling in Pennsylvania, one of the most fiercely contested battleground states, compounds anxieties in a state that saw a rapid escalation of voting by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic and a rocky primary season in which it took days to count all the ballots.

State officials on Thursday urged voters to have confidence that their ballots will be counted and the system will work — but urged them to vote right away.

“I know there’s confusion about flying court decisions,” Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat, said at a news conference. “Do not try to game this out, do not try to predict what any of them mean. Instead, make a plan today to vote.”

Lawyers for President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have already been active in the state, anticipating a close election that could hinge on the outcome there.

Trump, who is trailing Biden by an average of 7 percentage points in recent polls, continued his unsubstantiated attacks on the integrity of the vote, tweeting Thursday that the state’s three-day extension was “a disaster for our Nation, and for Pennsylvania itself” and accusing Democrats of “trying to steal this Election.”

Legal experts said the Supreme Court’s decision Wednesday night might have increased the likelihood of a legal battle over votes in Pennsylvania.

The high court declined hear a challenge from state Republicans to a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling allowing the counting of ballots cast by Election Day and received within three days.

But three of the court’s conservative justices — Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Neil M. Gorsuch — criticized the state court’s ruling allowing the extended deadline, signaling they were open to revisiting the issue after the election.

“I think there will undoubtedly be litigation concerning absentee ballots in the state after the election,” said Wendy Weiser, who directs the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at the NYU School of Law. “I think the Supreme Court has potentially stoked even more litigation.”

Weiser and other legal experts said the validity of absentee ballots arriving within three days of Election Day in Pennsylvania probably will not become an issue unless the margin of the presidential race there is razor-thin.

Voting advocates and election officials are urging Pennsylvanians to return their ballots in person rather than relying on the mail in an effort to avoid any late arrivals, with the hope that a small percentage of ballots is likely to arrive within the three-day window.

Some legal experts also said they believe it is unlikely the justices would take a case after Election Day that would change the rules under which voters cast their ballots.

“It’s kind of a gotcha” to do so, said Edward Foley, professor at the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, where he also directs its election law program. “Voters try to do right by the law. … I wouldn’t bet the whole house on it, but I think the voters will be protected if it turns out that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision will be declared unconstitutional.”

Election law experts said they viewed the statement as a legal warning by the conservative justices, in a way that sets the stage for future election law cases.

“This is a legal equivalent of a late-evening rage text,” said Justin Levitt, a constitutional law professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles who tracks voting rights litigation. “I don’t know if that means, in the cold light of day, whether the justices would be interested in going to the same place in this context. It definitely signals there are three justices … who feel strongly about this issue.”

Levitt noted that while there was heightened anxiety and awareness about the potential for a tight race that would throw Pennsylvania’s election results into a drawn-out legal limbo, the majority of the wide-reaching voting-access legal fights in the state have been resolved.

“The ones that are left are less impactful than some of the fights resolved earlier in the calendar,” Levitt said. “They are marginal fights over ambiguities on the edges, rather than fundamental challenges that impact the way hundreds of millions of Americans will cast their ballots — or even most Pennsylvanians.”

Meanwhile, as ballots continued to pour into election offices around the state, officials in several counties said they didn’t plan on counting their mail and absentee ballots until the morning of Nov. 4. The announcements drew pushback from state officials, who said every county should begin the process the morning of Election Day.

In Cumberland County, which has received about 47,000 absentee ballots, County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said officials were waiting until Wednesday to start the process in part because they don’t have enough space given coronavirus physical distancing guidelines to accommodate all the staff and observers who take part. He added that moving the ballots to count them elsewhere on Election Day posed security risks.

“From a practical level, we would not be able to do it in the same facility where the ballots are secured,” Eichelberger told The Washington Post. “On Election Day, we’re focused exclusively on the machine ballots.”

He said the decision complied with state law. “Your ballot will be counted,” he said.

Monroe County, which has received about 39,000 mail and absentee ballots so far, has also opted to wait until Wednesday. Sara May-Silfee, director of elections and voter registration, said she, too, was constrained by space and staffing in the commissioner’s meeting room, where the process takes place.

“We have to watch space-wise. We can’t go to another site,” she said. “To have letter openers in there, tables for people, while spreading apart, it’s not big enough."

Boockvar, the secretary of state, said at Thursday’s news conference that the counties’ decisions weren’t “hard and fast,” adding that she was working with local officials to make sure the counting began on Tuesday.

“I want every one of them starting on Election Day,” she said. “The overwhelming majority are planning to start the moment they possibly can. That’s what most critical.”

Separately, election officials in Butler County, a rural jurisdiction of 187,000 just north of Pittsburgh, blamed the Postal Service for a delay in the delivery thousands of ballots, though the mail service denied any delivery slowdowns or processing issues in the area.

Close to 40,000 voters in the county requested ballots, but only roughly 10,000 had been returned as of Thursday, according to the U.S. Elections Project. In surrounding counties, at least 65 percent of all absentee ballots had been returned, including more than 300,000 in Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh.

“We have to trust the fact that it is being investigated by the United States Postal Service. That alone leaves me a little bit leery,” Butler County Commissioner Kevin Boozel, a Democrat, said Wednesday.

“We don't believe it was a problem on our side,” he added at a Thursday news conference.

In a statement, the Postal Service said it was “unaware of any significant delays or issues” in Butler County and was in touch with election officials.

The agency has been ordered by multiple federal courts to earmark additional resources for collecting, transporting and processing ballots through the mail. Beginning Thursday, letter carriers nationwide were directed to “physically go to every delivery point, regardless of if they have mail,” to check for election items.

Pittsburgh-area postal union officials said they were certain the agency had not misplaced any ballots.

“There’s a lot of suspicious allegations here and there’s no proof they were ever dropped off,” said Chuck Pugar, president of the Pittsburgh Metro Area Postal Workers Union. “I’ve been given all the assurances in the world there are no ballots to be mailed out sitting in any of the post offices, neither in Butler, where they would have been dropped off, nor at the Pittsburgh processing and distribution plant where they would have been processed. There’s no ballots sitting around.”

Amid the tension over vote-counting, election integrity groups have spent weeks explaining to voters that the results might not be obvious on election night.

At a seminar Thursday in Philadelphia, former House Majority Leader Dick Gephardt and former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge said Pennsylvania is of special concern to election watchers, particularly around the counting of absentee ballots.

“There was a primary in Pennsylvania a few months ago where it took a matter of six days to count the mail ballots. That was a fraction of the number of mail ballots we’re going to have in this election,” Gephardt said.

“People should be patient,” he added.