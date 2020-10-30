Florida tilting slightly toward Biden?

As I wrote Thursday, Florida has emerged as arguably the most pivotal state in the 2020 election. Winning Florida would significantly improve Trump’s chances of pulling the upset, and Biden said later Thursday, “If we win Florida, it’s game time — it’s over, it’s over.”

That may be slightly overstating things, but Florida’s 29 electoral votes will be huge come Tuesday. And Biden got good news (with caveats) on Thursday.

A trio of high-quality polls showed Biden leading, though each lead is close to the margin of error. Monmouth University showed Biden maintaining a six-point lead among likely voters with high turnout, 51 percent to 45 percent. NBC News/Marist College showed him up four, 51-47, and Quinnipiac University showed him up 45-42.

Quinnipiac’s poll, notably, has jumped around, with its September poll showing Biden ahead by a difficult-to-believe 11 points. So, clearly, there can be noise in these polls. As noted above, the fact that we’re close to the margin of error is also hugely important.

But it’s also worth noting that Trump hasn’t led in any high-quality, nonpartisan poll of the state since mid-September. And this state is polled a lot — as was reinforced Thursday.

Texas and Hawaii already surpassed their total 2016 turnout

The explosion of early voting across the country continues apace. And we’ve now reached remarkable benchmarks in two states: Hawaii and Texas have already surpassed their entire 2016 turnout, with days to go until Election Day.

Texas’s more than 9 million ballots cast are already more than in all of 2016. It bears noting that the state has grown significantly since then, adding more than 2 million people to its voting-age population — up more than 12 percent, according to the Texas secretary of state. But it’s still a remarkable number that suggests previously unthinkable turnout in an increasingly important state. The question now is whether record turnout might help Biden turn the state blue, which would essentially deliver him the presidency, given that it has 38 electoral votes. Trump currently holds a narrow lead in the polling average, but unprecedented turnout can lead to the unexpected.

Hawaii, of course, isn’t competitive. But its 457,000-plus votes also crested its entire 2016 turnout.

Early voting stops on Friday in many key states, meaning that totals may not rise significantly in the final days of the campaign. But a few other states are approaching this achievement, according to the United States Election Project. Georgia is at 87 percent of its 2016 turnout, while North Carolina is at 86 percent, and Florida and Nevada are at 82 percent. All are key states. Montana is also a potential sleeper for the Democrats, and its turnout is currently 91 percent of its entire 2016 turnout.

Trump’s ‘right track’ numbers, compared with recent history

So much about the 2020 race has been static, but one number has trended up in recent weeks: the percentage of Americans who say the country is on the right track. It’s still not good — and historically might not be good enough for the incumbent president.

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Thursday showed 29 percent said the country is on the right track, compared with 58 percent who say it’s on the wrong track. That’s better than it was this summer, when an average of as many as 7 in 10 Americans said the country was on the wrong track. The current “wrong track” average is just north of 61 percent in the RealClearPolitics average.

What does that mean for Trump? According to data from Gallup, the “right track” number is the lowest it has been on the eve of an election since George H.W. Bush in 1992 (22 percent) and Jimmy Carter in 1980 (18 percent). Both lost reelection. But it’s not all that different from where things stood in 2012, when 33 percent said the country was on the right track and Barack Obama still won another term. Economic confidence was also similar to where it is today.

But there’s a key difference, in that Trump is less popular than Obama was back then. Polls regularly show his approval rating in the low 40s, while Obama was around 50 percent. Trump also has a more popular opponent than Obama did back then, with polls showing positive and improving image ratings for Biden.

