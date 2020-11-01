When will The Post report results?

In some states, the increase in mail ballots and early in-person voting means we’ll get earlier results; in others, it means more results may come in more slowly. [Here’s what we know so far about when we’ll know results.]

In many states, there are more unknowns than normal. As a result, The Post will be cautious when drawing conclusions about the state of a race and in displaying results. Generally, all the votes will have been cast in a given state when results are reported, but they’re still being tallied, and it’s not unusual for that count to favor one party first and then another later. Readers will be able to see how many votes have been reported for each presidential candidate by tapping or rolling over the U.S. map displayed on The Post site, but The Post will hold off on indicating a lead with a color until an estimated 35 percent of the vote has been reported.

There will also be pages that focus on each state, where maps will break down the vote by county, and readers can get more data about results in presidential, Senate, House and gubernatorial races.

How will The Post’s approach to displaying results be different this year?

In the past, news organizations typically relied on the number of voting precincts that had reported in a state to indicate how much of the vote had been counted, a calculation that assumed almost everyone was voting in person on Election Day. This year, The Post is retiring the “precincts reporting” figure. Instead, this site will display an estimate of how much of the total vote is in. That estimate is based on a mathematical model developed by Post data experts.

How does The Post’s model work?

The model looks at counties and the voters who live in them and identifies patterns in vote results to estimate how other, similar counties across the country may be voting.

It is built using a variety of data sources. First, it considers county-level demographic information purchased from a firm called L2 Political, including age, race and gender. Historical election results and additional data on county income and education was supplied by Decision Desk HQ/0ptimus Analytics, which also helped advise on and test the model. The model also incorporates local rules governing mail-in ballots. Finally, the model will adjust in real time as live results are delivered from Edison Research, The Post’s results provider, offering insights into how certain types of counties are performing. (Here’s a more technical explanation of the model.)

This process allows The Post to estimate — within a range — what may happen with the vote by comparing it to 2016. The resulting estimate is updated in a mathematically rigorous way as more results come in. While many people have voted early this year, the model does not start adjusting until we start getting complete vote counts from counties. The earliest estimates will be from Edison Research. The more counties that report results, the more information we have to inform us about how the vote compares to 2016 — and where there may be uncounted votes.

How does The Post conclude who has won or lost a race?

The Post does not report election outcomes until all votes have been cast, but like other news organizations does not wait for all the counting to be done before reporting that a winner can be projected. A team of editors and data experts will assess data from Edison Research, the Associated Press and our own model to determine when The Post will report projected race outcomes.