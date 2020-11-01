These suburban women -- some moms, some seniors -- are the new Democrats of Cobb County, which went blue for the first time in 2016 since native son Jimmy Carter’s victory by supporting Hillary Clinton. They have found their political voices in the wake of Donald Trump’s win and are now motivated to participate in politics in a way some of them haven’t done since college, or ever.

AD

AD

In 2020, they have become a political force to be reckoned with on the local, state and national level as they push to elect Georgia Democrats like Ghazal for the local House seat; Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock for the state’s two U.S. Senate seats; and Joe Biden for president. Their activism has Trump wondering why suburban women, a growing number of whom are not White, don’t seem to like him much anymore.

If Biden wins in Georgia on Tuesday, which polls show is possible in what was once a ruby red state, this new army of suburban women and seniors will be a big part of why.

“I had never had a Democratic canvasser come to our house before...after 2016, we were shocked to see so many people come out of the woodwork, wanting to make a change,” said Rebecca Elliot, a 51-year-old mom who campaigned last weekend for Ghazal.

AD

AD

After sobbing in a pantsuit in front of the television at a neighbor’s house on election night four years ago after Clinton’s loss, Elliott started volunteering for a range of Democratic causes for the first time since college. “All of a sudden, [Democrats] in the area are organizing and running for office? It’s been an exciting four years.”

“They finally realized that the stakes were too high and that they had to come out of the closet as Democrats so to speak,” said Jacqui Bettadapur, the chairwoman of the Cobb County Democratic Party, of the movement by the women in her neighborhood.

A Washington Post polling average showed Biden ahead by just two points in Georgia, which is statistically insignificant. That’s enough to draw major attention to the state in the campaign’s final days: President Trump is holding a rally innd Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) campaigned in Gwinnett County on Sunday afternoon. Former President Barack Obama will visit Atlanta to get out the vote on Monday.

AD

AD

America’s suburbs are also getting more diverse, and the Biden campaign is counting on high turnout from Black and Brown voters, the fastest-growing demographics in Georgia, to push it over the finish line. Among Black voters, Biden leads Trump by a whopping 89 percentage points, according to a Quinnipiac Poll released in mid-October.

But Biden must also cut into Trump’s support from White voters in places like Georgia if he hopes to win on Tuesday -- in particular, White women and seniors who backed Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016. Trump won Georgia in 2016 by five points overall, and he carried White voters and seniors by a 54-point and 36-point margin respectively, according to exit polls. Trump still leads with both of these groups but Biden is outperforming Clinton at the moment, according to the Quinnipiac poll. He’s pulled in 36 percent of White voters compared to Trump’s 63 percent and 48 percent of seniors versus Trump’s 49 percent.

Among Georgia women, that poll showed the Democrat beating Trump by 14 points.

AD

AD

Strategists from the National Republican Senatorial Committee believe that at one point, Biden hit 50 percent in Georgia, a “terrifying” figure for the NRSC as they try and defend two senate seats in the state.

“Judging by the gender gaps we are seeing in the state, Trump is in serious trouble,” said a GOP strategist familiar with races in the state. “It’s progressively gotten worse for Trump in the Atlanta ‘burbs as Black voters as a percentage of the electorate has increased. In order to win Georgia, you need to somehow perform better with Black voters -- which is not happening with this president -- or improve numbers in suburban areas with college-educated whites. And he’s losing them.”

AD

“We are seeing slippage all across the board, except for White working-class men,” the GOP strategist added. “The president’s team did not take Georgia serious early enough.”

AD

The change is evident in Marietta, where Levy first ran in 2006 for the same House seat that Ghazal is now seeking. A longshot, she challenged Republican Matt Dollar-- who first assumed office in 2003 -- and lost, and then challenged him unsuccessfully again and again. In what was essentially a one-person operation in which Levy traversed the district, waving her campaign signs at intersections and knocking on doors in what she described as mostly unfriendly territory.

Levy recalls nasty notes left on the windshield of her car, a man in Seven Springs who shook her hand and upon learning she was a Democrat said ‘Eww,’ and another man who instructed her friends to tell her to move out of Cobb County “because she didn’t belong there,” according to Levy.

AD

Now, 14 years later, Ghazal might have a fighting chance of defeating Dollar -- a development that is at once shocking and thrilling to her as more and more Democrats in the neighborhood seem to be coming out of the woodwork.

AD

It’s a continuation of a trend that started in 2016 in suburban pockets of the state like Cobb County, which is 50 percent White and 29 percent Black, according to 2019 local statistics.

Clinton won 21 percent of the White vote in the state, according to 2016 exit polls. Stacey Abrams, the Democrat narrowly defeated by Brian Kemp (R) in the 2018 gubernatorial race, won 25 percent of the White vote. In 2018, Democrats won a significant victory when Lucy McBath ousted Karen Handel (R) to represent the 6th U.S. Congressional District.

AD

A Biden campaign adviser predicted that if the former vice president can drive up his support with White Georgians to closer to 30 or 32 percent, paired with strong turnout from Black voters, he has a serious shot of flipping the state.

“I believe we have a better chance of winning Georgia than North Carolina or Florida,” said the Biden campaign adviser, who credited Abrams for building the infrastructure necessary to turn the state blue.

AD

In the months following her defeat, Abrams created three different organizations to combat voter suppression, expand economic equality, and ensure marginalized groups were counted in the 2020 census.

Abrams’s influence over the political changes taking place here was referenced in conversations with nearly two dozen voters -- both Republicans and Democrats. Elliott made clear that as a card-carrying member of the angry suburban White mom club, she was “no savior.” Abrams turned out “all of these underserved voters all by herself," Elliott said of first-time and newly registered voters.

AD

That’s not to say that suburban women -- along with some of their husbands -- haven’t followed suit. Standing beside Elliott outside of Ghazal’s house with a Biden-Harris face mask on, her husband, Michael McGaughey, said when his mother asked him if he had anything positive to say about Trump, he replied, “Yes, he’s really organized Democrats in the suburbs.”

AD

Suburban organizing has made “a huge difference,” according to Alan Abramowitz, an Emory University political science professor. “That’s where a lot of the activists, people working on campaigns, and even candidates running for office, are coming from. They’re organizing, doing the phone banking, post-carding, and all of these things” in suburban counties with growing minority populations.

“You need all the other groups to narrow on the margins,” the Biden campaign adviser explained. “So if we do better even by a point or two or three with White seniors or non-college educated Women or in the non-metro Georgia area -- it’s not part of your base but it’s important because it all adds up.”

Ghazal, 49, the former voter protection director for Georgia’s Democratic Party, has raised $250,000 so far, a “remarkable” figure for a Georgia Democrat running in a local race, according to Abramowitz.

It remains to be seen just how far down the ticket a potential blue wave will trickle. Ghazal and her volunteers see it the other way around: they argue their hyper-local efforts could cause a trickle up effect that may ultimately help the Biden-Harris ticket.

Regardless, the Biden campaign is bullish on the prospects of a win by Carolyn Bourdeaux, a Democrat running to flip the 7th U.S. Congressional District in another Atlanta suburb, who appeared with Harris in Gwinnett County on Sunday. The campaign also has Ossoff ahead of Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) for the first time, according to their last internal polls of the state.

“We’re just waiting to see how much this blue wave will carry these local candidates across the state,” Bettadapur said.

“This is the year of angry suburban mom and yeah, there’s a lot of us,” said Cynthia Rozzo, a 58-year-old Republican who lives in Marietta and unsuccessfully challenged Dollar in a 2012 primary. Rozzo voted for Mitt Romney in 2012 before casting her ballot for Clinton in 2016 because she couldn’t stomach Trump. While she’ll be supporting one or two or her local GOP candidates, she’s proudly supporting Democrats at the top of the ticket again, including Biden.