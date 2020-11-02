The Biden campaign’s barnstorm of the Keystone State was an effort to leave no geographical area or demographic unturned in a battleground where both candidates have spent significant time and resources in recent weeks. Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, crisscrossed Western Pennsylvania, with events that targeted union workers, labor leaders, members of the African American community, suburban women and rural voters. Meanwhile, Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, focused on the eastern part of the state, with events targeting Latino voters, veterans, students and farmers.

Throughout the day, Biden unleashed an extra dose of tough talk against the president, at one point calling Trump a “loser” who looked down on military families and as someone who has “refused to do the work” to help working-class Americans.

AD

AD

Biden’s first stop Monday was a canvass kickoff in Beaver County, just outside of Pittsburgh, where he addressed supporters from unions representing plumbers, steelworkers, carpenters and firefighters.

“The stakes in this election remind me of something my dad used to say: ‘Joey, a job is about a lot more than a paycheck. It’s about dignity. Respect. Your place in the community. It’s about being able to look your kid in the eye and say, “Honey, it’s going to be okay”,’ ” Biden told the crowd in Monaca, Pa. “That’s a lesson I’ve never forgotten — growing up with hard-working families over in Scranton. But it’s a lesson Donald Trump never learned because he can only see the world from Park Avenue.”

As he has for months, Biden hewed to his message that Trump has mismanaged the United States’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed at least 230,000 Americans and devastated the economy since February. Biden also touted himself as the only candidate who could help unify the country after years of divisive rhetoric from Trump.

AD

AD

And in a message he has emphasized repeatedly on recent trips Pennsylvania, Biden promised he would not ban fracking, as Trump has tried to mount a last-minute, pro-fracking push in the state.

“No matter how many times Trump tries to lie, I will not ban fracking. I never said I would,” Biden said.

Biden on Monday morning also tacked on a last-minute trip to Cleveland in next-door Ohio, where polls have showed him slightly trailing Trump. Nevertheless, the Biden campaign believes the Buckeye State could be within reach.

There, Biden spoke at a car rally, an event that has come to symbolize his pandemic-era campaign, at Burke Lakefront Airport. He once again hit Trump for his pandemic response but also ratcheted up his tough talk against the president.

AD

“I’m serious, man. This guy’s a disgrace,” Biden said of Trump at one point in Cleveland, referring to the president falsely claiming doctors made more money off coronavirus patients.

AD

He also criticized Trump as “weak and chaotic with China on trade” and someone who not only had given up entirely on trying to get the pandemic under control but also was newly threatening to fire Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s leading infectious-disease expert, as soon as the election was over.

“Elect me, and I’m going to hire Dr. Fauci! And I’m going to fire Donald Trump!” Biden said. “ … I’m never going to wave the white flag of surrender. We’re going to beat this virus and get it under control, I promise you. Look, the first step to beating the virus is beating Donald Trump.”

AD

By contrast, Harris said she would be spending her day focusing on Biden, barely even mentioning Trump by name at her first stop in Luzerne, Pa.

“On the eve of the election, I’m just going to talk about Joe,” Harris said. “I’m not even going to talk about the other guy. I don’t feel like talking about the other guy.”

Other than a few references to “you-know-who,” Harris excised the president from her remarks. Instead, she used Biden’s life experiences to explain why he holds his policy positions instead of why those positions are different from those of Trump.

AD

“Pennsylvania knows his story more than most. Joe has seen suffering. Joe has spent far too much time in the hospital with people he loves,” Harris told a crowd when talking about the pandemic and the importance of leaders taking it seriously.

AD

“Joe understands the significance and responsibility of our government in one of its core functions, which is to concern itself with the public health and well-being of the American people. That’s why he and President Obama pushed for the Affordable Care Act.”

The stop was the first of several scheduled for Harris on Monday as the Democratic ticket covers Pennsylvania. She also addressed a mobilization event aimed at Latino voters in Bethlehem. Trump supporters greeted Harris when she arrived there, some standing and holding signs, others in their vehicles honking horns. At both events, she avoided mentioning Trump by name, or even by title, lapsing only into an occasional “the other guy.”

AD

“You know Joe. Joe has seen more hardship than most should have to experience. Joe has suffered more loss than anybody should really have to suffer,” Harris said. “In the midst of any crisis he has faced, he sees always a moment where hard work, determination and faith can see you through to see the opportunity of the moment. On all of these issues, that’s where he’s at.”

The Bidens are scheduled to finish their day with a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, along with pop star Lady Gaga. Harris and Emhoff will close out Monday with a simultaneous drive-in rally in Philadelphia, with the singer John Legend.

Meanwhile, Biden’s campaign advisers sought to reassure supporters on Monday afternoon that Biden had numerous pathways to victory — including one they described as the “easiest” — winning Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

AD

AD

“We believe that we are well positioned in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. We know those states in particular are coming in later, but we think we’re going to win those states. That is our clearest path to victory,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a public briefing about what to expect on election night.

Biden’s last-minute trip to Ohio was an indication that the campaign felt as though the state was in play if they simply pushed voter turnout, she added.

O’Malley Dillon also warned that Trump would try to prematurely declare himself the winner on election night before all the votes were counted. Those declarations should be ignored, she said.

AD

“We are not distracted about whatever Donald Trump will try to throw out there,” she said.

In the briefing, Biden campaign adviser Bob Bauer also urged people to call their campaign hotline and notify law enforcement if they witnessed voter intimidation or suppression tactics from Trump’s supporters on Election Day.

“This will not be tolerated,” Bauer said. “And we will work with law enforcement to make sure our voters are protected and the process is protected.”