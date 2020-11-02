“When you see the number that released on Thursday, you say, ‘Wow, Trump was right,’ ” Trump told a rally in Michigan on Sunday, using the larger, annualized rate of 33.1 percent. “I’m delivering the great American comeback and we’re not having any more lockdowns, that I can tell you.”

But those looks can be deceiving.

The recovery has made up just two-thirds of the ground it lost this spring. The headline number from the report “gives a false impression of the economy’s true health,” Oxford Economics chief U.S. economist Gregory Daco wrote in a note last week. “Much of the gain came from carry-over effects from fast progress in May-July and activity has since slowed markedly.”

The firm now sees a the rebound hitting a “dangerous plateau… Without further fiscal aid until 2021, a poorly managed health situation and election uncertainty could make for a long winter.”

Relief funds are exhausted, coronavirus infections are hitting record levels, and hundreds of thousands of Americans continue signing up for jobless benefits every week as the recovery appears to be losing momentum.

AD

AD

“The number of people who have fallen into poverty has grown by 8 million since May, and at many businesses that have not yet reopened, furloughs are becoming permanent layoffs,” Rachel Siegel and Andrew Van Dam report. “Disposable personal income fell 4.4 percent in the third quarter, after a Cares Act-assisted 10 percent rise in the second quarter.”

Macroeconomists have already trimmed expectations for fourth-quarter growth. The team at Goldman Sachs cut its projection in half, to 3 percent, back in September once it concluded Washington was unlikely to approve more stimulus. The Atlanta Fed's latest GDPNow forecast, released Friday, sees 2.2 percent growth this quarter.

Corporate executives are nervous, too.

Despite the strong quarter, business leaders are “are warning that the bounceback wasn’t uniform and may prove fleeting as infections surge again,” the Wall Street Journal’s Micah Maidenberg writes.

AD

AD

Their bearishness is prompting some to announce “fresh rounds of job reductions as the pandemic continued to drag down their end markets. Exxon Mobil Corp. plans to cut up to 15% of its global workforce, including 1,900 positions in the U.S., over the next year. Boeing Co. said last week that it expects to reduce its head count by another 11,000 employees, including 7,000 layoffs, on top of the almost 20,000 already announced.”

Voters remain focused on the Trump’s handling of the pandemic, limiting his political upside from the GDP report.

While voters continue to give Trump an edge over Democratic nominee Joe Biden on economic stewardship, they appear more fixated on the Trump administration’s botched response to the ongoing health crisis. So the president’s touting of an incomplete economic recovery is unlikely to carry the day for him.

AD

AD

“This is mostly of Trump’s making,” Phillip Bump writes. “His decisions contributed to the virus growing as widespread as it is and, therefore, for the economy being contained in the way that it is. That it bounced back a bit is objectively better than it not having bounced back at all, but as a political argument, it’s shaky. It’s hard to believe that, for many Americans, the improvement in the economy will prompt the same visceral reaction Trump leveraged four years ago.”

Market movers

Wall Street isn't sure what will happen, either.

But regardless of who wins, experts say the result will echo: “Trump and Biden have sketched out dramatically different visions for everything from the pandemic to energy policy to immigration, leaving investors betting there will be unique sets of winners and losers depending on who wins the presidency,” the Wall Street Journal's Akane Otani reports.

AD

AD

“Roughly 6 in 10 investors with at least $1 million in investable assets already have made changes to their portfolios ahead of the elections — with many increasing the share of cash they have on hand or shifting money from one sector to another, UBS found in a survey. And more than half of investors say they anticipate making additional changes to their portfolios depending on who wins Tuesday’s elections.”

Fund managers fear a Washington that remains divided: “Investors [are watching] the probability of Democratic control of the Senate dwindle to that of a coin toss according to some metrics. And with it, so go the chances of a massive fiscal stimulus early next year that bulls were counting on to take stocks to new heights,” Bloomberg News's Michael P. Regan, Claire Ballentine and Vildana Hajric “Investors [are watching] the probability of Democratic control of the Senate dwindle to that of a coin toss according to some metrics. And with it, so go the chances of a massive fiscal stimulus early next year that bulls were counting on to take stocks to new heights,” Bloomberg News's Michael P. Regan, Claire Ballentine and Vildana Hajric report

The Fed is still king. The outcome of the election is “ unlikely to reverse many of the long-term trends now underway,” Capital Economics chief economist Neal Shearing writes in a note this morning. “Meanwhile, the performance of financial markets over the next four years will be shaped as much by the actions of the Fed as it will the policies of the president.”

Campaign 2020

The jockeying continues for potential Biden administration jobs.

The tensions foreshadow the fights to come: “Liberals, who are demanding rewards after muting their criticism of Biden’s centrism during the campaign, are scrutinizing the records of more-moderate potential picks in hopes of derailing them, while longtime Biden allies are looking for work,” Annie Linskey and Sean Sullivan report.

“The stakes are higher than usual. Biden’s appointees, if he wins, will determine the United States’ response to the Trump era — whether it is a return to traditional centrism or a plunge into liberal activism. And they will be tasked with repairing what Democrats see as the severe damage of the Trump era, as many federal agencies have departed from long-held practices and norms.”

Where things stand, per my colleagues:

AD

AD

Treasury secretary: Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard is a leading possibility. “Another possibility is Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo , a former finance executive who angered liberals by raising the retirement age and overhauling the pension system in her state. Either would be the first woman to fill the role.” One final name on the radar is Roger Ferguson , the president and CEO of the financial firm TIAA, who previously served as vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, who would be the first African American in the job. ” Liberals continue to hope Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) will be named instead.

Chief of staff: Biden's team hopes to quickly fill the position. The early favorite is Ron Klain , who was Biden’s chief of staff when Biden was vice president and also served as Obama’s “Ebola czar. ” A second, if less likely, possibility is Rep. Cedric L. Richmond (D-La.). If selected, Richmond would be the first African American to serve in the role. If he's not picked, sources tell my colleagues he'll receive another job with broad responsibilities in the White House.

Economic advisers: Ben Harris, Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey are all being considered for top jobs.

Attention Warren and Bernie: “Biden’s team is considering an informal ban on naming Democratic U.S. senators to the Cabinet if he wins — which would effectively block Warren for Treasury or Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for Labor,” Axios's Hans Nichols reports.

Florida voters will consider raising the minimum wage to $15: “The measure, if successful, would make Florida the eighth state to adopt an eventual $15-an-hour pay floor, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures,” the WSJ's Justin Baer reports.

“Voters in states from Arizona to South Dakota have approved higher minimum wages in recent years, but far fewer states have adopted plans to lift the wage floor to $15, the level endorsed by Biden. Most states that have, including California, New Jersey and Illinois, are governed by Democrats. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a Republican.”

Coronavirus fallout

From the U.S.:

A record-shattering week of new cases: “The seven-day average of new daily coronavirus infections in the United States — generally thought to be a more accurate metric than single-day case counts — hit 81,740 on Sunday, a new high,” according to data tracked by The Washington Post. “Record numbers of hospitalizations were also recorded nine states: Alaska, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, South Dakota and Utah,” Antonia Noori Farzan “The seven-day average of new daily coronavirus infections in the United States — generally thought to be a more accurate metric than single-day case counts — hit 81,740 on Sunday, a new high,” according to data tracked by The Washington Post. “Record numbers of hospitalizations were also recorded nine states: Alaska, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, South Dakota and Utah,” Antonia Noori Farzan reports

Fauci offered a blunt assessment of Trump's response: “We’re in for a whole lot of hurt. It’s not a good situation,” Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s leading infectious-disease expert, said in a wide-ranging interview with my colleagues over the weekend. “All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly.”

White House coronavirus adviser apologizes for interview on Russian state T.V.: “Scott Atlas apologized on Sunday for appearing on RT, Russian state television, days before the election,” Josh Dawsey Atlas, the favored adviser of Trump who opposes shutdowns and has promoted herd immunity internally, has increasingly come under scrutiny for his actions inside the administration .” “Scott Atlas apologized on Sunday for appearing on RT, Russian state television, days before the election,” Josh Dawsey reports . “.”

From the corporate front:

Airlines dangle offers, including free seats: “The deals can drum up demand and get travelers comfortable with flying again. They are also keeping at least some cash coming in the door, as airlines keep much of their fleets parked. Alaska Air usually runs 10 to 12 big promotions a year; it has recently been offering three a month,” the WSJ's Benjamin Katz, Alison Sider and Mike Cherney “The deals can drum up demand and get travelers comfortable with flying again. They are also keeping at least some cash coming in the door, as airlines keep much of their fleets parked. Alaska Air usually runs 10 to 12 big promotions a year; it has recently been offering three a month,” the WSJ's Benjamin Katz, Alison Sider and Mike Cherney report

Sports leagues eye augmented reality: “To keep fans engaged during the pandemic, sports leagues used more digital offerings, like virtual courtside seats and partnered with social media companies like Snapchat and Facebook to create AR experiences,” CNBC's Jabari Young “To keep fans engaged during the pandemic, sports leagues used more digital offerings, like virtual courtside seats and partnered with social media companies like Snapchat and Facebook to create AR experiences,” CNBC's Jabari Young reports . Teams are eventually hoping to make money off the experiences.

Pocket change

Tech start-ups worry about new H1-B visa rules.

The changes were announced last month: “Those rules hit especially hard for technology startups, whose founders and rank-and-file are often immigrants and which usually pay employees a lower salary but compensate with stock options. Many salaries under the new rules start at $208,000, even for inexperienced workers,” the WSJ's Heather Somerville and Michelle Hackman report.

AD

AD

“Some founders say they are shifting hiring and growth plans away from the U.S., establishing engineering hubs in Eastern Europe and sending new recruits from American universities who would require a U.S. visa to work instead at satellite offices in Canada.”

Nielsen plans to sell retail arm: “The company said it would sell an arm that measures consumer insights for $2.7 billion to private equity firm Advent International,” Bloomberg News's Crystal Tse reports.

“The sale will replace Nielsen’s earlier plan to spin off the unit tax-free into a publicly listed company in the first quarter of 2021. It had unveiled that plan last year after it came under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management Corp.”

Daybook

Today:

The Institute for Supply Management releases its latest survey of purchasing managers at factories

Tuesday:

Election Day. Vote!

Wednesday:

The Fed’s FOMC begins its two-day meeting

Thursday:

Fed chair Jay Powell meets the press after the FOMC meeting

The Labor Department reports weekly jobless claims

Friday:

The Labor Department releases the monthly jobs report

The funnies