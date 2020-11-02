The “them” here referred to the media, as Trump indicated by pointing at the cameras capturing the rally. But, really, the ones driven crazy by Trump’s insistence that the virus is simply going away are experts who understand that a virus infecting more than 80,000 people a day, near the country’s peak, is not “rounding the turn,” at least not to anything positive.

“Because all they want to do,” Trump continued, “you turn, and then there’s covid, covid, covid, covid, covid,” referring to covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. “ ‘We’d like to talk about covid’ and then next turn. Here’s what happens: November 4th, you won’t hear too much about it. You won’t hear too much about it.”

This is also a typical bit of Trump’s shtick. The media is only talking about the virus to hurt him, he claims, and as soon as the election is over, the press will no longer care that thousands of people are dying every week.

At this point, though, something unusual happened: The crowd began to chant.

“Fire Fauci!” they said in unison, referring to Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s chief infectious-disease expert. “Fire Fauci!”

“Don’t tell anybody,” Trump said, “but let me wait till a little bit after the election please. I appreciate the advice. I appreciate the advice.”

Trump and Fauci have been at odds for months now. The core tension is a simple one: Fauci advocates a much more robust government response in approaching the virus, a position held by most outside experts as well. Trump, on the other hand, is eager to present his response to the virus as one that could not have been improved upon. Having Fauci out there pointing out that this is not really the case, even obliquely, is not something the president appreciates.

By mid-July, the White House was trying to blame Fauci for having made key mistakes, arguments Trump reiterated to that audience in Florida on Sunday. By August, he had elevated Scott Atlas from pro-Trump Fox News punditry to the White House coronavirus task force, where he quickly sidelined the government experts who had been trying to navigate a path between Trump’s politics and public health. Trump’s focus on Fauci as the guy who was wrong — which he really wasn’t — is how the crowd knew to target the doctor.

But Trump is not only frustrated by Fauci because Fauci clearly disagrees with Trump’s approach to the pandemic. He is also obviously annoyed by Fauci because so many people trust Fauci’s opinion on the pandemic over Trump’s.

Polling has shown this repeatedly. Even as views of Fauci dropped among Republicans over the summer, he was still viewed with more confidence by most Americans. According to recent CNN-SSRS polling, Fauci is even now viewed more favorably on net than Trump — and, in fact, more favorably than former vice president Joe Biden, Trump’s opponent in the election.

On net — meaning subtracting the percentage who view each man unfavorably from the percentage who view him favorably — Trump’s at minus-15 overall. Biden does better, landing at plus-11. (His favorability advantage over Trump among likely voters is the largest since 1992, according to Gallup polling.)

Fauci is at plus-35.

In other words, Trump isn’t only targeting Biden, who’s more popular than he is — he has also decided to disparage Fauci, someone who he could leverage as one of his guiding hands in this uncertain moment. His campaign tried to do this, to iffy effect. But it’s clear Trump was never into it, so instead he smugly tells his supporters that he’ll fire the guy.

Notice, on the graph above, we included Fauci’s net favorability for a number of demographic groups. Among Republicans and Whites without degrees, for example, he’s at minus-2 and plus-24 respectively — not too shabby for someone Trump has worked to establish as a political opponent.

Among independents, he’s at plus-33. Women give Fauci a plus-37 net favorability. Whites with college degrees have him at plus-54.

Those last two groups overlap and represent a key weak spot for Trump. White women with college degrees have shifted hard against the GOP in the past five years, helping to drive the party’s massive losses in the 2018 midterms. Trump’s handling of the pandemic hasn’t helped his standing with them, and his winking comments about firing Fauci could only make things worse.

So why not tell the crowd to relax and that he has confidence in Fauci’s expertise? Because Trump would rather egg on the applause of the audience than tamp it down. To some extent, this is tactical: He needs massive turnout from his base to win the election, a need he has prioritized over working to win back college-educated women. But it’s also psychological. Trump likes cheering and applause, and given the choice between earning more applause and earning less, he’ll almost always pick the former.

Trump’s handling of the pandemic is a central reason his campaign is in such dire straits, so he and his team tried, for a while, to argue that he was handling things effectively. After he contracted the virus, though, his message shifted to simply arguing that it would all be over soon.