The resulting unease has only grown over the past four years, with many Democrats not only feeling unsure about how much confidence to place in polls but also viewing the stakes of the election as considerably higher. That uncertainty has probably fueled the massive early turnout we’ve seen so far. But any poll result that suggests a 2016-like result is looming risks kicking up a tornado of panic within his base.

Two polls have done that over the past week. The first was a Marquette University poll showing Biden with a five-point lead in Wisconsin, a narrower lead than Clinton enjoyed in the university’s final poll in 2016. Then, on Saturday, a new poll in Iowa from the Des Moines Register and Selzer & Company showed Trump with a seven-point lead — precisely where he was four years ago.

Shades of 2016. Alarm bells ringing all over the left.

After all, Trump ended up winning both of those states, improving to a nine-point win in Iowa and squeaking past Clinton in Wisconsin as undecided voters overwhelmingly tipped into his column.

The Marquette poll was one of those that helped foster Democrats’ sense of confidence in the 2016 result; that it shows something similar this time is seen not as reassuring but as concerning. Couple that with Trump’s continued strength in Iowa, according to the Des Moines Register poll, and conditions seem ripe for a repeat of Trump’s 2016 surge across the upper Midwest — the surge that won him the presidency.

But there are at least four reasons that that specific concern is overwrought, though not unwarranted.

The first is that individual polls are often an imperfect guide to the state of a race. The New York Times’s Nate Cohn has a good column contextualizing the Iowa result, making a similar point. Selzer & Company is the state’s premier pollster, but, as with any poll, there’s a built-in margin of error — even setting aside variations in how pollsters look at the likely turnout.

In general, it’s more useful to look at polling trends, averages of polls over time. When we do that, the differences between 2020 and 2016 are obvious.

In 2016, even late in the campaign, there were far more voters indicating that they were undecided than there are now. The swings between the final polls and the actual results were wide and generally favored Trump in the Midwestern states at issue. This year, there are simply fewer voters from which Trump might pick up new votes. And he’s doing so in the face of Biden leads that broadly top 50 percent. Some states have narrowed over the past few weeks, but none to the extent we saw four years ago.

Look at Wisconsin, for example.

Three weeks before the election, Clinton led Trump by eight points, 46 percent to 38 percent. Going into Election Day, that margin had fallen to five points, 47 percent to 42 percent. Trump then added five points on Election Day.

This year, Biden led by eight points three weeks out — but with more than 50 percent support. Now, he’s still up eight points, and with more than 50 percent of the vote, meaning that Trump would need to pull some of his support away to win, not just earn votes from undecideds.

Second, any late shift this year will be muted by the fact that so many voters in these states have already cast ballots. This was a unique problem for Trump this year: Even if he did close the gap with Biden (as he did in Iowa polling), thousands of votes were already banked in an environment in which he was trailing. That early vote is included in pollsters’ assessments, but it bears repeating.

Of course, in most places, Trump also didn’t gain much ground, particularly relative to 2016.

Third, pollsters are more acutely aware of what happened in 2016 than are voters. Marquette University is very aware that its 2016 results were off the mark. The assumptions the pollster makes this year about who will turn out to vote are going to be informed by the incorrect assumptions made then and the actual turnout.

Fourth, the map this year looks very different than in 2016. Biden leads in Arizona, Georgia and Florida, states that Trump essentially has to win if he is to be reelected. Trump was up eight points in Ohio at this point in 2016; now, the state is tied, and Biden is making a last-minute stop in Cleveland.

Of course, Trump can still win, as Nate Silver outlined over the weekend. The Register and Marquette polls may be signs that White working-class voters are coming home for Trump in the way that won him his narrow victory in 2016. Other dominoes could fall elsewhere to Trump’s advantage. His efforts to block vote-counting in these states could bear fruit.