We know when the polls are scheduled to close on Nov. 3. Little else is certain. Here’s what state officials say are their targets for reporting unofficial initial results in an election with unprecedented early voting, along with our analysis on how to regard those first tallies.
The polls close at:
6 PM
7
8
9
10
11
12 AM
1
EST
NH
ME
VT
WA
MA
MT
MN
ND
RI
OR
NY
WI
SD
ID
CT
MI
WY
PA
NJ
IA
OH
NE
DE
IN
IL
NV
WV
UT
VA
MD
CO
CA
MO
KY
KS
DC
NC
TN
SC
OK
AR
AZ
NM
GA
AL
MS
LA
TX
FL
AK
HI
6 PM
7
8
9
10
11
12 AM
1
In past years, media organizations called many races on election night because the vast majority of Americans voted in person on Election Day. This year is different; some 50 to 70 percent of ballots are likely to have been cast by mail. President Trump has told allies he wants to declare victory on election night if early results indicate he is leading. But elections depend on final, not fast, results, as certified by states.
Mail-in ballots require meticulous hand-counting in many places. Some states, including several battlegrounds, accept ballots up to a week later. In close races, states may take days or weeks for states to count every ballot and determine the victor.
[How The Post is reporting election results]
Early results may still be substantial. In Florida, for instance, early votes are counted as they arrive, so initial results could include millions of mail-in ballots. In other states, such as Pennsylvania, election officials can’t begin processing mail-in ballots until Election Day, so a statewide tally could take days.
[When will we know the results of the 2020 election?]
Here’s our guide to when final polls close in every state, and what to look for throughout the night:
States with polls closing...
BY 6:00 PM EASTERN
ELECTORAL
VOTES
STATE
RATING
Indiana (first)
Likely Rep.
11
8
Kentucky (first)
Solid Rep.
BY 6:00 PM EASTERN
STATE
RATING
ELECTORAL VOTES
Indiana (first)
11
Likely Rep.
8
Kentucky (first)
Solid Rep.
BY 6:00 PM EASTERN
STATE
RATING
ELECTORAL VOTES
Indiana (first)
11
Likely Rep.
Kentucky (first)
Solid Rep.
8
BY 7:00 PM EASTERN
ELECTORAL
VOTES
STATE
RATING
Florida (first)
Tossup
29
Georgia
Tossup
16
Kentucky (final)
Solid Rep.
8
Likely Rep.
Indiana (final)
11
New Hampshire
(first)
Lean Dem.
4
Likely Rep.
South Carolina
9
Vermont
Solid Dem.
3
Lean Dem.
Virginia
13
- First results are expected in Florida within the hour; they could number in the millions. Nearly 9 million votes were cast early in person and by mail. Florida is one of the few swing states that allow the counting of those votes a week or more before Election Day.
- First results are also expected in Georgia within the hour. More than 2 million people voted early and in person, and more than 1 million voted by mail. The state allows those ballots to be processed as they are received, but they cannot be counted until the polls have closed on Election Day.
- New Hampshire expects to have preliminary results for most of the state on election night. While absentee voting is up this year, most of the vote is expected to be cast on Election Day.
BY 7:30 PM EASTERN
ELECTORAL
VOTES
STATE
RATING
North Carolina
Tossup
15
18
Ohio
Tossup
5
West Virginia
Solid Rep.
- First results are expected in North Carolina and Ohio within the hour. Both states permit mail ballots to be processed before Election Day but not counted until the polls close.
- North Carolina will report results from early in-person voting and mail ballots first, and Election Day voting will be counted last. The early vote nearly surpassed all voting in 2016, so the first results reported may appear substantial. Officials say they plan to report 95 percent of the vote on election night. The state counts mail-in ballots that are received up until Nov. 12.
- Ohio officials say they plan to release preliminary and unofficial results on election night that combine all votes, no matter how or when they were cast. All 88 counties are required to report the results of early and absentee voting, which has numbered about 2.5 million, to the secretary of state by 8 p.m. on election night. Ohio accepts ballots until Nov. 13.
BY 8:00 PM EASTERN
ELECTORAL
VOTES
STATE
RATING
Alabama
9
Solid Rep.
Connecticut
Solid Dem.
7
D.C.
Solid Dem.
3
Delaware
Solid Dem.
3
Florida (final)
Tossup
29
20
Illinois
Solid Dem.
6
Kansas (first)
Likely Rep.
Maine
See note
See note
Maryland
Solid Dem.
10
10
Massachusetts
Solid Dem.
Lean Dem.
16
Michigan (first)
6
Mississippi
Solid Rep.
Missouri
Likely Rep.
10
New Hampshire
(final)
4
Lean Dem.
New Jersey
Solid Dem.
14
North Dakota
(first)
3
Solid Rep.
7
Oklahoma
Solid Rep.
Pennsylvania
Lean Dem.
20
Rhode Island
Solid Dem.
4
South Dakota
(first)
3
Solid Rep.
Tennessee
11
Solid Rep.
Texas (first)
38
Tossup
Note: Maine allocates two electors to the statewide winner (likely Democrat) and one elector for each congressional district (one solid Democrat and one tossup).
- First results are expected from Texas within the hour, and the bulk of unofficial results should be in on election night. Texas’s early vote surpassed all of its vote in 2016; those early votes and absentee votes are expected to be tabulated first in most counties.
- First results from Pennsylvania are expected within the hour, for Election Day voting. However, state law does not allow processing mail-in ballots until Election Day. And officials in some counties have said they will not begin tallying those early votes until Nov. 4. So how some 2.5 million voted may not be known for days.
- First results from Michigan are expected within the hour, but preliminary results are expected to be sparse on election night. By law, local officials cannot begin processing processing mail ballots until Nov. 2. And that is only for jurisdictions larger than 25,000. Other locales have to wait until Election Day.
BY 8:30 PM EASTERN
ELECTORAL
VOTES
STATE
RATING
6
Arkansas
Solid Rep.
BY 9:00 PM EASTERN
ELECTORAL
VOTES
STATE
RATING
11
Arizona
Lean Dem.
Colorado
9
Lean Dem.
Kansas (final)
Likely Rep.
6
8
Louisiana
Solid Rep.
Michigan (final)
Lean Dem.
16
Minnesota
10
Lean Dem.
Nebraska
See note
See note
New Mexico
Solid Dem.
5
New York
Solid Dem.
29
North Dakota
(final)
Solid Rep.
3
South Dakota
(final)
Solid Rep.
3
38
Texas (final)
Tossup
Lean Dem.
10
Wisconsin
3
Wyoming
Solid Rep.
Note: Nebraska allocates two electors to the statewide winner (solid Republican.) and one elector for each congressional district (one lean Democrat and two solid Republican).
- First results are expected in Wisconsin and Minnesota with the hour.
- In Minnesota, mail votes can be processed as soon as they are received, and officials expect to release preliminary results on election night that combine early in-person, mail and Election Day votes.
- Unofficial results for Wisconsin are not likely on election night. Local and county officials cannot begin processing some 1.7 million early votes until Election Day. Milwaukee’s top election official has said preliminary results there may not be available until near dawn on Wednesday.
BY 10:00 PM EASTERN
ELECTORAL
VOTES
STATE
RATING
4
Idaho (first)
Solid Rep.
Tossup
6
Iowa
Montana
3
Likely Rep.
6
Nevada
Lean Dem.
Likely Rep.
6
Utah
- In Arizona, the early vote has approached the state total of 2.7 million in 2016. Those ballots can be processed and counted before Election Day, so a preliminary count on those may be available shortly after 10 p.m.
- First results for Nevada are expected within the hour. The early vote is close to surpassing the state total of 1.1 million in 2016. Nevada was one of ten states that mailed ballots to every active voter this year, and officials could begin counting those ballots 15 days before Election Day. More complete returns will not be known until at least Nov. 10, the final date for return of mailed ballots, provided they were postmarked by Election Day.
- First results for Iowa are expected within the hour. State officials have said they expect to have extensive preliminary results on election night because they could begin processing absentee ballots earlier. But a final unofficial count is not likely for another week. Mail ballots are valid if received up until Nov. 9, if they are postmarked by Election Day.
BY 11:00 PM EASTERN
ELECTORAL
VOTES
STATE
RATING
California
Solid Dem.
55
Idaho (final)
Solid Rep.
4
7
Oregon
Solid Dem.
12
Washington
Solid Dem.
BY 12:00 AM EASTERN
ELECTORAL
VOTES
STATE
RATING
Alaska (first)
Likely Rep.
3
Hawaii
Solid Dem.
4
Kate Rabinowitz contributed to this report.