We know when the polls are scheduled to close on Nov. 3. Little else is certain. Here’s what state officials say are their targets for reporting unofficial initial results in an election with unprecedented early voting, along with our analysis on how to regard those first tallies.

The polls close at: 6 PM 7 8 9 10 11 12 AM 1 EST NH ME VT WA MA MT MN ND RI OR NY WI SD ID CT MI WY PA NJ IA OH NE DE IN IL NV WV UT VA MD CO CA MO KY KS DC NC TN SC OK AR AZ NM GA AL MS LA TX FL AK HI

In past years, media organizations called many races on election night because the vast majority of Americans voted in person on Election Day. This year is different; some 50 to 70 percent of ballots are likely to have been cast by mail. President Trump has told allies he wants to declare victory on election night if early results indicate he is leading. But elections depend on final, not fast, results, as certified by states.

Mail-in ballots require meticulous hand-counting in many places. Some states, including several battlegrounds, accept ballots up to a week later. In close races, states may take days or weeks for states to count every ballot and determine the victor.

Early results may still be substantial. In Florida, for instance, early votes are counted as they arrive, so initial results could include millions of mail-in ballots. In other states, such as Pennsylvania, election officials can’t begin processing mail-in ballots until Election Day, so a statewide tally could take days.

Here’s our guide to when final polls close in every state, and what to look for throughout the night:

States with polls closing...

BY 6:00 PM EASTERN ELECTORAL VOTES STATE RATING Indiana (first) Likely Rep. 11 8 Kentucky (first) Solid Rep.

BY 7:00 PM EASTERN ELECTORAL VOTES STATE RATING Florida (first) Tossup 29 Georgia Tossup 16 Kentucky (final) Solid Rep. 8 Likely Rep. Indiana (final) 11 New Hampshire (first) Lean Dem. 4 Likely Rep. South Carolina 9 Vermont Solid Dem. 3 Lean Dem. Virginia 13

First results are expected in Florida within the hour; they could number in the millions. Nearly 9 million votes were cast early in person and by mail. Florida is one of the few swing states that allow the counting of those votes a week or more before Election Day.

within the hour; they could number in the millions. Nearly 9 million votes were cast early in person and by mail. Florida is one of the few swing states that allow the counting of those votes a week or more before Election Day. First results are also expected in Georgia within the hour. More than 2 million people voted early and in person, and more than 1 million voted by mail. The state allows those ballots to be processed as they are received, but they cannot be counted until the polls have closed on Election Day.

within the hour. More than 2 million people voted early and in person, and more than 1 million voted by mail. The state allows those ballots to be processed as they are received, but they cannot be counted until the polls have closed on Election Day. New Hampshire expects to have preliminary results for most of the state on election night. While absentee voting is up this year, most of the vote is expected to be cast on Election Day.

BY 7:30 PM EASTERN ELECTORAL VOTES STATE RATING North Carolina Tossup 15 18 Ohio Tossup 5 West Virginia Solid Rep.

First results are expected in North Carolina and Ohio within the hour. Both states permit mail ballots to be processed before Election Day but not counted until the polls close.

and within the hour. Both states permit mail ballots to be processed before Election Day but not counted until the polls close. North Carolina will report results from early in-person voting and mail ballots first, and Election Day voting will be counted last. The early vote nearly surpassed all voting in 2016, so the first results reported may appear substantial. Officials say they plan to report 95 percent of the vote on election night. The state counts mail-in ballots that are received up until Nov. 12.

will report results from early in-person voting and mail ballots first, and Election Day voting will be counted last. The early vote nearly surpassed all voting in 2016, so the first results reported may appear substantial. Officials say they plan to report 95 percent of the vote on election night. The state counts mail-in ballots that are received up until Nov. 12. Ohio officials say they plan to release preliminary and unofficial results on election night that combine all votes, no matter how or when they were cast. All 88 counties are required to report the results of early and absentee voting, which has numbered about 2.5 million, to the secretary of state by 8 p.m. on election night. Ohio accepts ballots until Nov. 13.

BY 8:00 PM EASTERN ELECTORAL VOTES STATE RATING Alabama 9 Solid Rep. Connecticut Solid Dem. 7 D.C. Solid Dem. 3 Delaware Solid Dem. 3 Florida (final) Tossup 29 20 Illinois Solid Dem. 6 Kansas (first) Likely Rep. Maine See note See note Maryland Solid Dem. 10 10 Massachusetts Solid Dem. Lean Dem. 16 Michigan (first) 6 Mississippi Solid Rep. Missouri Likely Rep. 10 New Hampshire (final) 4 Lean Dem. New Jersey Solid Dem. 14 North Dakota (first) 3 Solid Rep. 7 Oklahoma Solid Rep. Pennsylvania Lean Dem. 20 Rhode Island Solid Dem. 4 South Dakota (first) 3 Solid Rep. Tennessee 11 Solid Rep. Texas (first) 38 Tossup Note: Maine allocates two electors to the statewide winner (likely Democrat) and one elector for each congressional district (one solid Democrat and one tossup).

First results are expected from Texas within the hour, and the bulk of unofficial results should be in on election night. Texas’s early vote surpassed all of its vote in 2016; those early votes and absentee votes are expected to be tabulated first in most counties.

within the hour, and the bulk of unofficial results should be in on election night. Texas’s early vote surpassed all of its vote in 2016; those early votes and absentee votes are expected to be tabulated first in most counties. First results from Pennsylvania are expected within the hour, for Election Day voting. However, state law does not allow processing mail-in ballots until Election Day. And officials in some counties have said they will not begin tallying those early votes until Nov. 4. So how some 2.5 million voted may not be known for days.

are expected within the hour, for Election Day voting. However, state law does not allow processing mail-in ballots until Election Day. And officials in some counties have said they will not begin tallying those early votes until Nov. 4. So how some 2.5 million voted may not be known for days. First results from Michigan are expected within the hour, but preliminary results are expected to be sparse on election night. By law, local officials cannot begin processing processing mail ballots until Nov. 2. And that is only for jurisdictions larger than 25,000. Other locales have to wait until Election Day.

BY 8:30 PM EASTERN ELECTORAL VOTES STATE RATING 6 Arkansas Solid Rep.

BY 9:00 PM EASTERN ELECTORAL VOTES STATE RATING 11 Arizona Lean Dem. Colorado 9 Lean Dem. Kansas (final) Likely Rep. 6 8 Louisiana Solid Rep. Michigan (final) Lean Dem. 16 Minnesota 10 Lean Dem. Nebraska See note See note New Mexico Solid Dem. 5 New York Solid Dem. 29 North Dakota (final) Solid Rep. 3 South Dakota (final) Solid Rep. 3 38 Texas (final) Tossup Lean Dem. 10 Wisconsin 3 Wyoming Solid Rep. Note: Nebraska allocates two electors to the statewide winner (solid Republican.) and one elector for each congressional district (one lean Democrat and two solid Republican).

First results are expected in Wisconsin and Minnesota with the hour.

and with the hour. In Minnesota , mail votes can be processed as soon as they are received, and officials expect to release preliminary results on election night that combine early in-person, mail and Election Day votes.

, mail votes can be processed as soon as they are received, and officials expect to release preliminary results on election night that combine early in-person, mail and Election Day votes. Unofficial results for Wisconsin are not likely on election night. Local and county officials cannot begin processing some 1.7 million early votes until Election Day. Milwaukee’s top election official has said preliminary results there may not be available until near dawn on Wednesday.

BY 10:00 PM EASTERN ELECTORAL VOTES STATE RATING 4 Idaho (first) Solid Rep. Tossup 6 Iowa Montana 3 Likely Rep. 6 Nevada Lean Dem. Likely Rep. 6 Utah

In Arizona , the early vote has approached the state total of 2.7 million in 2016. Those ballots can be processed and counted before Election Day, so a preliminary count on those may be available shortly after 10 p.m.

, the early vote has approached the state total of 2.7 million in 2016. Those ballots can be processed and counted before Election Day, so a preliminary count on those may be available shortly after 10 p.m. First results for Nevada are expected within the hour. The early vote is close to surpassing the state total of 1.1 million in 2016. Nevada was one of ten states that mailed ballots to every active voter this year, and officials could begin counting those ballots 15 days before Election Day. More complete returns will not be known until at least Nov. 10, the final date for return of mailed ballots, provided they were postmarked by Election Day.

are expected within the hour. The early vote is close to surpassing the state total of 1.1 million in 2016. Nevada was one of ten states that mailed ballots to every active voter this year, and officials could begin counting those ballots 15 days before Election Day. More complete returns will not be known until at least Nov. 10, the final date for return of mailed ballots, provided they were postmarked by Election Day. First results for Iowa are expected within the hour. State officials have said they expect to have extensive preliminary results on election night because they could begin processing absentee ballots earlier. But a final unofficial count is not likely for another week. Mail ballots are valid if received up until Nov. 9, if they are postmarked by Election Day.

BY 11:00 PM EASTERN ELECTORAL VOTES STATE RATING California Solid Dem. 55 Idaho (final) Solid Rep. 4 7 Oregon Solid Dem. 12 Washington Solid Dem.

BY 12:00 AM EASTERN ELECTORAL VOTES STATE RATING Alaska (first) Likely Rep. 3 Hawaii Solid Dem. 4

BY 1:00 AM EASTERN ELECTORAL VOTES STATE RATING Likely Rep. 3 Alaska (final)

Kate Rabinowitz contributed to this report.