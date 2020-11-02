AD

The closing polls confirm just about all of that.

The final polls from prominent pollsters all show Biden with a bigger lead. An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows Biden up by 10 points, 52 percent to 42 percent, with 6 percent undecided. That compares to the last NBC/WSJ poll of 2016, in which Clinton led 44-40 with 16 percent undecided — more than twice as many gettable votes.

The final Fox News poll has Biden up 8 points, 52-44, with 4 percent undecided. Its final 2016 poll had Clinton up 48-44, with 8 percent undecided.

It’s similar in swing states; even when the margins are comparable, there are fewer undecideds. Today, for example, Monmouth University has Biden up 51-44 in Pennsylvania, with 5 percent undecided, versus Clinton 48-44 with 8 percent undecided. In Wisconsin, Marquette University Law School has Biden up 48-43 with 9 percent undecided, versus Clinton up 46-40 with 14 percent undecided.

The poll averages in key states almost all indicate fewer votes are up for grabs — though it’s closer than in some national polls, perhaps reflecting how much attention those states get.

According to FiveThirtyEight averages, in Wisconsin, Biden is at 51.9 percent and Trump at 43.7 percent, with about 4 percent undecided. At the end of 2016, it was Clinton up 49.6-44.3, with 6 percent undecided. In Michigan, 6 percent are undecided, versus 8 percent in 2020. In Ohio, it’s 5 percent versus 7 percent four years ago.

Poll errors are still possible, but there is less margin for error and fewer winnable voters for Trump in these polls.

Which brings us to Biden’s image. As The Post’s Philip Bump reported this weekend, his popularity has gradually increased as the race has worn on, with a majority of voters now viewing him positively, compared to about 4 in 10 voters with Clinton four years ago. While Biden previously led among voters who didn’t like either candidate — a crucial group that went for Trump in 2016 and proved decisive in key states — Biden’s increased popularity has actually rendered this group too small for pollsters to break out those numbers. That says plenty.

So for Trump to win, he needs to somehow win over voters who like Biden and not him or win much more of a smaller share of voters who don’t like either of them. Either that, or polls would have to be even more wrong than 2016 and/or turnout would have to look nothing like we’re expecting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The two states to watch: Florida and Pennsylvania

With about 24 hours to go until we start counting votes, everyone’s looking for the key states to watch for. And more and more, those two states are looking like Florida and Pennsylvania.

While these are two of the four states that Trump won by about one point or less in 2016, they’re the two that remain the closest. According to FiveThirtyEight averages, Biden has built 8-point-plus leads in both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — the other two one-pointers from 2016 — but Pennsylvania hasn’t tilted as much toward him, with Biden leading by about 5.1 points there. Florida is at Biden +2.3.

Why is Pennsylvania potentially in a different category? One theory holds that it’s because of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, which became a flash point during the final presidential debate. Biden at one point in the primaries said he would allow “no new fracking” as president, before clarifying himself, and he said at the debate that he would like to phase out the oil industry over time. Trump seized on that at the debate and ever since, and a New York Times-Siena College poll released this weekend shows Pennsylvanians support fracking 52-27 — significantly more support than on this issue than nationally, given Pennsylvania is a big fracking state.

But a Washington Post-ABC News poll this weekend showed a much closer margin on which candidate voters trust to handle fracking — a different question that could account for both established partisanship and more nuanced views of fracking — 46 percent for Trump to 42 percent for Biden.

As for Florida, well, it’s always close. And the biggest reason these might be the two biggest states on Tuesday is readily apparent: They are two of the three biggest electoral vote prizes, after Texas, with Pennsylvania supplying 20 electoral votes and Florida 29.

If Biden wins either of them, Trump’s path to victory becomes much more difficult if not prohibitive. If Trump wins both, he has much more of a fighting chance, without question.

Seen enough in Nevada?

These posts have regularly updated the early vote situation in Nevada, given its prominence in deciding that swing state — and the idea that it could be the best early indicator of whether Democrats have a turnout edge in the 2020 election.

And the final word is that Democrats are looking good.

The Democrats have built a 91,000-voter advantage in the early vote in all-important, Las Vegas-based Clark County. That’s bigger than it was in 2016, when it was about 73,000 votes. Even accounting for population growth, they’ve exceeded their previous advantage in the county, which accounts for two-thirds of all votes in Nevada.