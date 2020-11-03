It’s too important not to do it, she told her godson, Michael Blaylock.
“She said in her own little way, ‘If I’m 108 years old, and it’s still important to me, then there should not be any excuses from anybody,’ ” Blaylock told WTLV.
Having lived through more than 20 presidencies, decades of historical events and social movements, Blaylock said, Ray values the opportunity to vote and understands the importance of doing so like few others do.
“In light of her own life, the things that she experienced during the civil rights era, and before that the discrimination, the divisiveness, she’s seen a lot in those 108 years,” he said.
Family members, friends and neighbors came out to celebrate Ray on Saturday, driving by her house honking their horns and dropping off gifts, which brought her joy.
But beyond candles and cake, Ray wanted to crown and celebrate her birthday by exercising her right to vote, which was legally granted to women 100 years ago, when she was 8.
“It had been in her mind all week,” Blaylock told News4JAX. “She said, ‘I know it’s my birthday and I know I’m 108, but I have to vote.’ ”
Although Ray is no longer able to walk into a voting site, she requested a ballot, filled it out and was taken to a secure drop box by a family friend Saturday.
“I just hope I can hold up and be an encouragement to somebody else,” Ray said.