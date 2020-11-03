Multiple surveys and polls over the past four years have given us plenty to get a sense of where some of those groups are politically and whether they’ve wavered or become more entrenched in response to the Trump administration.

This election will give some insight into whether former vice president Joe Biden is able to create a new coalition — uniting the Obama coalition with some former Trump supporters — to capture the White House. If he does, it will be due in part to the voters of several swing states (North Carolina, Arizona and Florida) that demographically represent the current diversity of America and how that could shape the political future of the country, along with the “blue wall” states that sent shock waves through the political world when they voted for Trump (Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin).

There are dozens of voting blocs worth watching tonight that could have a profound effect on the way the election turns out: Latinos, seniors, evangelical voters, rural voters. Here are a few I’ll be keeping close watch on to see whether enough members of these demographics vote differently than they historically do to have a significant impact on 2020 outcome.

1. Suburban women

In 2016, suburban women went for Trump because a large part of the demographic consists of White women, a group that usually backs the GOP presidential candidate. But these voters’ disinterest in backing Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, along with the Trump campaign deploying high-profile women surrogates — including his daughter Ivanka Trump, now an assistant to the president — led suburban women to choose Donald Trump.

Things began to change shortly after his win. The same group delivered Democrats a House majority in the 2018 midterm elections and sent record numbers of women to elected office across the country. However, Trump hasn’t stopped campaigning to make inroads with them. According to a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll, women in the suburbs favor Biden over Trump, 62 percent to 34 percent.

Trump’s appeals have been head-scratching and haven’t seemed to break through. He has attempted to scare suburban women into believing that liberals such as Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) will turn their suburbs into multicultural, socioeconomically diverse communities that will destroy “the American Dream” as defined by Trump and those who support him most. It is highly unlikely that the president will be able to win these voters, but whether they are the tipping point in longtime Republican strongholds such as Texas, Arizona and Georgia remains to be seen.

2. Black men

The overwhelming majority of Black men — 82 percent — backed Clinton in 2016, according to exit polls. But Trump won a higher percentage of support from them than any other GOP candidate in recent history. The Black-voter turnout in 2016 decreased significantly from previous years, including in traditionally blue states that Trump won — such as Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — that have a sizable percentage of Black male voters in their metropolitan areas.

The Trump campaign has aggressively sought to connect with Black voters, particularly men, with the hope that they would be able to shave Biden’s advantage with the demographic by a few percentage points, which could help them in a close race. The president has visited prison graduation ceremonies, opened centers in predominantly Black neighborhoods and touted the endorsements of hip-hop artists with the goal of growing his Black support. Biden’s team has dispatched Black male surrogates with the hope of getting Black men who backed President Barack Obama and Biden in 2008 and 2012 but sat out 2016 to return to the polls to vote against Trump, whom most Black Americans think is racist.

3. White non-college voters

Arguably no other group was more central to Trump’s success in 2016 than White non-college-educated voters — and if he is victorious this year, it will be largely due to their faithfulness to him.

In past surveys, the group has said it was their anxiety about a changing America — culturally, demographically and in terms of values — that led them to Trump and his conviction that America was at its greatest in years past. But Biden’s recent polling success — especially in some Midwestern states where Trump was successful in 2016 — is due in part to his ability to shave away at the president’s advantage with these voters.

In states such as Indiana, Iowa and Michigan, Biden has decreased the GOP’s advantage over the Democratic Party with White working-class voters who connect with him more than they did Clinton, and who are upset with Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn that accompanied it.

Some state polling in 2016 did not account for Trump’s ability to turn out first-time White working-class voters to the degree that he did, which is part of why his win was such a surprise. Whether they support him at similar rates could be a determining factor as to whether he will be able to repeat his successes in the swing states he captured in 2016.

4. Youth vote

Millennials are the largest voting bloc this election, and combined with Generation Z, voters under 40 are poised to have a significant influence in determining the outcome of the election this year. Voters ages 18 to 29 did not show up for the Democratic candidate in 2016 at rates comparable to 2008 and 2012, when they helped Obama get to the Oval Office. The percentage backing Clinton was five percentage points below the number that supported Obama, and at least a third chose third-party candidates.

