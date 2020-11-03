The only other time the community’s voters have been in agreement was when all nine chose Republican Richard Nixon over Democrat John F. Kennedy in 1960, the tradition’s first year.
On Monday, a video of one Dixville Notch resident explaining his vote for Biden attracted widespread attention. Les Otten described himself as a lifelong Republican who, despite disagreeing with Biden on many issues, felt that a vote for him was a vote for national unity.
“My vote today is meant to send a message to my fellow Republicans that our party can find its way back,” Otten said. “It’s time to return to the values the conservative party has held historically dear.”
Otten then became the first Dixville Notch voter to cast his ballot.
The 2020 results were a shift from 2016, when four Dixville Notch voters chose Democrat Hillary Clinton, two voted for now-President Trump, a Republican, and one selected Libertarian Gary Johnson. An eighth person wrote in the name of now-Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah), the 2012 Republican presidential nominee.
Watching the results in Dixville Notch is a hobby for some political observers, although there’s no correlation between the outcome there and the final tally of the presidential race. While the hamlet was once a destination for presidential candidates, the visits have slowed to a trickle since the Balsams closed in 2011 and the local population declined with it.
Neither Biden nor Trump earned any of the community’s five votes in this year’s primaries. Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg (D) took home three write-in votes, one of which was cast in the Republican primary. Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won one vote each.
Dixville Notch’s midnight-voting tradition almost had to pause this year because of a lack of registered voters, WMUR reported. The community had only four of five necessary voters until Otten, who is redeveloping the Balsams Resort, moved to town in January and registered to vote.
Most presidential election nights in Dixville Notch involve big food spreads and reporters crowded into the resort to watch voting, but the coronavirus pandemic disrupted that plan this year, town moderator Tom Tillotson told the Associated Press. He said the hamlet also would not be able to celebrate 60 years of midnight voting.
Two other New Hampshire towns usually cast their ballots around midnight. In Millsfield, voters chose Trump this year by a margin of 16 to five. Hart’s Location suspended its tradition because of the coronavirus.