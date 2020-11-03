Then, apparently spooked by a projection showing that 2.2 million people could be dead by late summer if no action were taken, Trump listened to the government’s infectious-disease experts, such as Anthony S. Fauci and Deborah Birx. He endorsed a broad shutdown of businesses and personal interactions in an effort to halt the person-to-person spread of the virus, a move that slammed the economy but also slowed the rate of infections.

In short order, though, Trump’s concern shifted from the number of infections to the economic damage being done. This was an election year after all, so his rhetoric again shifted. The country could get back to normal in short order, he insisted, perhaps even by Easter! When that obviously impossible deadline came and went, he and the government’s experts unveiled a set of benchmarks that states could use to scale back containment efforts. But Trump promptly ignored those benchmarks, encouraging states to simply roll back measures aimed at slowing the virus’s spread in favor of a resumption of normal activity.

“The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself,” he would say repeatedly — but the cure was never even close to being as bad as the virus’s toll in illness, the economic harm of uncontrolled spread and deaths.

We’ve been in this third phase of Trump’s since April. His approach to dismissing the virus has at times shifted, but the rhetoric has been consistent. The virus is just this thing that will crop up at times and that we have to deal with. He would often claim that there would simply be “flare-ups” of the virus, which his administration was ready to quickly stamp out. It wasn’t. He would say that his administration was focused on protecting those most at risk, like the residents of nursing homes. It didn’t.

From the get-go, Trump seems to have been betting on the emergence of a silver bullet. Maybe warm weather would stamp out the virus, as he said Chinese President Xi Jinping told him. Maybe scientists would develop an effective, inexpensive treatment such as hydroxychloroquine or convalescent plasma or regeneron, which could be touted as a cure. Maybe his push for the rapid development of a vaccine for the virus would allow — as he and his team predicted — for a broad inoculation program to go into effect this year. No such luck.

Eventually, he seems to have given up. While some experts, notably Fauci and Birx and Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, offered warnings about what was to come (100,000 cases a day; a bleak fall and winter), Trump dismissed such grim tidings. He preferred what Scott Atlas was saying in interviews on Fox News, so he added Atlas to his coronavirus response team, where the neuroradiologist pushed for letting the pandemic burn.

So it has. On Monday, the country hit a new high in the seven-day average of new cases, nearing 85,000. To put it in a grim context: There is now a new coronavirus infection in the country just about every second.

The increase over the past two months shows little sign of tapering off. The average number of new deaths is also increasing. Week-over-week, new cases are up 18 percent, and deaths are up 3 percent. Month-over-month, cases have nearly doubled, while the rate of new deaths is up 19 percent.

In March, when Trump was focused on containing the virus, he and his team presented the number 240,000 as the deadliest the pandemic would get if it were effectively contained. On Monday, the death toll neared 231,000.

The number of deaths occurring now has not matched the toll we saw earlier in the year. In part, this is a function of our improved understanding of how to treat the virus. But the numbers are a bit deceptive. The average number of new deaths on any given day has fairly consistently been about 1.8 percent of the number of new cases two weeks prior. That’s because of the way the disease progresses. Hospitalizations trail infections by about a week; deaths trail hospitalizations by about another week. So while the number of deaths is lower than it was in April, we can expect the number to climb soon after the number of cases does.

From a purely political perspective, Trump’s response to the virus has been baffling. The virus is by far the most commonly cited problem facing the country in Gallup’s polling; Trump’s handling of the pandemic is clearly a factor in his continuing to trail in the presidential contest.

What’s more, the recent surge in new cases has disproportionately hit areas of the country that supported him four years ago. The Midwest and Plains states are bearing the brunt of new cases, with per capita rates of new infection surging past highs hit in regions where the virus has been better contained. The map below is actually a decent proxy for the 2016 electoral results.

Over and over and over, Trump has insisted that the country is “rounding the corner” on the virus. He did so on Tuesday morning, as voters were lining up to vote.

“We are doing very well — and I say, rounding the corner. Some people don’t like that phrase, but I use that phrase,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends.” “We’re coming out with vaccines the likes of which nobody’s ever seen before.”

We are not doing well with the virus. We are not rounding the corner, as both Fauci and Birx have (pointedly) made clear in recent days. We are not yet coming out with a vaccine.

But Trump’s campaign depends on our assuming that all is well, in keeping with the third phase of his rhetoric. He demands that his supporters accept that same proposition, encouraging them to vote in person and to attend large, crowded rallies where masks are rare.