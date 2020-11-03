One hundred and forty years ago, The Washington Post printed the results of the first presidential election it covered: James A. Garfield against Winfield Scott Hancock. The Post had been in print for three years.

Garfield won in 1880: “Garfield Elected: An Undoubted Republican Majority in the Electoral College.” We've been in the campaign reporting business ever since.

As we wait for results from this election, let’s take a look back at the Post’s front pages for every other U.S. presidential election since 1880, from Grover Cleveland and Calvin Coolidge to Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama.

2016

Donald Trump vs. Hillary Clinton

2012

Barack Obama vs. Mitt Romney

2008

Barack Obama vs. John McCain

2004

George W. Bush vs. John Kerry

2000

George W. Bush vs. Al Gore vs. Ralph Nader

1996

Bill Clinton vs. Robert Dole vs. H. Ross Perot vs. Ralph Nader

1992

Bill Clinton vs. George H.W. Bush vs. H. Ross Perot

1988

George H.W. Bush vs. Michael Dukakis

1984

Ronald Reagan vs. Walter Mondale

1980

Ronald Reagan vs. Jimmy Carter vs. John B. Anderson

1976

Jimmy Carter vs. Gerald Ford

1972

Richard M. Nixon vs. George McGovern

1968

Richard M. Nixon vs. Hubert Humphrey vs. George Wallace

1964

Lyndon B. Johnson vs. Barry Goldwater

1960

John F. Kennedy vs. Richard M. Nixon

1956

Dwight D. Eisenhower vs. Adlai E. Stevenson

1952

Dwight D. Eisenhower vs. Adlai E. Stevenson

1948

Harry Truman vs. Thomas E. Dewey vs. Strom Thurmond vs. Henry Wallace

1944

Franklin D. Roosevelt vs. Thomas E. Dewey

1940

Franklin D. Roosevelt vs. Wendall L. Wilkie

1936

Franklin D. Roosevelt vs. Alfred M. Landon

1932

Franklin D. Roosevelt vs. Herbert Hoover

1928

Herbert Hoover vs. Alfred E. Smith

1924

Calvin Coolidge vs. Robert M. Lafollette vs. Burton K. Wheeler vs. John W. Davis

1920

Warren G. Harding vs. James M. Cox vs. Eugene V. Debs

1916

Woodrow Wilson vs. Charles Evans Hughs

1912

Woodrow Wilson vs. William Howard Taft vs. Theodore Roosevelt vs. Eugene V. Debs

1908

William Howard Taft vs. William Jennings Bryan

1904

Theodore Roosevelt vs. Alton Parker

1900

William McKinley vs. William Jennings Bryan

1896

William McKinley vs. William Jennings Bryan vs. Thomas Watson vs. John Palmer

1892

Grover Cleveland vs. Benjamin Harrison vs. James B. Weaver

1888

Benjamin Harrison vs. Grover Cleveland

1884

Grover Cleveland vs. James G. Blaine

1880

James A. Garfield vs. Winfield Scott Hancock

