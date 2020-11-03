By Washington Post Staff
November 3, 2020
One hundred and forty years ago, The Washington Post printed the results of the first presidential election it covered: James A. Garfield against Winfield Scott Hancock. The Post had been in print for three years.
Garfield won in 1880: “Garfield Elected: An Undoubted Republican Majority in the Electoral College.” We've been in the campaign reporting business ever since.
As we wait for results from this election, let’s take a look back at the Post’s front pages for every other U.S. presidential election since 1880, from Grover Cleveland and Calvin Coolidge to Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama.
2016
Donald Trump vs. Hillary Clinton
2012
Barack Obama vs. Mitt Romney
2008
Barack Obama vs. John McCain
2004
George W. Bush vs. John Kerry
2000
George W. Bush vs. Al Gore vs. Ralph Nader
1996
Bill Clinton vs. Robert Dole vs. H. Ross Perot vs. Ralph Nader
1992
Bill Clinton vs. George H.W. Bush vs. H. Ross Perot
1988
George H.W. Bush vs. Michael Dukakis
1984
Ronald Reagan vs. Walter Mondale
1980
Ronald Reagan vs. Jimmy Carter vs. John B. Anderson
1976
Jimmy Carter vs. Gerald Ford
1972
Richard M. Nixon vs. George McGovern
1968
Richard M. Nixon vs. Hubert Humphrey vs. George Wallace
1964
Lyndon B. Johnson vs. Barry Goldwater
1960
John F. Kennedy vs. Richard M. Nixon
1956
Dwight D. Eisenhower vs. Adlai E. Stevenson
1952
Dwight D. Eisenhower vs. Adlai E. Stevenson
1948
Harry Truman vs. Thomas E. Dewey vs. Strom Thurmond vs. Henry Wallace
1944
Franklin D. Roosevelt vs. Thomas E. Dewey
1940
Franklin D. Roosevelt vs. Wendall L. Wilkie
1936
Franklin D. Roosevelt vs. Alfred M. Landon
1932
Franklin D. Roosevelt vs. Herbert Hoover
1928
Herbert Hoover vs. Alfred E. Smith
1924
Calvin Coolidge vs. Robert M. Lafollette vs. Burton K. Wheeler vs. John W. Davis
1920
Warren G. Harding vs. James M. Cox vs. Eugene V. Debs
1916
Woodrow Wilson vs. Charles Evans Hughs
1912
Woodrow Wilson vs. William Howard Taft vs. Theodore Roosevelt vs. Eugene V. Debs
1908
William Howard Taft vs. William Jennings Bryan
1904
Theodore Roosevelt vs. Alton Parker
1900
William McKinley vs. William Jennings Bryan
1896
William McKinley vs. William Jennings Bryan vs. Thomas Watson vs. John Palmer
1892
Grover Cleveland vs. Benjamin Harrison vs. James B. Weaver
1888
Benjamin Harrison vs. Grover Cleveland
1884
Grover Cleveland vs. James G. Blaine
1880
James A. Garfield vs. Winfield Scott Hancock
Illustrations by Michael Hoeweler for The Washington Post