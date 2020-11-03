Because Biden is the favorite in this race and has many more paths to victory, this post will focus on the fewer and thus more manageable number of paths to a surprise outcome: a Trump win.

The map, as it stands

First, let’s look at which states are up for grabs. For this, we used FiveThirtyEight’s polling averages and left virtually any state that appears to be in doubt in the undecided column.

As things stand at the start, Biden has more than 200 electoral votes expected to be in his column, while Trump has 125 locked up pretty tightly.

This unusually large early advantage for Biden owes to Democrats having put two Southern states in play — Georgia and Texas — along with Arizona, which has voted for only one Democratic presidential candidate since 1948.

So what are the possibilities from there?

Trump sweeps the South

Let’s say the Democrats’ attempt to storm the South comes up well short — which Trump badly needs to happen. What if Georgia and Texas stay red? And what if Trump also holds on to a couple of very tight states that he won in 2016, Florida and North Carolina? (The latter two states are expected to be the early bellwethers, given they count early and mail-in votes ahead of Election Day.)

Suddenly, we’ve got a potential barnburner. Winning these four states would put Trump on about equal footing with Biden, with the rest of the race decided along the Midwest/Rust Belt region and in the West.

Polls show Biden leading in most other yellow states on this map, but his leads are within or around the polls’ margins of error — smaller than his national lead.

Trump adds Pennsylvania (plus)

From there, Trump’s path to victory would be pretty obvious: Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania (plus a little more).

Pennsylvania polls closer than two other Midwestern/Rust Belt states that Trump won by less than one point in 2016: Michigan and Wisconsin. The FiveThirtyEight average has Trump down less than five points. It’s also the biggest electoral college prize in the region, with 20 votes up for grabs.

If Trump were to add just it and two Midwestern states he carried by eight or more points in 2016, Iowa and Ohio, he’d be right on the cusp of reelection, at 267 electoral votes.

From there, Trump could add any of the remaining five states and win, with the most winnable seeming to be Arizona, which he carried by 3.5 points in 2016.

This appears to be Trump’s most logical path to victory, given it would require only one true and significant upset. One catch with this scenario is that Pennsylvania’s results are expected to arrive slowly because it didn’t begin counting mail ballots until Tuesday morning. There could be a days-long lag before we know if this path is available to Trump.

It would also mean that Trump would need to win virtually everywhere else that’s polling close, which is no small task. Surprises do happen on Election Day, after all — and sometimes in both directions.

The Western path

A more unlikely path to victory for Trump flows through the West. What if Trump struggles to hold his ground in the Southeast but does better further toward the Pacific Ocean?

The below map gives him Texas — which is a must on virtually any winning map for the president — along with Arizona and Nevada, the latter of which Trump lost by two points in 2016.

In this scenario, he’d be up to 180 electoral votes. That would still put him shy of Biden, but with a real chance by winning through a combination of states in the Southeast and the northeastern quadrant of the country.

Also worth considering: In this and other scenarios, we’re giving Colorado to Biden, given that it’s a state that has trended pretty strongly blue in recent presidential elections and that polls show Biden winning comfortably there. But Trump lost it by less than five points last time, and while the polls we have show Biden with around a 10-point lead there, there has been precious little high-quality polling in the state.