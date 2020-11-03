The campaign

ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA: We're headed into the big day with the votes of at least 99 million Americans already in. Today, voters will have one last chance to make their voice heard.

You may have heard this one before, but it's all about turnout: While Joe Biden's lead over President Trump has been remarkably consistent, both in national and battleground polling, there's a fair share of unknowns and uncertainty in our highly charged and polarized environment — along with a margin of error that can swing either way.

The massive increase in early and mail voting due to the coronavirus pandemic means the majority of voters — for the first time in American history — are expected to have cast their ballots before Election Day, which is expected to favor Democrats. But with Republicans expected to turn out in droves today, analysts are closely watching turnout to assess whether they will overtake that early advantage in many key states.

With the mail ballot surge virtually ensuring a potentially lengthy counting period in some states, if the race ends up close, it's possible we won't know the winner for days or weeks — and that's perfectly normal.

With many Americans doubting polls this time after Trump's upset victory in 2016, there are some telltale signs that analysts, experts, campaigns and reporters are watching to get a picture of where the electoral college might be headed. Here's their list for what to monitor as the night goes on.

Indiana and Kentucky are expected to be the first two states to report their results, with polls closing early.

While those states are expected to go solidly for Trump, the Economist's George Elliott Morris says he will be watching “for hints of a broader shift toward Biden in whiter, more middle-density areas of the country.”

“Specifically Boone, Fayette, Campbell and Floyd and Harrison counties ” in Kentucky, he added. “If Joe Biden is doing even 2 or 3 points better than Hillary Clinton there, it'll be clear that our predictions of a slight reversion to the 2012 electorate with moderate White strength among Democrats are coming true.”

Some battleground states can share earlier and more advanced results than others. They could tip the balance.

Our colleague Elise Viebeck says Arizona, Ohio, Florida and North Carolina are among the swing states we'll know soonest, since “voters who have widely embraced early in-person or mail voting, and rules that let officials process and count mail ballots before Election Day.”

“At midnight, I'll be looking for results from Florida, North Carolina and Ohio,” GOP pollster Frank Luntz told us of what he'll be focused on this evening. “All three states should've counted most of their mail-in ballots by then and if Trump wins all three, it's going to be an election week. But if Biden takes any of those three, the race is over.”

Morris says he's watching Florida, North Carolina and Georgia, where Trump rallied on Sunday of rural voters and is expected to report results for both absentee and election day votes on the speedier end of things . due to concerns about turnout of rural voters and is expected to report results for

“ We will know early in the night if Joe Biden has built as large a lead among early votes as he needs to overcome Trump's expected advantage with election day votes,” Morris says. “ If Biden looks to be hitting his marks from pre-election polls — which roughly indicate a tied race in all three states — we will predict a Biden win in the more liberal states to the north, and thus a likely Biden electoral college victory too.

Matt Gorman, vice president Targeted Victory, a Republican strategy firm, told us that he'll be watching Cobb and Gwinnett County in the Peach State. “If the GOP can hit mid-40s there, that's decent,” he told Power Up.

Gorman added: “Forsyth County is the epicenter for suburbs heading into rural parts of the state and the place to watch the GOP margins. It'll give us a very good look at rural turnout.”

The Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman says “a historic breach of the Sun Belt ‘red wall’ in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas” by Biden “ would be the political equivalent of an earthquake. ”

Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster advising the Biden campaign, tells us she'll be watching Florida and Pennsylvania closely — specifically youth and urban turnout in both states.

Early county results could give critical clues in states such as Pennsylvania where full results are expected to lag behind.

Trump holds southern states such as Florida and Texas the final outcome of the race could come down to states that probably need more time to count. As Elise notes, “by law, Pennsylvania can’t start processing mail ballots until Election Day. Some counties have said they won’t begin counting those ballots until Nov. 4. Michigan allows larger jurisdictions to begin processing on Nov. 2 and expects to have unofficial statewide results available Nov. 6.”

Erie County in Pennsylvania will be the main focus for at least one Trump campaign staffer on Election night. “Whoever wins Erie will win Pennsylvania and will win the presidency,” the staffer predicted to Power Up.

“Erie County, a swing county that Mr. Trump won in 2016, is expecting about 50,000 mail ballots,” the New York Times's Trip Gabriel reports. “Election Day results will be reported first, then starting at 11 p.m., the results from about 10,000 mail ballots will be released, said Carl Anderson III, chair of the Erie County Election Board.”

Wasserman will also be watching Pennsylvania's smaller counties “to see if Trump is coming anywhere near his 2016 margins.”

Ben Wessel, NextGen America's executive director, is keeping an eye on the exit polls in the Keystone State: “Young Pennsylvanians only voted for Clinton by 9 points in 2016, and if Biden is doubling or tripling that level of support (as polls have been showing lately) it's probably enough to beat Trump in the ultimate swing state, regardless of turnout.”

Republican and Democratic lawyers fanned out across Pennsylvania are primed for a storm of potential voting-related issues.

“Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar has predicted that the vast majority of ballots will be counted ‘in a matter of days’ or ‘by the weekend [after the election] … maybe even significantly sooner,’” per Elise.

Mailed ballots that do not arrive in a secrecy envelope are also to be discarded, per a state Supreme Court ruling — adding yet another wrinkle to the state.

On top of all of this is the push by Republicans to nullify ballots that arrive after Election Day in Pennsylvania “ after the state’s high court rejected a previous attempt and the Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal,” report the in Pennsylvania “Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal,” report the New York Times's Jim Rutenberg, Michael Schmidt, Nick Corasaniti, and Peter Baker.

Election officials in the Keystone State were instructed to segregate ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day because of the potential for litigation that has already reached the Supreme Court. “ Justice Samuel Alito, who backed the Pennsylvania Republicans’ position, suggested in a statement accompanying the order that considering those mail-in votes valid would allow state courts to undercut election rules set by the state’s GOP-controlled Legislature,” the Wall Street Journal's Deanna Paul writes. Justice Samuel Alito, who backed the Pennsylvania Republicans’ position, suggested in a statement accompanying the order that considering those mail-in votes valid would allow state courts to undercut election rules set by the state’s GOP-controlled Legislature,”“Newly sworn-in Justice Amy Coney Barrett could be a decisive vote when she begins hearing cases.”

Trump is seeking to cast doubt on Pennsylvania's system: Trump wrote on Twitter last night that the Supreme Court allowing the state to count ballots that are postmarked on or before Election Day but arrive within three days after Nov. 3 would “allow rampant and unchecked cheating” and “undermine our systems of laws.” The tweet was shielded by Twitter because the company said “some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

But Trump has no legal authority to stop the count on Tuesday: “If a jurisdiction doesn’t get done counting its ballots on election night because of the volume, broken machines or any other reason, there’s zero grounds for stopping it under any state’s laws,” Benjamin L. Ginsberg, a leading elections lawyer in the U.S. for multiple Republican presidential candidates, told the Times. “You’re just going to disenfranchise people for his sport?”

Meanwhile, Democrats will be watching to see Trump if declares himself the 2020 winner prematurely. “Under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor [on election night],” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon told reporters on Monday, adding that Biden has more paths than Trump to an early victory. “We know that all the ballots are not going to be counted on election night.”

And more partisan showdowns are expected. Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan are “are all split between Democratic governors and Republican-run legislatures, teeing up a partisan clash over counting votes,” Paul notes.

Let's not sleep on the number of Senate races that will be closely watched, too.

Wessel says that he'll be watching turnout at college campus precincts in Maine. “We know control of the Senate could come down to just a few hundred votes in Maine, and if we're seeing record numbers of the youngest Mainers, especially students, showing up, it's likely game over for [Republican] Susan Collins (and Mitch McConnell's hold on the Senate),” Wessel told us.

It's critical for the big picture in Washington: “To have a governing majority next year in Washington, Democrats need control of the Senate. Without it, much — maybe even most — of an agenda by a Biden will be dead on arrival in a Republican-controlled Senate,” Amber Phillips writes this morning about what we're watching for in the race for the Senate.

Don't forget about statehouse races: “That’s because for the first time in 20 years, a presidential cycle is aligned with a congressional redistricting cycle, which, as we’ll explain, enhances the political impact of which side wins in these important races,” Amber also writes this morning.

Key places to look out for: “Texas, North Carolina, Michigan, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Arizona: The list of states with competitive state legislative-majority races reads similar to the list of presidential swing states.”

And there will be big questions about how well the mail-in voting went — and whether the U.S. Postal Service delivered on time.

Food for thought: “We won't know immediately, but I'm curious how many mail ballots will go unreturned — or arrive late. Most Americans aren't used to voting this way, and with all the shifting rules, it's easy to get confused about the process,” Elise wrote us in an email.

She notes: “If you haven't returned your mail ballot yet, there's still time to do it in person on Election Day in almost every state! Check out the rules here .”

Election night looks a lot different during a pandemic.

“Normally I would be watching the returns at an election night party or in a campaign headquarters, where the TVs would be tuned to CNN or MSNBC,” Amelia Showalter, the CEO of Pantheon Analytics, told Power Up. “ But this year I'll be at home, and like many Millennials I haven't had a cable TV subscription for years. So I'll probably tune into whatever YouTube or Facebook Live feed seems tolerable, and then keep refreshing Twitter and various news sites. I'm sure there will also be a lot of Slack and WhatsApp chatter among my fellow data nerds. I'm not expecting anything too decisive until at least Wednesday, though!”

In the media

POLL POSITION: Where things stand right now at a glance. We've highlighted some final polls for states where they are available:

Pennsylvania (20 electoral college votes): NBC News-Marist poll (Biden +5)

Florida (29 electoral college votes): Quinnipiac University poll (Biden +5)

Michigan (16 electoral college votes): FiveThirtyEight weighted average (Biden +7.9). RealClearPolitics average (Biden +5.1)

Wisconsin (10 electoral college votes): FiveThirtyEight weighted average (Biden +8.4). RealClearPolitics average (Biden +6.7)

Arizona (11 electoral college votes): NBC News-Marist poll (Tied)

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW:

When do the polls close?: Parts of Indiana and Kentucky kick off the closings, beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Florida becomes the first swing-state to close some of its polls an hour later with the rest closing at 8 p.m. ET. Remember if you're in line when the polls close, stay in line.

Hungry?: Ballots will be counted but calories will not. CNN Business's Alexis Benveniste details the food deals, many of which you can get delivered to your home.

Need a drink?: Why not do cocktail hour like a past commander in chief? Our colleague Mary Beth Albright will teach you how to make a drink like some our past presidents.

From the courts

A federal court rejected a GOP challenge in Texas: “A federal judge rejected a request by a conservative activist and three Republican candidates to toss out nearly 127,000 votes cast at drive-through polling sites in Texas’ most populous county, which is largely Democratic,” the Texas Tribune's Jolie McCullough reports.

Where things stand: “The ruling by U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen, a George W. Bush appointee, follows two earlier decisions by the all-Republican Texas Supreme Court rejecting similar efforts by Republicans challenging the validity of drive-through voting in Harris County. Hanen's ruling appears to clear the way for counting the early voting drive-through ballots on Election Day.”

At the White House

SHAKE-UP COMING REGARDLESS OF WHO WINS: “Trump is signaling that Election Day could be followed by a stretch of uncertainty and chaos as a purge of top officials, legal challenges to election results and potential resistance to a normal transition cloud the prospects for an orderly post-election period no matter who wins,” Anne Gearan, Yasmeen Abutaleb, Amy Goldstein and Josh Dawsey report.

Trump's growing list of soon-to-be ousted officials, whether he wins or loses: “He is contemplating replacing FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, along with a slew of officials at the public health agencies, they added,” our colleagues write.

Biden's team is preparing for an abnormal transition: “The former vice president's team is preparing for the possibility that Trump, should he lose, would block hundreds of Biden officials from gaining access to government resources as required by law,” our colleagues write.

Their prepared response: “ Top Biden transition members have discussed potential legal responses and are eyeing other ways, should Biden win the election, to begin what could be one of the most volatile transfers of power in American history, occurring at a moment when the economy is in shambles, coronavirus cases are on the rise and emotions are raw after a divisive election.”

The people

BIRX CONTRADICTS TRUMP ON COVID: “A top White House coronavirus adviser sounded alarms about a new and deadly phase in the health crisis, pleading with top administration officials for ‘much more aggressive action,’ even as Trump continues to assure rallygoers the nation is ‘rounding the turn’ on the pandemic,” Lena H. Sun and Josh Dawsey report.

More details: “We are entering the most concerning and most deadly phase of this pandemic … leading to increasing mortality,” said the Nov. 2 report from Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force. “This is not about lockdowns — It hasn’t been about lockdowns since March or April. It’s about an aggressive balanced approach that is not being implemented.”

The internal report bluntly contradicts Trump: “While the president holds large campaign events with hundreds of attendees, most without masks, she explicitly warns against them. While the president blames rising cases on more testing, she says testing is ‘flat or declining’ in many areas where cases are rising,” our colleagues write.

TRUMP SIGNALS HE WANTS TO FIRE FAUCI: “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election,” Trump told his supporters in Florida, after they chanted “Fire Fauci” repeatedly. “I appreciate the advice,” Andrea Salcedo reports.

Technically, the president does not have the power to do so: “As a career federal employee and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, Anthony S. Fauci is protected by federal civil service regulations that shield him from being fired or demoted for political reasons,” Paulina Villegas reports.

The fine print: “ Fauci could be removed, but it would imply a complicated process layered with civil service protections that require the government agency to provide evidence that there is a just cause for dismissal, including failure to follow orders or misconduct .”

Global power

VIENNA SHOOTINGS LEAVE TWO DEAD: “Multiple gunmen armed with rifles carried out a coordinated attack in central ­Vienna on Monday evening, police said, killing at least three people and injuring more than a dozen as Austrians gathered in bars and restaurants to enjoy the last hours before a new coronavirus lockdown,” Denise Hruby and Loveday Morris report from Austria's capital.

Vienna police said the attackers opened fire in six separate locations: “As midnight approached, at least one suspect had been killed by law enforcement, but authorities said the situation remained active. Police urged citizens to stay out of public areas while heavily armed officers swarmed the city, blocking roads to the center and searching vehicles. Medics set up a triage area to treat the wounded.”

