Our polyglot American system of election management, in which each state lives by different voting rules, will have dramatic effects on what gets counted and when. The states had time to figure that out. By mid-March, it was clear that the coronavirus pandemic would make ordinary in-person voting unsafe for millions of people and that the threat wouldn't be gone by Election Day.

At that time, most states had yet to hold primaries, and all of them learned how fragile or robust their systems were. States with little history of absentee voting, like New York, staggered under the demand. States with time to prepare, like Georgia, learned the flaws in their systems. States that had already implemented all-mail voting held error-free elections, but there wasn't the time or money for most states to copy them.

The result: Some states will have rapid counts tonight, and some will release partial results before a slower count of mail ballots. Some will be largely finished tabulating by early Wednesday morning, and some will be sorting ballots for days. That'll make it harder, though still possible, to look at where the vote is going based on the trends in key counties. The 10 below cover the gamut, from largely rural areas that will tell us if the president succeeded in finding new voters, to massive suburban counties that were trending Democratic before today, to majority-minority districts that will reveal whether Republicans made inroads into the non-White electorate. We've added the results from 2016 and, in parentheses, the change in the vote from 2012.

Vigo County, Ind.

Election Day ends at 6 p.m. Eastern across most, but not all, of Kentucky and Indiana, where some western counties, in both states, observe Central time. Since 1956, Vigo County (in the Eastern time zone) has backed the candidate who won the presidency, whether or not that candidate carried Indiana itself. It's held that bellwether status even though the results haven't matched the popular vote; Barack Obama did far better here than he did nationwide in 2008 and won by a handful of votes in 2012, even as he won easily across the country, while President Trump won by a landslide here even as he lost the popular vote.

Each time, Vigo voted to the left of Indiana as a whole. The vast majority of ballots come from the city of Terre Haute, exactly the sort of place where Democrats underperformed four years ago, with unemployment relatively low but few new people or industries moving in. And Democrats didn't compete for the state at all, even before then-Gov. Mike Pence was selected as Trump's running mate, giving the ticket a lift across the state. (Pence had actually lost the county by 20 percentage points when he was elected governor.) Joe Biden hasn't competed for it, either, making this a good, early test of whether voters are moving as polls suggest they might: Nearly 90 percent of voters here are White, and just one-quarter have college degrees.

How it voted last time:

Trump: 21,937 (+2,568)

Clinton: 15,931 (-3,781)

Third parties: 2,259 (+1,335)

When we'll know the count: Likely very quickly. Before Tuesday, 5,893 voters had returned absentee ballots, which election officials can count right away, and 28,606 people had voted early in person. Just 8,000 more votes would break this century's record for turnout here, set in 2008. All absentee ballots need to be turned in by noon today, so any ballots counted after tonight would be found in a recanvass.

Pinellas County, Fla.

Democrats' jitters in this state are focused on Miami-Dade County, where they were slow to respond to Republicans' Latino outreach; Republicans are closely watching Sumter County, where The Villages retirement community usually pads their statewide majority but where Biden's focus on the coronavirus might have made inroads. (The president and vice president both campaigned in The Villages over the past week.) But this suburban county will be telling, and since 1976, when Democrats have done well in Florida, they've routed Republicans here.

Clinton lost it, narrowly. She dominated in St. Petersburg and its closest suburbs and won the city of Clearwater, but lost everything else here, trailing badly with older White voters. If Biden has made gains with those voters, it'll show up here as much as in any other part of Florida, and his margins in suburban precincts could point to what's happened elsewhere on the Interstate-4 corridor. Four years ago, Clinton won the early vote, and the advantage in same-day voting for the president happened all over the state, foreshadowing his win. (See the full political breakdown of Florida.)

How it voted last time:

Trump: 239,201 (+25,943)

Clinton: 233,701 (-5,403)

Third parties: 24,583 (+17,833)

When we'll know the count: Early votes and most mail ballots will be counted before polls close, at 7 p.m. Eastern in most of the state, and 61 percent of registered voters used those options. The county hit 86 percent of its 2016 vote total before today, and absentee votes that arrive after polls close won't be counted per Florida law.

Cobb County, Ga.

The modern Republican Party in Georgia was built in an unrecognizable version of Cobb County. Jimmy Carter won it in 1976, but lost it to Ronald Reagan, and no Democrat won it again until 2016. Hillary Clinton won formerly Republican cities like Marietta, and Democrats gained ground in every election after that. To win the state, they need to build a margin here of tens of thousands of votes.

If that happens, it will break the old Republican coalition in some ways that are especially dangerous for the party. Its nine-year-old congressional and legislative maps were drawn when Atlanta's northern suburbs were reliably conservative. The down-ballot races here could determine control of the U.S. Senate and, if the Republican vote rolls back, threaten their majority in the state House. Two years ago, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams won the county by 30,000 votes, nearly enough to close the statewide gap with now-Gov. Brian Kemp; if Democrats don't beat that margin, they're not likely to carry Georgia. (More on Georgia's political geography.)

How it voted last time:

Clinton: 160,121 (+26,997)

Trump: 152,912 (-18,810)

Third parties: 21,025 (+15,036)

When we'll know the count: We'll know much of it within an hour or so of polls closing at 7 p.m. Eastern, as 58 percent of eligible voters already cast their ballots, and the county (like the rest of Georgia) began processing absentee votes in mid-October, which could mitigate the problems that delayed the count from the summer primary.

Wilson County, N.C.

Republicans have been losing ground in North Carolina's biggest cities and started this cycle looking for new votes in more rural areas. Wilson didn't vote for the president four years ago, but it's in a region that did, and Pence rallied in tiny Elm City last week as part of a strategy that worked for Republicans before: showering attention on smaller communities, as a contrast with campaigns that flit between big cities.

This is a good, early place to watch if the GOP found new White voters without college degrees and if it's made any inroads with rural Black voters. Watch, also, if Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Cal Cunningham can carry it; the county broke for Democratic then-Sen. Kay Hagan by six points six years ago, and she was running as a Sunday-school-teaching pragmatist, while his favorable ratings were turned upside down by a sex scandal. (The six political states of North Carolina.)

How it voted last time:

Clinton: 19,663 (-1,212)

Trump: 17,531 (-423)

Third parties: 941 (+661)

When we'll know the count: Polls were scheduled to close at 7:30 p.m Eastern, though initial results have been delayed till 8:15 p.m. after voting was extended at a handful of precincts. Most of the expected vote may be counted at that point, though, as North Carolina's counties had time to process mail and early votes before today. Nearly 55 percent of all registered voters will be covered by that count. The state is allowing mail ballots postmarked by today to be counted if they arrive by Nov. 8, a rule that has survived several court challenges, so there'll be no final result tonight, but we'll know how many ballots were outstanding, and what party the voters who sent those ballots belong to.

Erie County, Pa.

Hillary Clinton didn't campaign in Erie at all. Biden, who held only a few dozen in-person events in this campaign, visited it twice. The county and city were emblematic of Clinton's unsuccessful plan to maximize her vote in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh at the expense of greater Pennsylvania. There was, in Democrats' minds, no reason she should have ignored and lost a place that voted for Michael Dukakis.

They feel better about carrying it now, and it didn't hurt that the president seemed to make fun of the place when he stopped there. (“Before the plague came in, I had it made. I wasn't coming to Erie. I mean, I have to be honest, there's no way I was coming.”) Clinton won the city of Erie but virtually nothing else in the county, so the degree to which Biden has won back former Democrats should be revealed, as much as Trump's ability to hold them. (More on Pennsylvania and politics here.)

How it voted last time:

Trump: 60,069 (+11,044)

Clinton: 58,112 (-9,924)

Third parties; 6,948 (+4,895)

When we'll know the count: Wednesday, if we're lucky. The county is not counting absentee votes until all votes cast in person today are tabulated. We don't know how many votes that will be, because the total early and mail vote hit 167,938, already 25 percent higher than total turnout four years ago.

Macomb County, Mich.

The president's 2016 gains in this county were enough, all on their own, to make up his statewide win margin. More culturally conservative than Oakland, the other cluster of suburbs north of Detroit, Macomb went for Trump by double digits, something no Republican had pulled off since George H.W. Bush in 1988. In 2018, Democrats recovered here, winning by single digits in the races for governor and U.S. Senate. A Democratic lead here of any size would be difficult for Trump to make up elsewhere.

One thing to watch here: The relationship between the presidential vote and the vote for U.S. Senate. Republican nominee John James, who lost the county in his 2018 run, has recast himself this year as a freethinking businessman who will oppose “any president,” meaning Trump, if he disagrees with them. Democrats have worked to define him by his very different approach to the president two years ago, when he ran as a strong supporter, and any gap in the vote total between James and Trump could tell us how much ticket-splitting voters are willing to do this year. (See Michigan's political geography.)

How it voted last time:

Trump: 224,665 (+32,752)

Clinton: 176,317 (-31,699)

Third parties: 18,330 (+12,744)

When we'll know the count: By the end of the week. As of Tuesday morning, 225,466 absentee ballots had been accepted, and the county started processing them Monday.

Dubuque County, Iowa

Nearly a third of Iowa's counties backed Trump after twice supporting Barack Obama, but Dubuque was in a class of its own: Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate to carry it since Dwight D. Eisenhower. Winning here meant knocking out traditional Democratic support from Catholics and unionized laborers, and, after Trump pulled it off, he looked at Dubuque as one of the best examples of his appeal and the media's ability to miss it.

If he's slipped, it could mean problems for Republicans in Iowa and across the upper Midwest. Trump tucked a Dubuque visit into his final weekend schedule, and in their own polls, the party's House and Senate candidates are running behind Trump's 2016 numbers. If the president is winning by any margin, it's evidence that he's held onto voters who Democrats thought would come back to them. If Biden's winning, it will reveal how many voters actually did so. Going into today, Republicans expected Trump to run ahead of the rest of their ticket; he doesn't need this to win, but losing it would signal trouble across the region.

How it voted last time:

Trump: 23,460 (+2,180)

Clinton: 22,850 (-5,918)

Third parties: 3,411 (+2,565)

When we'll know the count: We know that 33,004 absentee ballots were received and validated before today. That, and a speedy count of early and day-of in-person votes, will give us most results by late evening. Ballots that were postmarked Monday, but arrive by noon on Nov. 9, will be processed and added to the total.

Waukesha, Wis.

The Republican engine of southeastern Wisconsin casts more raw votes than 69 other counties: Only the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee and Dane (Madison) have more voters. The president will win it, as every Republican nominee since 1968 has. But he won it in 2016 by less than any of his recent predecessors, and this is a place to watch for suburban Republicans who want Trump gone.

It's also a place to look for wandering protest voters. Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson won nearly 9,000 votes here, largely from Republicans who wanted to reject Trump but could not persuade themselves to back Clinton. Polls have suggested that up to two-thirds of 2016's third-party voters now support Biden. If that's true, it should show up here. If Republicans made their peace with Trump in the past few weeks, that'll show up instead. (A rundown of all the crucial regions is here.)

How it voted last time:

Trump: 142,543 (-20,255)

Clinton: 79,224 (-445)

Third parties: 15,826 (+13,547)

When we'll know the count: By 4 a.m. The county is processing absentee and early votes over the course of the day; there were nearly 110,000 of the former and tens of thousands of the latter.

Hidalgo County, Tex.

The most populous part of the Rio Grande Valley, more than 9 in 10 voters here are Latino, and the battle for their votes has gone better for Republicans than in most of the country. (Florida is the obvious exception.) In 2014, now-Gov. Greg Abbott won 35 percent of the vote here; two years later, Trump won just 28 percent. He won't win here, but his total vote will reflect whether he's been able to reach Latino voters, with their confidence in the economy outweighing any concerns about his immigration policies.

Democrats think there are more of their votes to turn out. Just 48 percent of all registered voters cast ballots during the early voting period that ended Oct. 30, compared with 58 percent in Houston's Harris County and 69 percent in Collin County, in the Dallas exurbs. That was after Biden running mate Sen. Kamala D. Harris traveled to McAllen, the county's biggest city, to drive turnout and signal that national Democrats took the region seriously. (See all the political regions of Texas.)

How it voted last time:

Clinton: 118,809 (+20,840)

Trump: 48,642 (+8,777)

Third parties 6,957 (+5,469)

When we'll know the count: Most of it should be clear tonight, but Texas has a 24-hour grace period for absentee ballots that arrive late. Even as it's lagged other populous counties, Hidalgo has smashed through its previous turnout record, with 187,893 ballots cast before today.

Maricopa County, Ariz.

Watching the results here is as good as watching results for the entire state of Arizona. Most votes cast in the state will be cast in the county, and Republicans can't win the state without it. If Trump is winning it, he'll have numbers good enough in the most Republican cities, like Peoria and Gilbert, to overwhelm what Democrats got out of Phoenix. If he's losing it, a Democratic tide has spread into those areas, as it did two years ago, when Sen. Kyrsten Sinema carried the county and the election.

The early vote was generally strong for Democrats, who ended it with their voters very slightly outnumbering Republicans, a reversal from 2016. Look at how votes are shifting in places like Mesa and Chandler, cities with a large number of Mormons, where there was a significant protest vote for Libertarian Party presidential nominee Gary Johnson last time. (Read the four political states of Arizona.)

How it voted last time:

Trump: 747,361 (-2,524)

Clinton: 702,907 (+100,619)

Third parties: 117,566 (+88,780)

When we'll know the count: As usual, it will take close to a week for all absentee votes to get counted, even though they must be received by the time polls close today. But more than 1.63 million ballots have been cast already, a record for the county before a single Election Day voter walked to the polls. Those voters will be counted after the 1.63 million; the final count will depend on how long it takes to tabulate absentees that arrived by today.

You are reading The Trailer, the newsletter that brings the campaign trail to your inbox.



Poll watch

If the polling industry is right, Trump is going to be the first president denied a second term in 28 years. Biden could win a bigger share of the popular vote than any challenger to an incumbent president since Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1932. Republicans will lose ground in the House of Representatives and could lose the Senate unless they run the table in a few states where polls have run even.

Of course, if the polling industry was always right, we wouldn't be here. Four years ago, the final public polls found Clinton ahead of Trump in three states that she lost: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. They put Trump ahead in a state that Clinton ended up carrying: Nevada. It was the worst miss for the industry in modern memory, after a few cycles when pollsters missed the results in, at most, two states.

Biden's favorable numbers have increased, no matter what happened. Long before Biden secured the Democratic nomination, when Trumpworld viewed him as the most electable candidate who could run against the president, the plan was the same one every incumbent campaign dusts off: Build a cash advantage, dump it on the challenger and define him negatively.

It worked for Barack Obama in 2012. It worked for George W. Bush in 2004 and Bill Clinton in 1996. But it never worked for Trump. Biden effectively became the Democratic nominee on April 8, when Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) ended his campaign. On that day, the RealClearPolitics average of all polls found Biden's favorability underwater by 2.6 points. This morning, the same average found Biden's favorables in positive territory, by 6.6 points. Over that same period, the president's net favorable rating fell from -8.5 to -12.7. That's a 19.3-point favorability gap. In the 2016 exit poll, the favorability gap between Clinton and Trump was just 10 points.

Put another way, nothing really stuck to Biden, and everything stuck to Clinton. In the days after FBI Director James B. Comey announced a probe into a laptop that might have contained some classified email related to Clinton, her favorability advantage over Trump was cut by half. There's no evidence at all of a decline for Biden in the weeks since the New York Post, followed by a series of other conservative outlets, began publishing stories about email and photos belonging to his son, Hunter Biden.

Fewer states are likely to be won with less than 50 percent of the vote. Trump's disadvantage in the final state polls is slightly larger than it was against Clinton, even though, in most states, he's running stronger overall. What explains that? A decline in protest voting, a result of the 2016 candidates' personal unpopularity. Trump triumphed with less than 49 percent of the vote in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Clinton's final averages in those states, per RealClearPolitics — a conservative site that's come under fire for prioritizing some partisan polling firms — were, respectively, 43 percent, 47 percent, 45 percent, 47 percent and 47 percent. Biden's support is at 48 percent, 48 percent, 50 percent, 49 percent, and 51 percent. If the polls are accurate, and undecided voters break 50-50, Biden would sweep that map. The president needs a polling error larger than the one he got in 2016, when everything went his way.

Voting wars

On Monday afternoon, Texas's Harris County prevailed against Republican plaintiffs who argued that 127,000 ballots cast at drive-through locations had been cast illegally, and should be voided. A few hours later, the county's Democratic clerk announced a strategic retreat: Nine of the city's drive-through voting locations would be closed, and only a massive drive-through center at the Toyota Center would stay open.

“My job is to protect the right to vote for all Harris County voters, and that includes those who are going to vote on Election Day,” Chris Hollins wrote on Twitter. “I cannot in good faith encourage voters to cast their votes in tents if that puts their votes at risk.”

Hollins's concern was that Republican lawsuits would keep coming and that if one found a friendly audience at the Supreme Court, tens of thousands of ballots would be invalidated. The plaintiffs, indeed, continued to make their case into Tuesday morning, asking the conservative U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit to scrap all drive-through voting because the state legislature didn't authorize the expansive version used in Harris County.

More lawsuits are in progress, and the president said outright in the past 72 hours that he would begin readying legal action as the polls close. The Post's Elise Viebeck has the details; the gist is that several lawsuits may disqualify ballots postmarked by Election Day but received later. Democrats, who have fought each of the lawsuits while filing their own to allow more ballots to be counted, ended the election by dismissing worries that lawsuits could affect the outcome.

“I’m not going to characterize the work of brothers and sisters at the bar, but let’s just say, it’s not going to work,” Biden campaign attorney Bob Bauer told reporters Tuesday. It's “nothing that people who are familiar with election law would take very seriously.”

In the states

Like we wrote in previous editions of the newsletter, control of the Senate may not be known tonight, even if races are clearly breaking toward one party. Montana, which has dramatically increased access to absentee ballots, took an extra day to count most votes even in ordinary years. Alaska will not begin tallying mail ballots until Nov. 10, which means perhaps one-third of votes will be in limbo for a week. Maine's ranked-choice voting system goes into effect if no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, meaning that a close race will also go uncalled for the rest of this week.

Most forecasts nonetheless expect Republicans to lose control of the Senate, and for Georgia's two races to head to January runoffs. The University of Virginia's Center for Politics sees Democrats losing Alabama, while gaining seats in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina and, eventually, Maine. The Cook Political Report sees Democrats flipping Arizona and Colorado, while losing Alabama; the races in Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Montana, North Carolina and South Carolina get labeled as toss-ups.

Fast counts in Arizona and North Carolina could tell us something about the early trends, but not everything. Republicans believe that their last-minute spending in key races pulled some back from the brink. In House races, they did the same thing but were outspent by Democrats, and no independent forecast sees the GOP winning back control of the chamber. The results in Indiana's 5th District, a heavily suburban area that backed Trump by 10 points in 2016, will reveal early in the night whether movement away from the GOP in those places has kept up with the president on the ballot.

How accurate were these forecasts four years ago? They were too bullish on Democrats. UVA's “Crystal Ball” predicted almost exactly what it's predicting now: a 50-50 Senate, a Democratic vice president breaking the tie, and 12 gains for the party in the House. Cook was more bearish on Democrats but still saw a narrow Clinton victory; Democrats won two of the Senate races they pegged as toss-ups, and narrowly won in New Hampshire after what the forecaster pegged as a “lean” Republican race.

What's changed since then? Democrats began spreading their money around. In 2016, for example, the Democratic candidates in Cook's four “toss-up” races raised, on average, $19.8 million; the Republicans raised, on average, $17.4 million. In the races with that rating this year, Republican candidates raised an average of $28.4 million, while Democrats raised an average of $46.0 million. That number would be more lopsided, in Democrats' favor, if it factored in races rated as reaches for either party, and as it stands, it's inflated by the nearly $24 million that Sen. Kelly Loeffler (Ga.) put into her campaign. (For simplicity, the average includes both of the leading party candidates in Loeffler's race: Her and Rep. Douglas A. Collins, as well as Democrats Raphael Warnock and Matt Lieberman.)

There are just three races for governor that have drawn significant investments from both parties, in Missouri, Montana and North Carolina. In the first two states, polling has consistently found Republican nominees in the lead by at least single digits, while finding Trump running behind his landslide margins from four years ago; in the latter, Gov. Roy Cooper (D) has never trailed Republican nominee Dan Forest, the state's current lieutenant governor. Republican incumbents are heavily favored to hold on in New Hampshire and Vermont, though in that state, Gov. Phil Scott has distanced himself from the president and said he voted against him.

Candidate tracker

Joe Biden started his presidential campaign in Pittsburgh. He held his final pre-election rally in the city, too, sharing a stage with Lady Gaga and running mate Kamala D. Harris. The thrust of his message hadn’t changed at all, with one crucial difference.

Last year, he told his audience that he was running “to restore the soul of the nation.” Last night, he cast the election as “a battle for the soul of America.” In the 17 months between these speeches, there had been an intensely ugly election, including an impeachment kicked off by the president’s search for dirt on Biden’s family. The race had gotten personal, and Biden had gotten angrier.

“I honest to God believe the vast majority of Americans are done with the chaos, the corruption, the failure, the irresponsibility, the indifference to American lives, the indifference to America’s dignity,” Biden said Monday. “Imagine where we could be if the president only wore a mask from the beginning instead of mocked it.”

Biden’s closing remarks, onstage and to reporters, repeatedly came back to the fairness of the election. That was a response to President Trump, who at every one of his final rallies warned baselessly that the count could be unfair and that changes to allow wider use of absentee ballots and grace periods for votes stuck in the mail could be used to steal the election.

“A very great pollster, he predicted he would win the whole election,” Trump said, referring to Trafalgar, which accurately captured his narrow wins in 2016 but has diverged from other pollsters this year. “The question was, ‘What about Pennsylvania?’ He said, ‘Well, you have to leave 5 percent for the cheating.’ When the Supreme Court gave you an extension, they made a very dangerous situation and I mean, dangerous, physically dangerous. They made it a very, very bad.”

On Fox News, which nabbed both the first interview of Trump's presidency and the first of his interviews on Election Day, the take on Biden was that he had grown angry in the final days. The Democrats' final in-person blitz did showcase a different side of him than the Zoom rallies and community meetings he used for most of the campaign. Biden and Harris spoke briefly, warning that a second Trump term would threaten Social Security, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, and that Democrats would create more jobs if they won the election.

“An independent analysis, not from some liberal think tank, but by Moody’s, a Wall Street firm, projects that my plan will create 7 million more jobs and a trillion dollars more economic growth than anything the president has proposed,” Biden said.

Trump touched on his second-term agenda, generally, but usually wrenched the conversation back toward the threat of Democratic rule. “Shut down your economy, close down manufacturing, send your jobs overseas, destroy our suburbs and he will destroy our suburbs,” Trump said in Scranton. “I say to the women of the suburbs: ‘Love me, women of the suburbs. Bless you.’ I terminated the regulations.”

There wasn't much substance in Biden's final swing, which included a Tuesday trip back to Scranton. He signed a wall in his childhood home, as he'd done in 2008, and he made light of the president's rumored plan to declare victory before all votes are counted. Biden, after all, had just swept the vote in Dixville Notch, N.H.

“Based on Trump’s notion, I’m going to declare victory tonight,'" Biden joked to reporters.

