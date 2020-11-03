The cause is simple. Republicans really like Trump, and Democrats really don’t. It’s a political tug-of-war in which the center flag barely budges. No president has ever seen as polarized a response to his tenure as has Trump, according to Gallup polling. Given that independents are generally skeptical of him, his approval rating has remained affixed south of 50 percent since shortly after he took office.

That’s unusual. FiveThirtyEight has averages of presidential approval by day for presidents going back to Harry Truman in 1945. No president has ever seen as stable an approval rating as Trump, despite his administration having incorporated a wide range of emotionally charged decisions and actions.

You’ll notice that the only presidents with worse approval ratings at this point in their first terms were Lyndon Johnson, Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush. Johnson decided against running again in 1968. Both Carter and Bush lost their reelection bids.

AD

AD

That same stability has defined the presidential contest, too. For the past 250 days — going back to Feb. 27 — Trump has trailed former vice president Joe Biden by at least 3.4 percentage points. Biden’s lead has at times widened but not by more than about 11 points.

Again, this is unusual.

But the reason is the same: Democrats are almost uniformly opposed to Trump’s reelection, and Republicans are almost uniformly supportive of it. (Independents, again, tend to side with the Democrats.) No matter what has happened over that period, the presidential contest just sits there, favoring Biden by a slightly smaller or slightly larger margin.

Over the course of his presidency, Trump’s approval rating has moved only within an 11.4-point range, the smallest in FiveThirtyEight’s data. On average, the presidents before him saw their approval ratings move within a 36-point range.

The presidential contest has been similarly stable, moving only within a 7.4-point range, compared with an average range of 24.5 points for contests going back to 1968.

There was one election in which the range varied less than it has in 2020. That was 2012, when the gap between Barack Obama and Mitt Romney moved only within a 5.9-point range.

AD

AD

Of course, those polls ended up underestimating Obama’s support. His biggest lead was 4.3 points in the polling average over the last 250 days, about where his popular-vote victory landed. Trump’s smallest deficit has been 3.4 points, which he achieved on April 13. Since then, he has trailed by an average of 7.8 points.