Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, voting has been significantly different in 2020 than in years past. Far, far more people voted before Election Day itself than is usual, with turnout passing 70 percent of the total vote in 2016 before Nov. 3 even arrived. That’s meant that the process of counting votes has, to some extent, been upended, with different states having different rules about when and how those votes could be counted. This is normal, it’s just more complicated than it usually is, at a time when Americans are more anxious for certainty about the result than in years past.
So what will happen? Well, we don’t know yet, obviously. But we do have a wealth of data that might offer some insight into what to expect. We have polling averages for each state from FiveThirtyEight and estimates of likely turnout from Edison Research. We have Post-ABC News polling showing how voters intend to vote. We have historic data on polls and results and we have early voting data from the Associated Press. We know closing times, electoral vote counts and when states expect to finish counting, thanks to The Post’s Elise Viebeck. We have all of the entrails in front of us; we just need an augur who can translate them.
Perhaps that’s you. Below, you’ll find a wide range of data, organized by the closing time of the final polls in each state. It includes estimates of how the vote might break down if the polls are entirely accurate — which, of course, they won’t be. It includes shifts based on the change in 2016. It includes very rough estimates of how the mail-in absentee and Election Day votes might break down, to give a sense of how results might shift if one of those tallies is slower than the other.
We’ll update the data undergirding this over the course of the day, but, for now, it may be the best we’ve got. If it helps you divine a winner, excellent. If it helps you understand this unusual election, even better.
