“Most importantly, we’re winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount,” Trump said. “We’re up 600 —,″ the audience interrupted with applause, “Think of this. Think of this. Think of this. 690,000 votes in Pennsylvania. 690,000. These aren’t even close. It’s not like, ‘Oh, it’s close.’ With 64 percent of the vote in, it’s going to be almost impossible to catch. And we’re coming into good Pennsylvania areas where they happen to like your president. So we’ll probably expand that.”

Six hours later, that lead had narrowed, but not by much. Trump is up by 610,000 votes as of writing. But his words are no more true now than they were then.

For weeks, outside observers warned that there might be a “red mirage” that emerged on Election Day, wide margins of support for Trump that were based on quick tallies of votes from those who voted in person that day. Over and over, polling and recorded votes indicated that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would have an advantage among those voting early and by mail and that Trump would do better among in-person voters Nov. 3. Over and over, it was pointed out that the slower counting of those absentee votes would mean that the results in states would move to the left as the hours passed, the so-called “blue shift.” The warning was simple: Don’t assume that because Trump leads on Election Day that lead will hold.

It was clear, though, that Trump planned to take advantage of that discrepancy. He railed against mail-in votes as suspect, without any evidence. In his remarks early Wednesday morning, he claimed that he would try to get the courts to intervene, conflating uncounted, submitted ballots with newly cast ones.

“We want all voting to stop,” he said. “We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list.”

What states have found is valid ballots submitted on time which have favored Biden, precisely as the blue shift theory held.

When Trump spoke, for example, he touted a lead in Michigan of 300,000 votes with 65 percent of the vote in. That 65 percent, though, excluded a lot of votes in a lot of strongly pro-Biden areas such as Detroit. Trump’s lead is now gone. With 88 percent of the vote in, Biden is up by a few hundred votes. A blue shift — and one which likely isn’t over. Trump also talked about how he was winning Wisconsin. But that was then; he currently trails in the state.

But let’s mirror Trump and focus on Pennsylvania.

As of writing, 86 percent of precincts have been counted, but only 44 percent of mail-in ballots. Biden has a 55-point lead among the mail-in ballots that have been cast.

We can actually look at those ballots at a more granular level, thanks to data provided by the state. Of the 1.4 million ballots still outstanding, 1 million are in counties where Biden outperformed Trump on mail-in ballots. If we apply the margins by which mail-in ballots were distributed in each county to each county’s uncounted total, we would expect that Trump would add 193,000 votes — and Biden would add 893,000. That’s a net gain for Biden of 700,000 votes, in a contest where he trails by 610,000.

There’s no guarantee that the outstanding vote will match existing vote patterns, of course. And there are 338,000 outstanding mail-in ballots in counties for which no mail-in totals are available. But that alone reshapes the Pennsylvania results.

Then, of course, there are those other outstanding ballots to be counted in various precincts. Of the 621 precincts with ballots remaining to be counted, 616 are in Philadelphia County and Bucks County.

Trump leads in Bucks County as of writing by a 56 percent to 43 percent margin. Biden leads in Philadelphia County by a 76 percent to 23 percent margin — and 540 of the outstanding precincts are in that county.

It’s at this point that we should note that this “blue shift” didn’t have to happen the way that it is. In Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, there were efforts to have mail-in ballots counted before Election Day, as is standard practice in a number of other states. Had they been, they would have been included in the states’ totals Tuesday night, making the eventual outcome more obvious at the outset.

Remember: there’s no actual “shift” happening. The votes being counted now, in fact, were probably mostly cast before those in-person votes on Election Day. The appearance that the race is moving to Biden, which Trump wants to cast as it being stolen, is simply an artifact of when the votes were counted. It’s likely, in fact, that the lawmakers in these states who objected to counting the votes early understood that this would be the effect and that, by forcing the heavily pro-Biden votes to be counted later, they could bolster Trump’s frame for what was happening.

It’s a bit hard to say with certainty what the final results in these three states will be, given that we don’t know precisely how many votes are outstanding or, of course, what they say. We do know, though, that if Biden wins all three, he will be inaugurated as president in January. In fact, he doesn’t need all three if his leads in other states hold up. In Georgia, for example, a similar blue shift occurred after polls closed, with outstanding votes near Atlanta suggesting that Biden might still win that state, too.

All of this is precisely why Trump tried his best to freeze the election in place at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The blue shift will end up helping Biden in a number of key states — but Trump is the one actively hoping he can use it as a rhetorical device to claim momentum toward victory.